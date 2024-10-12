NFL Picks: Best NFL Player Props For Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 6 NFL Picks and Player Props

Did we have a good week last week? I went a perfect seven-for seven! Let's try to replicate it this week.

Player Anytime TDs

Bijan Robinson, ATL -140 DraftKings

Bijan only has one touchdown on the season but he's also had some tough matchups against the Chiefs and the Steelers in there. Getting the Panthers this week should help as they rank dead last against opposing running backs. Bijan looks like a lock for double-digit touches and has been involved in the passing game with 18 catches on the season. Other sites have this line at -265 so this is a good value.

Trey Sermon, IND +120 DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor was ruled out Friday, leaving Sermon as the lead back for the Colts against the Titans. He enters relatively fresh with only 19 carries on the season, and yet he surprisingly has two rushing touchdowns. Sermon had 16 touches last week, including six catches, so he should handle the work on all three downs.

Xavier Legette, CAR +280 FanDuel

Legette is a little banged up and had to leave last Sunday's game early. However, he practiced this week and looks in line for plenty of work, especially if Diontae Johnson sits out with his ankle injury. Andy Dalton has breathed life into this offense and Legette had 10 targets two games ago with Dalton under center. Again, I'll feel better if Johnson is ruled out but either way Legette should get his targets and possibly a rushing attempt or two.

Player Props

Justin Herbert Under 187.5 Passing Yards BetRivers

I will ride the Denver pass defense again this week and fade Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing attack. The Chargers will look to establish the run with J.K. Dobbins and this should stay a low-scoring affair. It doesn't hurt that Denver has home field advantage and Herbert only threw for 96 yards there last season.

Josh Allen Over 0.5 Interceptions -120 BetMGM

I hate picking against my Bills, but when wagering you have to go with you head over your heart. The Jets have an elite defense, in my opinion, and will have home field advantage. While Allen has yet to throw a pick this season, he's had 4-5 close calls including a pass that went straight through the defensive backs's hand last week. Allen also had lousy luck with the Jets last season throwing three picks in the season opener and then another pick in the rematch. The Jets rank number one in the league against opposing quarterbacks.