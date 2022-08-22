NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 22

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

As we conclude the second full week of preseason games, the injury news continues to be plentiful.

Training Camp Storyline

Commanders' Passing Attack

Logan Thomas was activated from the PUP list Monday. Although eligible to practice, it's unclear as to whether he'll be ready for Week 1. However, the fact he was cleared would make it seem that he could be ready to contribute early in the season. In 2020, he posted 670 yards and six TDs, which was his career year. Before last year's knee injury, he had almost 200 yards and three TDs in six games.

Carson Wentz averaged just 209 passing yards with the Colts last year in a run-heavy offense. It's difficult to know if he'll throw significantly more than the 516 attempts he had in Indianapolis last year. If his passing volume is low, there may not be big production in store for the receiving options other than Terry McLaurin. Wentz has done well in feeding his alpha WRs over the year, and based on the connection he showed with McLaurin in the last preseason game, that may be the case with Washington. That leaves rookie Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and possibly Thomas to battle for targets. Looking back to Wentz's time in Philadelphia, he leaned on his excellent TEs, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Thomas makes for a reasonable dart throw as a low-end TE2. Dotson and Samuel, though talented, may see sporadic usage, and based on ADP, that makes Dotson risky at ADP. Meanwhile Samuel goes so late in most drafts that taking a flier on him makes sense.

Injuries