NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 7

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Four teams are on a bye again in Week 7, but we still have plenty of interesting games on the slate. There is also money to be won on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Starting with a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize, we have Trevor Lawrence 230.5 passing yards and Taylor Heinicke 220.5 passing yards to pick sides on. This might not be a sexy option, but the payout makes it intriguing. First, let's take the under for Lawrence. He's thrown for fewer than 180 yards in two of the last three games and the Giants' defense has been stingy, allowing just 194.5 passing yards per game.

Let's also take the under for Heinicke, who will start at quarterback in place of Carson Wentz (finger). Heinicke started most of last season for the Commanders, throwing for 220 yards or fewer in five of his final seven games. This won't be an easy matchup for him against the Packers, who have allowed just 164.0 passing yards per game. That's the lowest mark in the league.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's go with some bigger stars in this contest. We have a 2/2 goal for 2.5X the prize in which the battles are Joe Burrow vs. Tom Brady passing yards (with Burrow receiving a +0.5 passing yards bonus) and Nick Chubb vs. Derrick Henry rushing yards (with Henry receiving a +2.5 rushing yards bonus). With regard to the passing yards battle, give me Burrow. The Buccaneers are playing the Panthers, who are rolling with PJ Walker at quarterback and just traded Christian McCaffrey. This game could get out of hand in a hurry, with Brady possibly not needing to attempt many passes in the second half.

For the rushing yards battle, I'm leaning toward Henry over Chubb. Chubb has the more difficult matchup, facing a Ravens team that has allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game. Henry is fresh coming off the Titans' bye, and he had at least 100 rushing yards in both games before he got the time off. That included a 114-yard performance against the Colts, whom he will face again Sunday.

Stat Shootout Contest

One of the more interesting options is for three players to combine for 2.5-plus total touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. I'll start off with Henry, who has at least one rushing touchdown in four consecutive games. He's been aided by the fact that he has received 12 red-zone carries in five games.

Let's also go with Leonard Fournette, who could receive additional carries late if the Buccaneers jump out to an early lead against the depleted Panthers. It's worth noting that, while he only has one rushing touchdown this season, he has recorded a receiving touchdown in three consecutive games.

Finally, give me Ezekiel Elliott in a matchup against the Lions. The Lions have been awful at slowing down running backs, allowing the most rushing yards per game in the league. The Cowboys will also get Dak Prescott back at quarterback, which should help their offense be more productive. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Elliott receive multiple carries inside the red zone in this game.

