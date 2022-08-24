NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 24

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Training Camp Storyline
Raiders Rushing Attack
Both Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden could have roles in an Oakland backfield committee. With Josh McDaniels running the Raiders' offense, we've seen backfield committees when he coached the Patriots for many years. It's possible that that trend continues in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have not picked up Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, making it unclear as to how they view his role. It appears he'll enter the season as the lead back, but the team spent a fourth-round pick on Zamir White. Both could potentially compete for early down and goal-line work. In terms of the passing game, Abdullah has been talked up as the player who could take on a role similar to the role James White had with the Patriots. And of course, Bolden saw occasional work in passing situations when he played with McDaniels.
ADPs at RB for this group have Jacobs at RB24, White at RB54, Abdullah at RB74 while Bolden is typically going undrafted. In PPR leagues, Abdullah's price in drafts might make him worth a flyer. Those who prefer to have a piece of the primary runners might be wise to choose the less expensive player (White), as it has less risk than the higher pick it would require to select Jacobs.
Injuries
- Darren Waller - After returning to practice Aug. 17 from a hamstring that kept him out weeks, Waller was back on the sidelines the next day with an undisclosed injury. In addition, coach Josh McDaniels won't commit to his tight end's availability for Week 1. Fantasy managers who are risk averse may consider moving Waller slightly down their draft boards.
- Damien Harris - Although he walked off the field without assistance, Harris left Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury. With no real update, fantasy managers who are drafting before any specifics emerge should at least be aware of this situation.
- Logan Thomas - Coach Ron Rivera suggested after Thomas (knee) participated in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday that the TE is "hopefully ready to go in Week 1." Currently being drafted outside the top-20 TEs, should be be a full-go early in the season and could push for top-15 TE status.
- Byron Pringle - Pringle suffered a quadriceps injury and hasn't practiced in more than two weeks. There's been no update as to his potential return. He's going outside the top-100 WRs in fantasy drafts. As a player who could be a starting WR, he could be worth a dart throw in deep leagues.
- Zach Wilson - Wilson had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16. Coach Robert Saleh still has not provided a timeline for Wilson's return. Should Wilson miss time, Joe Flacco likely would assume starting duties. With NFL teams not being on their bye weeks until Week 6, Flacco would likely not be considered by many as a strong fantasy option in the short term, though he does have solid weapons if needed in a pinch.
Job Battles
- Mike Davis - With the news that Gus Edwards (knee) will miss at least four games, and J.K. Dobbins (knee) is still struggling to return to full health, Mike Davis has a wide range of potential outcomes in terms of workload. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com said that Davis could see the most carries in the Baltimore backfield early in the season. Although he's being drafted outside the top-75 RBs, this news could boost him significantly in drafts, and he could be especially helpful for fantasy managers who are thin at RB.
- Jeff Wilson - Although fantasy managers are drafting Tyrion Davis-Price as the clear-cut backup behind Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers' backfield, that may not reflect the reality in San Francisco. According to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner, Wilson "seems like the best bet to get the first shot" to be the primary backup. When healthy, Wilson has successfully executed the team's rushing attack. Even though he rushed for a career-low 3.7 yards per carry last season, he was coming off an injury, so it's possible he's back to full health and might be able to hold onto the backup job. He's being drafted as the RB72, so he may be a good lottery ticket.
- Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett - Trubisky confirmed that there hasn't been an official announcement of who will start at QB for the Steelers. Despite Pittsburgh having excellent skill-position players, it's possible that this job changes hands during the season if the team is struggling to reach their potential. Both profile as lower-end QB2 options if starting.