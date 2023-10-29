NFL Best Bets & Picks: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 8

The Eagles face the Commanders in a divisional rematch of a game played in Week 4. In that contest, the Commanders chose not to 'go for two' at the end of regulation. As a result, Philadelphia won, 34-31, in overtime. The Eagles lead the conference at 6-1 while Washington is 3-4. These teams are headed in opposite directions. The Commanders have lost four of their last five while Philly shook off a tough road loss at the Jets by beating Miami in convincing fashion last week.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Betting Odds for Week 8

The Eagles are 7-point road favorites (-108 odds) while this game has an over/under total of 43.5 (each side is listed at -110). The team total for the Eagles is 25.5 and for the Commanders, it is 17.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, Philadelphia is averaging 27 points, and the Eagles are giving up 23.5 points per contest. Meanwhile, Washington has scored an average of 23.5 points, while allowing 31.5 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Betting Picks This Week

While the Eagles are still trying to hit an elite stride on offense, they have only scored fewer than 23 points on one occasion. Lately, A.J. Brown has been unstoppable. Also, Dallas Goedert and D'Andre Swift have helped an offense led by Jalen Hurts to score enough points to get them wins most weeks. Washington has struggled on defense when facing offenses that have playmakers. They are led by an excellent defensive line. However, the pass coverage is weak and the run defense is middling. On the other side of the ball, Washington is averaging just 17 points over its last three games. Sam Howell takes too many sacks. The running game has lost effectiveness from earlier in the year. They'll face an Eagles defense that is elite against the run. Although the pass defense has been below average, their defensive front can generate a lot of pressure. These trends give us reason to consider Washington under the 17.5-point total (-120 odds). In addition, in a season that has been cashing heavy on the unders, going under the 43.5 total (-110 odds) also makes sense based on likely game flow in this contest. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Best Bet: Commanders team total under 17.5.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Prediction

These divisional rematches are often very different than the initial matchup. Especially when the rematch is close to the first meeting, the adjustments each team makes has more relevance. I expect the Eagles to prioritize scheming heavy pressure on Sam Howell to disrupt the entire offense. It's unlikely the Commanders will have sustained success on the ground with Brian Robinson facing an elite run defense. Even on their home field, points may be difficult to come by for Washington. It's likely the Eagles will have success on offense. Washington doesn't have the personnel to deal with Philadelphia's talented skill-position players. As they often do, the Eagles can drain the clock with long drives when protecting second-half leads. When their initial lead is not massive, they often struggle to cover the spread, as they are content to be conservative. I predict the Eagles win this game, 23-13.