Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update

Welcome to the second installment of our 2022 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 consensus rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Much has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on July 12. Among the top 24 (i.e., the first two rounds of a 12-team league), the biggest movers are:

Davante Adams - Down 4 to 13

Saquon Barkley - Up 5 to 16

Mike Evans - Down 4 to 20

Alvin Kamara - Up 7 to 21

From picks 25-96 (rounds 3-8), seven players moved double-digit spots:

Diontae Johnson - Down 13 to 49

David Montgomery - Down 16 to 54

Michael Thomas - Up 22 to 67

Trey Lance - Up 16 to 78

Drake London - Up 20 to 79

Damien Harris - Down 15 to 88

Kadarius Toney - Up 12 to 96

Six players are new to the list:

KJ Hamler (141)

Joshua Palmer (142)

Khalil Herbert (143)

Nico Collins (145)

George Pickens (147)

Romeo Doubs (150)

