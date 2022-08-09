Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the second installment of our 2022 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 consensus rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
Much has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on July 12. Among the top 24 (i.e., the first two rounds of a 12-team league), the biggest movers are:
Davante Adams - Down 4 to 13
Saquon Barkley - Up 5 to 16
Mike Evans - Down 4 to 20
Alvin Kamara - Up 7 to 21
From picks 25-96 (rounds 3-8), seven players moved double-digit spots:
Diontae Johnson - Down 13 to 49
David Montgomery - Down 16 to 54
Michael Thomas - Up 22 to 67
Trey Lance - Up 16 to 78
Drake London - Up 20 to 79
Damien Harris - Down 15 to 88
Kadarius Toney - Up 12 to 96
Six players are new to the list:
KJ Hamler (141)
Joshua Palmer (142)
Khalil Herbert (143)
Nico Collins (145)
George Pickens (147)
Romeo Doubs (150)
We'll post another update in a few more weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's weekly PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.3
|2.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|4.3
|4.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5.0
|5.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|3
|4
|7
|6
|5
|5.3
|5.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|8
|5
|6
|2
|6
|5.5
|6.0
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|6
|6
|3
|7
|7
|7.5
|6.5
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|4
|13
|8
|5
|8
|10.0
|9.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|9
|17
|4
|10
|9
|9.8
|9.5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|7
|7
|13
|12
|10
|10.0
|10.0
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|10
|9
|10
|11
|11
|11.0
|11.5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|12
|12
|11
|9
|12
|12.0
|12.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|15
|10
|9
|14
|13
|12.0
|13.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|13
|8
|14
|13
|14
|16.5
|13.5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|11
|15
|12
|28
|15
|15.8
|14.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|14
|14
|27
|8
|16
|15.8
|16.5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|18
|11
|19
|15
|17
|17.8
|16.5
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|16
|22
|17
|16
|18
|17.5
|17.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|17
|20
|15
|18
|19
|21.3
|21.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|20
|16
|22
|27
|20
|21.3
|21.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|23
|19
|24
|19
|21
|23.0
|22.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|19
|23
|29
|21
|22
|24.5
|22.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|22
|31
|23
|22
|23
|22.3
|22.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|26
|18
|21
|24
|24
|23.5
|23.5
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|29
|24
|18
|23
|25
|25.0
|24.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|21
|28
|20
|31
|26
|23.3
|25.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|25
|26
|16
|26
|27
|26.8
|26.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|24
|30
|28
|25
|28
|26.0
|28.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|27
|29
|31
|17
|29
|26.8
|28.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|30
|21
|26
|30
|30
|33.5
|32.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|35
|45
|25
|29
|31
|33.8
|32.5
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|32
|33
|38
|32
|32
|37.0
|33.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|34
|32
|49
|33
|33
|40.8
|34.5
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|WR
|31
|63
|35
|34
|34
|34.3
|34.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|28
|37
|32
|40
|35
|34.3
|36.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|33
|25
|40
|39
|36
|40.8
|36.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|38
|56
|34
|35
|37
|34.0
|37.0
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|37
|42
|37
|20
|38
|40.3
|39.0
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|36
|41
|47
|37
|39
|42.8
|39.5
|Allen Robinson
|LAR
|WR
|40
|39
|36
|56
|40
|44.0
|40.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|39
|34
|61
|42
|41
|41.8
|43.0
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|45
|51
|30
|41
|42
|44.0
|44.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|46
|54
|33
|43
|43
|47.0
|45.0
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|63
|35
|54
|36
|44
|44.3
|45.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|60
|27
|41
|49
|45
|52.0
|45.5
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|42
|75
|46
|45
|46
|46.8
|45.5
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|43
|48
|39
|57
|47
|50.3
|46.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|41
|47
|67
|46
|48
|47.0
|47.0
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|47
|44
|50
|47
|49
|47.8
|48.0
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|53
|57
|43
|38
|50
|48.8
|49.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|50
|43
|48
|54
|51
|55.3
|49.5
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|82
|40
|44
|55
|52
|54.3
|49.5
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|48
|73
|45
|51
|53
|53.0
|51.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|51
|38
|71
|52
|54
|51.0
|52.0
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|52
|52
|42
|58
|55
|54.3
|52.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|59
|46
|68
|44
|56
|54.5
|53.0
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|55
|62
|51
|50
|57
|53.8
|54.0
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|44
|53
|55
|63
|58
|55.5
|54.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|49
|55
|53
|65
|59
|51.0
|55.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|57
|36
|58
|53
|60
|59.0
|57.0
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|56
|58
|56
|66
|61
|58.3
|57.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|54
|61
|70
|48
|62
|63.0
|61.0
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|80
|50
|60
|62
|63
|60.0
|61.5
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|64
|49
|59
|68
|64
|65.0
|63.0
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|67
|82
|52
|59
|65
|77.0
|65.0
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|66
|121
|57
|64
|66
|69.5
|66.0
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|62
|59
|87
|70
|67
|70.3
|66.5
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|88
|64
|69
|60
|68
|69.0
|67.5
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|68
|67
|80
|61
|69
|67.8
|68.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|72
|69
|63
|67
|70
|70.0
|71.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|74
|68
|62
|76
|71
|79.0
|71.0
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|69
|110
|64
|73
|72
|79.8
|73.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|73
|74
|101
|71
|73
|73.3
|75.5
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|65
|77
|74
|77
|74
|78.5
|76.5
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|70
|91
|79
|74
|75
|78.5
|77.0
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|61
|85
|99
|69
|76
|81.5
|78.5
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|RB
|81
|76
|72
|97
|77
|78.8
|78.5
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|75
|70
|82
|88
|78
|84.8
|79.0
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|116
|65
|78
|80
|79
|82.8
|81.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|90
|72
|97
|72
|80
|92.8
|81.0
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|77
|132
|77
|85
|81
|83.5
|81.5
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|85
|78
|76
|95
|82
|80.8
|81.5
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|79
|66
|94
|84
|83
|81.8
|82.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|96
|83
|66
|82
|84
|83.5
|83.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|102
|86
|65
|81
|85
|81.0
|85.0
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|94
|60
|92
|78
|86
|86.5
|86.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|93
|81
|85
|87
|87
|85.8
|86.5
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|RB
|83
|71
|90
|99
|88
|85.5
|87.0
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|76
|92
|91
|83
|89
|90.5
|87.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|78
|109
|81
|94
|90
|85.5
|87.5
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|92
|87
|88
|75
|91
|90.3
|88.5
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|TE
|84
|88
|89
|100
|92
|93.0
|89.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|89
|80
|113
|90
|93
|84.8
|89.5
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|58
|102
|86
|93
|94
|91.3
|90.0
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|WR
|101
|89
|84
|91
|95
|92.0
|91.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|71
|104
|114
|79
|96
|98.0
|91.5
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|120
|90
|93
|89
|97
|94.8
|91.5
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|87
|84
|112
|96
|98
|91.8
|93.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|91
|95
|83
|98
|99
|93.3
|94.0
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|99
|93
|95
|86
|100
|94.8
|95.0
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|RB
|86
|79
|104
|110
|101
|93.3
|96.5
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|105
|101
|75
|92
|102
|92.8
|96.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|95
|98
|73
|105
|103
|106.8
|102.0
|Russell Gage
|TB
|WR
|100
|100
|123
|104
|104
|104.0
|103.5
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|111
|106
|98
|101
|105
|104.5
|104.0
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|97
|108
|100
|113
|106
|110.5
|108.5
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|108
|94
|131
|109
|107
|109.8
|111.0
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|121
|120
|96
|102
|108
|111.8
|112.5
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|114
|114
|108
|111
|109
|121.5
|113.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|98
|161
|106
|121
|110
|116.0
|114.0
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|113
|115
|129
|107
|111
|113.5
|114.5
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|115
|103
|122
|114
|112
|118.8
|116.0
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|138
|105
|124
|108
|113
|125.8
|117.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|112
|112
|156
|123
|114
|126.0
|118.0
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|107
|166
|102
|129
|115
|123.5
|118.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|106
|152
|130
|106
|116
|120.5
|119.5
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|110
|133
|120
|119
|117
|122.3
|121.5
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|117
|107
|139
|126
|118
|118.0
|121.5
|Ronald Jones
|KC
|RB
|125
|97
|118
|132
|119
|123.0
|123.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|103
|138
|109
|142
|120
|120.5
|124.5
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|129
|99
|134
|120
|121
|125.8
|124.5
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|119
|111
|143
|130
|122
|129.0
|126.0
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|133
|118
|119
|146
|123
|130.0
|126.0
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|135
|117
|151
|117
|124
|131.3
|127.5
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|122
|116
|154
|133
|125
|131.0
|127.5
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|127
|153
|128
|116
|126
|137.0
|128.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|131
|180
|125
|112
|127
|125.8
|129.0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|139
|119
|105
|140
|128
|130.3
|132.0
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|128
|136
|116
|141
|129
|128.3
|132.5
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|RB
|132
|96
|133
|152
|130
|144.8
|133.0
|Julio Jones
|FA
|WR
|140
|126
|110
|203
|131
|128.0
|134.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|104
|140
|140
|128
|132
|132.5
|134.5
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|134
|154
|107
|135
|133
|136.5
|136.0
|Irv Smith
|MIN
|TE
|157
|135
|117
|137
|134
|139.5
|136.0
|DJ Chark
|DET
|WR
|118
|145
|168
|127
|135
|141.3
|136.0
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|WR
|137
|178
|135
|115
|136
|138.5
|138.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|126
|151
|152
|125
|137
|145.0
|138.5
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|WR
|141
|181
|136
|122
|138
|136.5
|139.0
|James Robinson
|JAX
|RB
|124
|141
|137
|144
|139
|136.8
|139.5
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|147
|134
|121
|145
|140
|146.5
|139.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|130
|177
|145
|134
|141
|141.5
|139.5
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|152
|124
|127
|163
|142
|145.3
|142.0
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|143
|125
|141
|172
|143
|145.3
|143.5
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|123
|171
|149
|138
|144
|143.8
|144.0
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|158
|130
|163
|124
|145
|153.3
|145.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|164
|127
|126
|196
|146
|146.5
|148.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|136
|147
|153
|150
|147
|158.0
|148.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|144
|193
|142
|153
|148
|152.8
|149.0
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|159
|139
|177
|136
|149
|152.0
|152.0
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|173
|160
|144
|131
|150
|160.3
|153.0
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|146
|129
|160
|206