NFL Best Bets & Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 9

The two top teams in the NFC East will clash in the first of their two meetings this season. The Eagles lead the conference (and division) with a 7-1 record while the Cowboys are 5-2 and just one loss behind for the division lead. This is an important game because if both teams make the NFL Playoffs, the division winner will host at least one home game while the runner-up would have playoff games on the road. This game will either extend Philly's lead or drop Dallas further behind. In last year's meetings, Dak Prescott missed the first game. In the second matchup, Jalen Hurts sat out. These teams will be at full strength in this battle.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 9

The Eagles are three-point home favorites (-105 odds) while this game has an over/under total of 46 (each side is listed at -110). These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Eagles are averaging 28 points, and they are giving up 21.5 points per contest. Meanwhile, Dallas has scored an average of 28 points, while allowing 17 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

The only game the Eagles lost this season was on the road against the excellent defense of the New York Jets. In that game, Philly scored just 14 points. Although Philadelphia is at home in this one, this is its second matchup against a top NFL defense. The Eagles are among the league leaders in scoring, but they have been very reliant on A.J. Brown when the offense has been out of rhythm. The only top team the Cowboys have faced were the 49ers, and they lost 42-10. In their defense, the Cowboys don't match up well against San Francisco. When Dallas had their four games with at least 30 points, the games were dominant performances by the Cowboys' defense. Although the point spread is middling at 46, each of these defenses may struggle to contain the opposing offense. There is a case to be made for this game going over the total (-110 odds). Also, there won't be many occasions when the Eagles are such small favorites at home. They often fail to cover bigger numbers because they play conservatively with leads. However, a three-point line is one that Philly could cover, even if protecting a lead. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Best Bet: Over 46.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction

When the Eagles have the ball, they should have moderate success against the weakest area of the Cowboys defense. In addition, as great the Dallas pass rush is, the Philly offensive line should have enough success over the course of the game to keep the passing attack from being shut down. With the balanced attack, they should be able to score right around their league average. Meanwhile, thre Cowboys offense has its share of deficiencies. The main one is that they are not a dominant running team. Fortunately for them, Dak Prescott has played very well the last two games while Brandin Cooks has emerged as a weapon. The Dallas offensive line should be able to mostly neutralize the Eagles' pass rush. With the Eagles' defense struggling against the pass this season, look for Dallas to keep this game close throughout. I predict the Eagles win this game, 30-24.