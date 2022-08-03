NFL Training Camp News And Notes: August 3

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
As always, the preseason news is coming at an incredible rate. Let's make sense of Wednesday's news from a fantasy football standpoint.
Training Camp Storyline
Patriots' Rushing Attack
James White reportedly has no timetable for to return from his hip injury.
This isn't a major surprise, as it was reported earlier that White had a significant limp during spring practices. Should he be unable to play in the regular season, the receiving role in the backfield will be up for grabs. It would seem that Rhamondre Stevenson could have the first crack at the receiving job. During his rookie year, he caught 14 of 18 targets, resulting in 8.8 yards per reception. He's already getting third-down reps in practice. The team also spent a fourth-round draft pick on Pierre Strong, who projects as a receiving RB. However, he's missed practice with an unspecified injury, which could be problematic.
For fantasy, Damien Harris and Stevenson are competing for early down snaps. Although Harris was being drafted significantly ahead of Stevenson earlier this summer, the gap has closed significantly, and in some drafts, Stevenson has even gone ahead of Harris. Stevenson has a real chance to have a significant role in this backfield, and could be a risk/reward option in drafts. Harris is coming off a 15-TD season, and regression is possible. However, his ADP seems to bake in the fact there's a likely committee, but if Harris loses significant early down work to Stevenson, he carries major downside. For those looking for a late-round flyer, Strong certainly could make a push for work as the season progresses.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Deshaun Watson - The NFL disciplinary officer issued Watson a six-game suspension Monday, but the league appealed and the commissioner or his designee (per the CBA) will make the final determination. If the league gives Watson a longer suspension, don't be surprised if the Player's Association appeals to federal court. In other words, we still don't know what to expect in terms of Watson's status.
- David Montgomery - Montgomery is returning kickoffs in addition to his running back duties. Although this doesn't guarantee anything, it certainly raises eyebrows, as starting running backs are rarely asked to work on special teams. Despite Montgomery being a full-time RB, it's possible the new coaching staff wants to get Khalil Herbert into the mix. Even if no formal announcement is made about the Bears' RB usage, fantasy managers should realize it's possible there's more of a committee than expected.
- Marquise Brown - Brown was arrested Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. For those drafting before any further developments occur, this might be a tiebreaker if you have Brown ranked equally with another player.
- Kenneth Gainwell - Miles Sanders reportedly remains the Eagles' top RB, though Gainwell will have a role in the offense. As a rookie in 2021, each time Gainwell saw at least 23 snaps, he posted double-digit PPR points. He could easily carve out a big role as a receiver this season. He'll try to pry away some early down rushing work during training camp. Usually drafted outside the top-120 picks, Gainwell could be a nice upside play.
- Isaiah Spiller - Spiller's taken snaps with the second- and third-team offense during practices. He's yet to establish a role as the clear backup to Austin Ekeler. Fantasy managers are drafting Spiller as if he'll easily win that role, but it appears he hasn't yet. The good news is that there's plenty of time.
- Marvin Jones - While the offseason buzz was about the Jaguars adding Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, little was said about Marvin Jones. The veteran is still listed as a starting WR after finishing with 832 yards and four TDs last year. Playing on a team that should trail often, Jones will benefit from defenses having to deal with other WRs besides him, which should give him more room to operate. Jones still presents a value in fantasy drafts in the double-digit rounds, though he's more of a floor play with limited upside.
- Justin Fields - This is Fields' first training camp as the Bears starter. He's also learning a new offense while the team has added many new receivers. As a result, it's no surprise that Fields will play during preseason. Any reps he gets can only help in his development. He's typically being drafted outside the top-12 QBs, but based on his performance in his last four starts last season, along with his rushing ability, it wouldn't surprise if he easily outperformed his ADP.
- Dontrell Hilliard - Hilliard was effective as a runner and receiver last season when Derrick Henry was out. With only fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins in his way, Hilliard could begin the season as the third-down RB. Hilliard could be worth a late-round pick, especially in PPR leagues. In addition, should Henry miss time, Hilliard would have a substantial role again.
- Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown - Coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that Brown is the starting tight end. He considers Brown the starting TE. The coach said likes Brown's all-around game, including his catching skills. Smith also said that Brown will have a "big role." Coach speak can get out of control in August, and Brevin Jordan seems more suited to being the primary receiver. But this news has to cast some doubt on Jordan's role. Despite being a late draft choice in fantasy leagues as a TE2/TE3, there may be more risk that anticipated regarding Jordan as a fantasy factor.
- Mason Rudolph - In the coming days, Rudolph is expected to see snaps with the first-string offense. Both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett reportedly have shown signs of inconsistency. Although previous preseason reports indicated that Trubisky had the lead in the QB competition, this job is still for grabs. For now, spending a late-round pick on Trubisky in fantasy leagues makes sense, as his mobility potentially gives him upside. However, he has to have the job to be useful in fantasy.