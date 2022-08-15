NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 15

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Training Camp Storyline

Cardinals' passing attack

Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown- Murray (wrist) and Brown (hamstring) practiced together for the first time since training camp on Monday.

Even though the duo of Murray and Brown played together in college, getting reps together in practice could be critical for the Arizona passing attack to get off to a strong start. Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM is reporting that the team is testing out the Air Raid offense. In that four-WR formation, Brown and Rondale Moore were in the slot while DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the outside. Of course, Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the year, so the Cardinals may use this configuration more often later in the year.

Along with Brown, TE Zach Ertz is in his first training camp with the team. In addition, after a strong start to the season last year, the team backed off from making Moore a big part of the offense. If all of the weapons for Murray are integrated well, the QB could be in line for a career year. After finishing the last two seasons on low notes while dealing with injuries, Murray is being drafted around QB5. He's already shown stretches of being able to score as the overall QB1. His weapons are also very affordable in drafts. Those willing to bet on things coming together for this offense may choose to stack the offensive options. A reasonable stack may include Murray, Conner, Hopkins and Ertz. But Brown and Moore also could outperform their ADP. That said, Green is aging and Hopkins wasn't his dominant self last year. It's also possible that Moore doesn't acclimate to his role. So with the potential reward comes risk. Check out which Cardinals made our top NFL analysts' top-150.

Legal update

Alvin Kamara- ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting per Field Yates of ESPN that Kamara's legal case won't necessarily impact his availability this season. His current court case is set for September 29. However, it seems possible that the case could continue to get pushed back. Although there's no guarantee as to how this plays out, Kamara is looking less risky by the day. In recent days, Kamara is back to being drafted inside the top-12 RBs in average drafts. That said, the 27 year old had the most carries of his career in 2021 but rushed for just 3.7 yards per carry. Also, the screen game he's specialized in has lost Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton over the last two years. It's possible he's not used as efficiently as a receiver with Jameis Winston at QB.

Job Battles

Ronald Jones, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco- Based on comments from Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Jones may be on the roster bubble. For now, this is the opinion of a beat writer. But fantasy managers may want to be aware that Jones reportedly has fallen behind Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart. That leaves Jones to compete with Pacheco and others for a primary backup job and/or a roster spot. With the recent camp buzz surrounding Pacheco, recent ADP has Pacheco going as the RB46 while Jones is the RB54. Those who believe that Jones will prevail may be getting a discount. The fantasy community clearly has boarded the Pacheco hype train!

Mark Ingram- Despite sitting out the preseason opener, Terrin Waack of The Advocate is reporting that Ingram appears to have locked up the No. 2 RB role for the Saints. With it looking less likely each day that Alvin Kamara will be suspended anytime soon, Ingram may be looking at six to 10 carries per game. The 32 year old posted less than four yards per carry last year, which was the first time he failed to meet that threshold since 2012. He seems to be a low-upside fantasy option unless Kamara misses time.

Baker Mayfield- According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still splitting first-team reps. Although having competition is great, the Panthers should already know what Darnold brings to the table. At this point, whichever is the starter is missing valuable reps with teammates. Both are considered low-end fantasy options. But the longer this battle goes on, the less likely it is that the starter will start out hot due to the lack of continuity with the offense. This could also keep DJ Moore from getting off to a hot start.

Injuries