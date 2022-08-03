NFL Injury Analysis: Training Camp Update

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

As a result, Burrow's draft value should remain steady despite the surgery. He seems poised to miss some of preseason as the team works him back into the mix, but his availability for Week 1 should not be in doubt.

Appendectomies are relatively common in the general population and numerous professional athletes have undergone the procedure. In the NFL, several quarterbacks including Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Cassell have required appendectomies in recent seasons. Both quarterbacks missed just one game while recovering. Former Bengals backup quarterback Anthony Wright also underwent an appendectomy during the 2006 season and was inactive for three weeks.

The appendix is a small organ that extends off the cecum, a portion of the colon near the junction between the small and large intestine. The appendix is considered a vestigial organ, meaning it currently has no defined use. While it doesn't appear to have a true role in digestion, it can become a problem if inflamed. If the appendicitis is significant enough, the appendix can be removed. This is often carried out laparoscopically, meaning It is carried out with tools, including a small camera. As a result, all incisions are small, and the majority of the muscle of the abdomen and pelvis are left intact when the appendix is removed.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was back at practice on Monday, watching from a cart. Burrow recently underwent an appendectomy to remove an inflamed appendix.

Injuries and offseason movement is ravaging a Cowboys wide receiving unit once considering a top aerial assault. Wideouts Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson left this offseason and emerging talent Michael Gallup continues to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sustained late last season. As a result, the foot injury sustained by Washington suddenly becomes a much bigger deal than it would under normal circumstances. The former Steelers receiver suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in the team's first full practice and is slated to miss substantial time recovering.

The metatarsals are the long bones of the foot that bridge the bones of the midfoot to the bones of the toe. The fifth metatarsal sits on the outside of the foot at the base of the pinkie toe. The bone acts as an attachment site for stabilizing muscles of the ankle and foot. Unfortunately, this positioning makes it vulnerable to injury.

The nature of the break as well as the location of the fracture heavily influence the treatment and recovery time. Stress fractures are common in the area though Washington's injury is an acute break. If the anchoring tendons pulls away a piece of the fifth metatarsal, the injury is classified as an avulsion fracture, but that doesn't appear to be the case for Washington either.

Instead, he appears to be dealing with the most complex of the fifth metatarsal fractures, an injury known as a Jones fracture.

Jones fractures occur when the fracture occurs in the proximal end (base) of the bone. Wide receiver is particularly prone to the ailment with players like Dez Bryant, Marvin Jones, Julio Jones, and Deebo Samuel succumbing to the injury in recent seasons.

These injuries are difficult to manage and often require surgical intervention due to the poor amount of available blood in the area. Unfortunately, the odds of a secondary injury or a follow-up surgical procedure is relatively high. Players like Julio Jones, Julian Edelman and Dez all required multiple surgeries for their respective injuries.

Dallas is all too familiar with the injury with Bryant missing six weeks in 2015 due to a Jones fracture. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has also sustained the injury twice, including last year when he missed 11 games after breaking his right foot. The team has provided a wide range for Washington's expected return, calling him out for 6-10 weeks. History suggests the recovery will extend to the latter end of that window, leaving quarterback Dak Prescott heavily dependent on Lamb and crop of unproven wide outs. Rookie Jalen Tolbert and tight end Dalton Schultz likely will see their expected targets increase with Washington out.

Turf Burns

Amari Cooper: Cooper rolled his right ankle in training camp and remains sidelined. The Browns said the injury isn't serious, but Cooper does have a history of ankle injuries, including a fracture of this same ankle in 2021 that ultimately required surgery. Keep a close eye on how Cleveland opts to manage this issue the next 7-10 days to get a better gauge if this ailment will impact his draft stock.

Najee Harris: The Steelers' running back appears to have avoided a serious injury after he had his left foot stepped on by a teammate in a recent practice. The team has downplayed the severity of the issue, though he has yet to return to practice. It seems likely this is a situation where Pittsburgh is taking a conservative approach with care, but I'll feel more confident about his overall health if he returns to the practice field by the end of the week.

Chris Godwin: The Buccaneers made the somewhat surprising announcement that Godwin will not be placed on the PUP list as he works his way back from ACL surgery. The procedure was performed Jan. 3, meaning he just passed the seven-month marker in his recovery. While this should be seen as a positive step, expecting Godwin to be back to an elite level Week 1 remains optimistic at best. If you do invest in the receiver understand you are playing the long game. He could struggle the first weeks back but should begin to resemble his former self in the latter portions of the season. The addition of Julio Jones should help Tampa Bay carefully manage Godwin's workload.

Tim Patrick: While we have focused on the players coming back from ACL tears, the Broncos receiver became the first notable player to suffer the injury this season. Patrick was injured in Tuesday's practice and will undergo surgery. He will miss the entire season, but the timing of the injury should allow him to be an active participant in next year's training camp. Teammate KJ Hamler, working his way back from his own ACL injury, will move up the depth chart.

Irv Smith: After missing all last season following a meniscus injury in his right knee, Smith is once sidelined following surgery. Fortunately, the injury is to his thumb and not his lower extremity. The nature of the injury (bone Vs ligament) has not been made clear, but the damage was enough to warrant a trip to the operating room. Smith is expected to miss most of the preseason recovering but has a realistic shot at being ready for the start of the regular season. He should be able to maintain his conditioning while recuperating and should be ready to hit the ground running when he is medically cleared.

Matthew Stafford: The Rams' quarterback has been limited throughout training camp due to an elbow issue in his throwing arm. The exact diagnosis has not been made public but the team did reveal he underwent an anti-inflammatory injection during the offseason. This approach to care suggests he is dealing with a case of tendinitis and the team will continue to manage his workload to ensure the problem does not worsen. Hopefully his level of participation increases in the coming days but don't be surprised if he misses a preseason game or two.