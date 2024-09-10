NFL Injury Analysis: Love to Miss Time With Sprained MCL

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

MCL sprains are common in sports, with time lost linked to the severity of the sprain and any possible meniscus damage. Love has undergone an MRI, and the Packers likely know the extent of the damage, though it has not been publicly made available. Since surgery has not been discussed, it seems likely Love did not suffer a complete tear of the MCL and avoided an associated meniscus injury.

The MCL is one of the primary stabilizers of the knee, working alongside the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and the cruciate ligaments. The MCL's chief role is to aid in supporting the knee during lateral (side-to-side) movement.

The Packers quarterback suffered a significant knee injury in the team's loss to the Eagles in Week 1. The injury occurred when Love was taken down by Eagles defenders Josh Sweat and Jalen Carter . Carter grabbed Love by the ankles, locking the quarterback's leg in place. His continued momentum along with the hit Sweat delivered to Love's upper body placed a stress known as a valgus force through the knee. In a valgus force, the stress is applied to the outside of the leg, but it is the soft tissue structures on the inside (medial) aspect of the knee that are strained. The collision left Love with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL), though he avoided any damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the same knee.

Jordan Love

The early estimates of a four- to six-week window suggest Love is managing a moderate (Grade 2) sprain. Treatment and rehab will initially focus on managing the accompanying symptoms before shifting to range of motion, strength and functional movement. It wouldn't be surprising to see Love don a knee brace with lateral supports upon his return. In the meantime, Malik Willis appears to be the new starter for Green Bay despite joining the team just a few weeks ago. Willis doesn't carry the same fantasy weight as Love, and the value of the Green Bay receivers should be appropriately adjusted as well.

Christian McCaffrey

The top pick in most fantasy drafts was a surprise scratch late Monday, leaving fantasy managers emptied-hand to end Week 1. McCaffrey suffered a calf injury in early August but had ramped up his workload entering the regular season. The injured area reportedly stiffened, leading into the weekend and ultimately kept him in street clothes. The situation is a tough one, but the injury report may have added a degree of context. McCaffrey was listed as limited with a calf/Achilles injury. The Achilles is the conjoined tendon of the calf muscle complex, meaning the two are connected. If McCaffrey's strain occurred to the tendon or the musculotendinous junction that could explain the prolonged recovery. Strains to the muscle belly often heal better than those that involve the tendon. There are already rumblings about McCaffrey also sitting out Week 2, so those invested here should have a replacement option on standby. Jordan Mason excelled as the starter rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He should be rostered in all formats.

Puka Nacua

Nacua aggravated his previously injured knee and has already been placed on injured reserve. Nacua missed time in the preseason with a right knee injury that was initially described as bursitis. However, Nacua reinjured the knee against the Lions and head coach Sean McVay revealed the second-year wideout has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

As discussed with Love, the collateral ligaments (MCL and LCL) sit on the outside of the knee, protecting the joint during lateral motion. The cruciate ligaments, the ACL and the PCL, crisscross inside the joint and help anchor the upper leg bone (femur) to one of the lower leg bones (tibia). The PCL is the lesser known of the two but is stronger and helps prevent hyperextension. It also acts as an axis point for rotation at the knee. Isolated PCL sprains are less common than ACL injuries but can be very limiting injuries.

In recent seasons, players like Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott, Zay Jones and Breshad Perriman have suffered PCL sprains. Jackson's injury cost him in the final six games of the year, including a playoff game against the Bengals. It was initially believed he would only miss one to three weeks. Players that were able to return to action in the same season routinely saw their productivity take a hit following the injury with multiple players, including receivers Jones and Perriman, suffering secondary injuries during the same season.

The IR designation means Nacua will miss at least the next four games, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss more than the minimum. Furthermore, expectations on his productivity upon his return should be lowered as the injury can remain functionally limiting. Nacua's is too good to consider dropping, but an increased injury risk and missed time limits his ceiling for the remainder of the season.

Turf Burns

Jordan Addison: Addison doesn't have a good leg to stand on after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. The Vikings receiver was limited throughout the preseason by a high ankle sprain on the opposite leg. The team is hopeful Addison will be available in Week 2 but relayed he is dealing with "significant soreness" in the freshly injured joint. Two balky ankles is tough for anyone to overcome, especially a receiver who needs to cut hard in-and-out of routes. Tread cautiously here even if Addison is cleared to play.

Josh Allen: The Bills quarterback suffered an undisclosed injury to his nonthrowing hand in the team's win over the Cardinals. Allen was a full participant in practice on Monday and has been cleared to play Thursday versus the Dolphins. Start him with confidence.

Jake Ferguson: The Dallas tight end also suffered a MCL sprain, though his injury is a low-grade sprain. He also suffered a bone bruise on the play, an accompanying injury that could be slow to heal. There is some optimism from Dallas that he will play in Week 2 against New Orleans, but missing one game may put Ferguson in a better position in the long-term. Keep an eye on practice reports to gauge his level of participation in this week's walk throughs and look for him to enter the weekend listed on the injury report.

David Njoku: The Browns are calling Njoku week-to-week after testing was completed on his injured right ankle. The Pro Bowl tight end sprained the ankle following a 29-yard reception and did not return to the game. The injury was initially believed to be a high ankle sprain, though that diagnosis has not been confirmed following the more complete evaluation. The mechanism of injury is in line with a high ankle sprain, and the week-to-week label further strengthens that assessment. Njoku has a history of ankle injuries, including a left high ankle sprain in 2022 that cost him two games. It seems plausible that Njoku misses multiple games with his latest injury, creating an opportunity for Jordan Akins.

Rome Odunze: The rookie receiver joined Love and Ferguson in the sprained MCL club. Odunze's injury is being reported as a Grade 1 or minor sprain and he is continuing to seek out additional medical opinions. Odunze is considered "week-to-week," but it sounds like he will avoid the IR. Tyler Scott will move up the Bears depth chart if Odunze misses time.

Jaylen Waddle: The Miami wide receiver briefly left Sunday's game after referees sent him for a concussion evaluation. Waddle entered the medical tent where he was properly assessed and cleared to return to the game. He should be fine moving forward, as no delayed symptoms have been reported.

Kenneth Walker: The Seahawks running back impressed in Week 1, running for 103 yards and touchdown on 20 attempts. Unfortunately, a late abdominal injury forced him to the sidelines. While Walker downplayed the injury after the game, any type of abdominal injury is worrisome for a player who has previously missed time with an oblique strain and needed hernia surgery during his rookie campaign. The injury is believed to be muscular in nature. Walker will likely be limited in practice but should have a realistic chance to play in Week 2. However, his inherent level of injury risk will be elevated for the immediate future.