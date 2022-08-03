NFL Training Camp News And Notes: August 3

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

As always, the preseason news is coming at an incredible rate. Let's make sense of Wednesday's news from a fantasy football standpoint.

Training Camp Storyline

Patriots' Rushing Attack

James White reportedly has no timetable for to return from his hip injury.

This isn't a major surprise, as it was reported earlier that White had a significant limp during spring practices. Should he be unable to play in the regular season, the receiving role in the backfield will be up for grabs. It would seem that Rhamondre Stevenson could have the first crack at the receiving job. During his rookie year, he caught 14 of 18 targets, resulting in 8.8 yards per reception. He's already getting third-down reps in practice. The team also spent a fourth-round draft pick on Pierre Strong, who projects as a receiving RB. However, he's missed practice with an unspecified injury, which could be problematic.

For fantasy, Damien Harris and Stevenson are competing for early down snaps. Although Harris was being drafted significantly ahead of Stevenson earlier this summer, the gap has closed significantly, and in some drafts, Stevenson has even gone ahead of Harris. Stevenson has a real chance to have a significant role in this backfield, and could be a risk/reward option in drafts. Harris is coming off a 15-TD season, and regression is possible. However, his ADP seems to bake in the fact there's a likely committee, but if Harris loses significant early down work to Stevenson, he carries major downside. For those looking for a late-round flyer, Strong certainly could make a push for work as the season progresses.

Injuries/Job Battles