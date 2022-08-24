NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 24

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

With just over two weeks until the regular-season opener we're continuing to get plenty of news to help us prepare for fantasy drafts.

Training Camp Storyline

Raiders Rushing Attack

Both Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden could have roles in an Oakland backfield committee. With Josh McDaniels running the Raiders' offense, we've seen backfield committees when he coached the Patriots for many years. It's possible that that trend continues in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have not picked up Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, making it unclear as to how they view his role. It appears he'll enter the season as the lead back, but the team spent a fourth-round pick on Zamir White. Both could potentially compete for early down and goal-line work. In terms of the passing game, Abdullah has been talked up as the player who could take on a role similar to the role James White had with the Patriots. And of course, Bolden saw occasional work in passing situations when he played with McDaniels.

ADPs at RB for this group have Jacobs at RB24, White at RB54, Abdullah at RB74 while Bolden is typically going undrafted. In PPR leagues, Abdullah's price in drafts might make him worth a flyer. Those who prefer to have a piece of the primary runners might be wise to choose the less expensive player (White), as it has less risk than the higher pick it would require to select Jacobs.

Injuries

Darren Waller - After returning to practice Aug. 17 from a hamstring that kept him out weeks, Waller was back on the sidelines the next day with an undisclosed injury. In addition, coach Josh McDaniels won't commit to his tight end's availability for Week 1. Fantasy managers who are risk averse may consider moving Waller slightly down their draft boards.

Damien Harris - Although he walked off the field without assistance, Harris left Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury. With no real update, fantasy managers who are drafting before any specifics emerge should at least be aware of this situation.

Logan Thomas - Coach Ron Rivera suggested after Thomas (knee) participated in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday that the TE is "hopefully ready to go in Week 1." Currently being drafted outside the top-20 TEs, should be be a full-go early in the season and could push for top-15 TE status.

Byron Pringle - Pringle suffered a quadriceps injury and hasn't practiced in more than two weeks. There's been no update as to his potential return. He's going outside the top-100 WRs in fantasy drafts. As a player who could be a starting WR, he could be worth a dart throw in deep leagues.

Zach Wilson - Wilson had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16. Coach Robert Saleh still has not provided a timeline for Wilson's return. Should Wilson miss time, Joe Flacco likely would assume starting duties. With NFL teams not being on their bye weeks until Week 6, Flacco would likely not be considered by many as a strong fantasy option in the short term, though he does have solid weapons if needed in a pinch.

Job Battles