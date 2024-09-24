NFL Injury Analysis: McCaffrey Seeking Help Overseas

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

A knee bruise or contusion is an injury with a relatively wide range of possible outcomes. The term knee contusion can be used to describe an injury to the soft tissue structures surrounding the joint or a bone bruise of the patella (kneecap) itself. Bone bruises are more complex than soft tissue bruises, as the body's natural healing response repairs the injury site just as it would a fracture, laying down new bone tissue in the damaged areas. This requires time, meaning recovery windows can be larger than anticipated. This is particularly true in the knee where the biomechanics of the patella often delay the process.

Darnold suffered a knee injury in the game and left briefly before finishing out the contest. An MRI was performed on Monday that did not discover any structural damage in the joint. The final diagnosis is a knee bruise, and there is optimism the young quarterback avoided a serious injury.

The Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises of the young NFL season with their aerial assault leading the charge. Darnold leads the NFL in touchdown passes thrown with eight, while Jefferson is tied for the league-lead in receiving touchdowns with three. Unfortunately, both players suffered injuries in their Week 3 win over the Texans.

Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson

Fortunately, Darnold's injury appears to have occurred in a favorable spot, and the Vikings expect him to play Week 4 against the rival Packers.

Jefferson should also be available despite nursing a bruised thigh and an injured finger. X-rays taken on the injured digit were negative, ruling out a fracture. He is likely dealing with a sprain of one of the multiple joints that make up the finger. Jefferson's ceiling remains high despite the growing list of ailments, and he should be in uniform against Green Bay. Minnesota could opt to limit his level of participation in this week's practices to help buy him some additional rest.

Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers running back is already on the injured reserve with Achilles tendinitis and will not be eligible to return for at least two more weeks. However, it was recently revealed that McCaffrey traveled to Germany for additional consultation and treatment on the troublesome injury. The decision to go international with care suggests McCaffrey is opting to undergo a specific type of treatment known as Orthokine or Regenokine. Orthokine, made famous by Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, uses similar principles to the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections offered stateside but utilizes a different component of the athlete's blood. Instead of utilizing platelets like in PRP, particular anti-inflammatory proteins are extracted, and a personalized anti-inflammatory drug is generated for the individual. However, the FDA has yet to approve Orthokine for use in the United States based on how the blood specimen is prepared. As a result, athletes must travel overseas to undergo the procedure. Former NFL players to have made the trip to Germany include Brian Urlacher, Sam Bradford and Doug Baldwin. An athlete is often immobilized for a predetermined amount of time following the treatment, setting up the possibility that McCaffrey will not return when first eligible. His absence is more likely to extend somewhere in the six-week range, but even that is not guaranteed. Jordan Mason remains the feature back in San Francisco.

Turf Burns

Justin Herbert: Herbert was unable to finish Week 3's loss to the Steelers after aggravating his previously sprained ankle. The Chargers quarterback initially injured his right ankle in Week 2, suffering a high ankle sprain. The return to play following ankle sprains is often nonlinear with a high chance of irritations and/or aggravations. X-rays taken on the twice-injured ankle continue to come up negative for a fracture, and Herbert will be evaluated throughout the week ahead. Given how the last two weeks have progressed for Herbert, a Week 4 absence seems plausible. Taylor Heinicke would start at quarterback if Herbert sits.

Cooper Kupp: The veteran wideout will miss his second consecutive game in Week 4 due to an ankle injury. The sprain occurred in Week 2 but was not significant enough to warrant an IR designation. With Week 4 off the table, Kupp can focus on rehab and recovery with a possible return in Week 5. However, with a Week 6 bye on the horizon, don't be shocked if Kupp's absence extends into Week 7.

Sam LaPorta: The Lions tight end has had slow start to the year, totaling eight catches for 94 yards and zero touchdowns. He limped off the field Sunday with an ankle injury that has since been confirmed as a mild low-ankle sprain. A "low" ankle sprain is better known as a lateral ankle sprain and is the most common ankle injury. He appears unlikely to miss time but, like mentioned with Herbert, he will be at risk to aggravate or reinjure the area for the immediate future. He is too talented to consider benching at this point, but it may be worth scaling back your expectations.

Jordan Love: Love is taking positive steps forward in his recovery from a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain suffered in Week 1. The second-year starter will open the week as a limited practice participant and is considered day-to-day. He will likely sport a knee brace when he does return and his mobility outside the pocket may be limited. Malik Willis has performed well in Love's absence and will remain the starter if Love misses any additional time.

DeVonta Smith: The Eagles receiver suffered a concussion in the team's win over the Saints. He has been placed in the league's mandated return to play protocol. While it is possible to complete the protocol in one week's time, most players to sustain a concussion miss at least one week. His level of participation in this week's practice will provide better insight if a return for Week 4 is possible. Look for him to be in street clothes against the Buccaneers If he isn't a full participant by the end of the week.

A.J. Brown: Smith's absence will be compounded if Brown is unable to return in time for Week 4. Brown has missed back-to-back games with a strained hamstring. Like Smith, Brown's availability will be dictated by his ability to participate in this week's practice sessions. Consider him day-to-day for now, but he is at best questionable to play. Dallas Goedert thrived with Brown and Smith out, hauling in a career-high 10 receptions for 170 yards.

Skylar Thompson: Miami could be down to their third-string quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa on the IR with a concussion and Thompson nursing a rib injury. Thompson was injured in the third quarter of Miami's loss to Seattle after taking a hard hit. Rib injuries are often very painful and limiting, eliciting pain with motion and simple activities like breathing and laughing. Steps can be done to protect the injured area but that won't address the associated symptoms. Tim Boyle will take over at quarterback but remains an unproven fantasy option. The productivity of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will likely dip in the coming weeks as well.