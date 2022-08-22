NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 22

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
As we conclude the second full week of preseason games, the injury news continues to be plentiful.
Training Camp Storyline
Commanders' Passing Attack
Logan Thomas was activated from the PUP list Monday. Although eligible to practice, it's unclear as to whether he'll be ready for Week 1. However, the fact he was cleared would make it seem that he could be ready to contribute early in the season. In 2020, he posted 670 yards and six TDs, which was his career year. Before last year's knee injury, he had almost 200 yards and three TDs in six games.
Carson Wentz averaged just 209 passing yards with the Colts last year in a run-heavy offense. It's difficult to know if he'll throw significantly more than the 516 attempts he had in Indianapolis last year. If his passing volume is low, there may not be big production in store for the receiving options other than Terry McLaurin. Wentz has done well in feeding his alpha WRs over the year, and based on the connection he showed with McLaurin in the last preseason game, that may be the case with Washington. That leaves rookie Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and possibly Thomas to battle for targets. Looking back to Wentz's time in Philadelphia, he leaned on his excellent TEs, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Thomas makes for a reasonable dart throw as a low-end TE2. Dotson and Samuel, though talented, may see sporadic usage, and based on ADP, that makes Dotson risky at ADP. Meanwhile Samuel goes so late in most drafts that taking a flier on him makes sense.
Injuries
- Mike Evans- After missing time with a hamstring injury, Evans returned to practice Monday. Assuming he doesn't suffer a setback, he should be a full go to start the season. This news should give the 'all clear' on drafting him as you normally would.
- Michael Thomas- After being clear of injury for most of training camp, Thomas has now missed multiple practices with a hamstring injury. There's no word as to the severity. Coming off a pair of injury-plagued seasons, risk averse fantasy managers may see this as a cause for concern.
- Isaiah Spiller- The early training camp buzz on Spiller was positive, but slowed down considerably as August progressed. He now has an ankle injury that has him questionable for Week 1. Currently going outside the top-48 RBs in average drafts, Spiller could become a bargain outside the top-125 picks if he's able to carve out a significant role early in the year. That said, Joshua Kelley has impressed lately, so Spiller may need to beat Kelley out to see steady work.
- Jameis Winston- After missing time with a foot injury while he recovers from last year's knee injury, Winston returned to 11-on-11 drills. This bodes well for his potential Week 1 availability. He's currently being selected just outside the top-20 QBs in average drafts. With a strong trio of receiving weapons along with Alvin Kamara, if he throws the ball often, he could outperform his ADP.
- Baker Mayfield- As expected for much of the preseason, Mayfield was officially named the Panthers' starting QB. Other than being a late-round selection in leagues that start multiple QBs, he's typically going undrafted. However, if he can develop a great rapport with DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey, their ability to create yards after the catch could significantly pad Mayfield's fantasy numbers.
- Robert Tonyan- After suffering a knee injury last year, Tonyan hasn't been cleared for team drills. As a result, it's possible he either may not be ready for the start of the season or possibly be at less than full capacity. In leagues that start one TE, that makes it tough to select him in drafts. However, fantasy managers with the ability to stash players may take a flier on him. Although he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 TDs in 2020, that production came on just 59 targets. It was one of the most efficient seasons a TE has had. However, when he gets on the field, he could be one of Aaron Rodgers' more reliable weapons, which could lead to volume.
- KJ Hamler- Despite being activated from the PUP list on August 1 in his return from last year's knee injury, Hamler didn't practice until Monday. Although it's unclear as to whether he'll be at full strength this year, he could be an interesting late-round flier. He's currently being drafted outside the top-70 WRs. If he plays in three-WR sets, his blazing speed out of the slot would mesh well with Russell Wilson's ability to throw the ball deep down the middle.
- Kenyan Drake- The Raiders informed Drake of his release Monday. Even though it's late in the preseason, it's possible he emerges on another roster. Some fantasy managers may see this news and drop him off their draft lists altogether, but taking a shot on him as an endgame pick could turn into something down the road. And if he doesn't end up signing anywhere, he can be dropped for a waiver addition.