NFL Injury Analysis: Tread Carefully With Collins

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Cooper did manage to shed the cast for another practice and was able to catch passes. Coach Sean McDermott also confirmed his receiver is improving and will be evaluated throughout the week

Nico Collins

Despite returning from the IR late last week, Collins did not play in the team's loss to the Lions. The Texans receiver has now missed five games in a row with a hamstring strain. He will get his next chance in Week 11 when Houston takes on Dallas on Monday Night. As a result, Collins will get an extra day to test his leg and see if he is ready to return to action. While the added day of prep is advantageous for Collins, it will put fantasy managers in a precarious position. Anyone counting on Collins would prefer to get confirmation prior to Sunday's games if he will be available. If not, they run the risk of being left short-handed if the receiver is once again a late scratch. Tread cautiously if you are invested here and don't have shares of another Texans or Cowboys receiving option.

Amari Cooper

Cooper did manage to shed the cast for another practice and was able to catch passes. Coach Sean McDermott also confirmed his receiver is improving and will be evaluated throughout the week ahead. This is looking like a late-week decision, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Cooper sit once again with a Week 12 bye on the schedule. Additionally, teammate Keon Coleman has already been ruled out for the game against the Chiefs with a wrist injury of his own.

Dak Prescott

Last week I spent time detailing Prescott's hamstring injury. However, things have worsened in Dallas, as the injury appears to be more than just a strain. Reports have surfaced that the quarterback is dealing with an avulsion injury of the muscle group, meaning the tendon tore away from the bone. As a result, surgery likely will be needed to mend the issue, and Prescott appears to be done for the season. A 2013 study on return-to-play rates following hamstring surgery in NFL players shows nine out of 10 players requiring the procedure for a complete avulsion injury resumed playing, including one quarterback. This is encouraging for Prescott's long-term health, especially since his injury is a partial avulsion. Cooper Rush will make his second straight start for Dallas on Monday night against the Texans. However, he struggled mightily against the Eagles, totaling just 45 passing yards on 13 completions. All Cowboys offensive players should be downgraded for the immediate future, including top receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Turf Burns

Tee Higgins: The Bengals have played three straight games without the services of Higgins due to his lingering quadriceps injury. The team reported a positive step forward in treatment and said Higgins will be considered day-to-day for the week ahead. The progression is small but it's the first bit of good news regarding Higgins we have received since he sustained the injury in practice. He will be a risky play until he puts together a stretch of sustained health, but at least he is trending in the right direction.

Aaron Jones: The Vikings running back is expected to see limited reps in practice this week after suffering a rib injury in the team's win over the Jaguars. The injury was originally called a chest injury, suggesting the injury involves the cartilage that attaches the ribs to the sternum. Injuries of this nature are often more about pain management than anything, so limiting the amount of contact in the week ahead makes sense. The Minnesota medical staff will likely apply extra padding to the area on game day, but it looks like Jones will not miss time.

George Kittle: The 49ers tight end irritated a hamstring injury in the win over Tampa Bay. Kittle has dealt with an assortment of injuries this season, but the hamstring issue is the only one that has cost him any time, as he did not play in Week 3 due to tightness in the muscle group. Look for Kittle to be a limited participant in practice and, perhaps, a game-time decision. Anyone invested here should have a reliable insurance policy available.

Trevor Lawrence: Like Prescott, Lawrence could be done for the year if a specialist determines surgery is needed for his injured left shoulder. The Jacksonville quarterback suffered a sprained acromioclavicular (AC) joint in a loss to Philadelphia. Injuries to this joint are graded using a unique classification symptom. If surgery is needed, Lawrence's injury is likely a Type IV or higher, meaning multiple ligaments have torn and the clavicle (collarbone) likely has become displaced. Surgery has a high success rate but would end Lawrence's season. Mac Jones has taken over as the Jaguars quarterback, though his performance was a bit shaky. He finished with 111 passing yards on 14 of 22 attempts, no touchdowns and two interceptions, but managed to score a rushing touchdown to salvage his day a bit.

Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey did not disappoint in his long-awaited season debut, finishing with 39 yards rushing yards on 13 carries, while catching six passes for 68 receiving yards. I wrote last week that San Francisco might handle his workload conservatively given the success of both Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo. However, the duo combined for two touches, as McCaffrey emphatically resumed his workhorse role. The two are worth keeping given McCaffrey's injury history, but neither appears to be a must start at this point.

DK Metcalf: The bye week appears to have been beneficial for the Seattle receiver who is expected to return to practice this week. Metcalf has not played since suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his knee during Week 7, but coach Mike Macdonald is optimistic about his receiver's chances of returning. Metcalf could don a brace on game day to help provide stability with his lateral movements, but his performance shouldn't be impacted.