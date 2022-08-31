NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 31

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Teams are still making tweaks to their rosters, and some of today's moves were fantasy relevant. And of course, there are always new injury updates. Let's break down today's news and notes.

Training Camp Storyline

Vikings Passing Game

The Vikings acquired Jalen Reagor from the Eagles on Wednesday. Reagor is expected to fit in as a potential return man and a depth receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

With the Vikings using coach Kevin O'Connell's offense that he brought from the Rams, the days of the conservative offense under Mike Zimmer should be gone. Kirk Cousins averaged 538 pass attempts the last two seasons. Look for him to flirt with 600 passes, which could boost the fantasy value of the receivers. Even though Jefferson's coming off an elite season, he could see even more opportunity and he could lead NFL WRs in fantasy points. Although Thielen has seen his production fall the last two years, he could see a major boost in targets. Osborn should have a hold on the No. 3 job, but if Reagor becomes a fit for the offense, it's possible he becomes a fantasy factor as the season goes on. Other than Jefferson, based on their ADPs, each of the Vikings could be potential values.

Injuries

Tee Higgins - Although he returned to 11-on-11 practices on Aug. 14, Higgins (shoulder) wasn't spotted on the practice field Wednesday. He has more than a week to be ready for Week 1, but it's possible he is still not 100 percent healthy.

Darren Waller - After dealing with a hamstring injury most of August, Waller returned to practice Wednesday. Unless he suffers a setback, that puts him on track to play Week 1.

Zach Ertz , Rondale Moore - Arizona coach Klif Kingsbury said in terms of the Week 1 availability for Ertz (calf) and Moore (undisclosed) that "it will be close." The good news is that it would seem both players will be ready soon. However, if one or both aren't ready for the season opener, with DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) out, it could create a downgrade for the entire Cardinals offense.

Drake London - Now into his third week of missed time with a knee injury, London (knee) continues to miss valuable reps with the Falcons offense. He still has more than a week to get back on the field to be ready for Week 1, but there's no word as to how close he is to a return.

Michael Gallup - Although the Cowboys organization has said Gallup (knee) is unlikely to play in Week 1, coach Mike McCarthy said the receiver looks excellent and has avoided setbacks. It's possible he's back on the field early in the season. However, with the Dallas offensive line down three starters from last year, Gallup might not have time for many downfield routes to develop, which potentially lowers his scoring ceiling.

Job Battles

Mike Gesicki - Dolphins' GM Chris Grier said the Gesicki is not being shopped. Unfortunately, as a TE, he's basically a slot WR playing in an offense that needs its TEs to block. Sounds like a "square peg, round hole" situation. Although he'll be used as a receiver, don't be surprised if his production drops from where it's been the last two years.

Sony Michel - A day after being let go by the Dolphins, Michel signed with the Chargers on Wednesday. This is an excellent landing spot. He could potentially move ahead of Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley for the No. 2 RB role. Although Michel has been inefficient as a runner, he'd be on a pass-heavy team with a strong line, and if he can carve out double-digit carries and red-zone work each week, he could emerge as a top-30 RB.

Kenyan Drake - Without Gus Edwards (knee) for at least four weeks and J.K. Dobbins (knee) uncertain to start the season, Baltimore added Drake. With Mike Davis and Justice Hill the main competition, if Dobbins misses time, it wouldn't be a surprise if Drake was put into the rotation right away.

Mack Hollins - A player simply making a roster isn't usually fantasy news. But once Hollins made the Raiders' regular-season roster, he entered the season as their No. 3 WR. That means if Davante Adams or Hunter Renfrow miss time, Hollins could walk into a significant target share on a team that's likely pass heavy.

A player simply making a roster isn't usually fantasy news. But once Hollins made the Raiders' regular-season roster, he entered the season as their No. 3 WR. That means if Davante Adams or Hunter Renfrow miss time, Hollins could walk into a significant target share on a team that's likely pass heavy. Tyler Johnson - After being let go by the Buccaneers, Johnson was claimed by the Texans. Aside from starters Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, the wide receiver depth chart has little competition. Johnson should compete for a significant role in the offense. Although he had chances to shine in Tampa Bay, he was often inconsistent. However, if he earns snaps, he could be worth a flyer in deep leagues.

Tyler Johnson - After being let go by the Buccaneers, Johnson was claimed by the Texans. Aside from starters Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, the wide receiver depth chart has little competition. Johnson should compete for a significant role in the offense. Although he had chances to shine in Tampa Bay, he was often inconsistent. However, if he earns snaps, he could be worth a flyer in deep leagues.

Trey Sermon - The 49ers cut their losses after spending a third-round pick on Sermon. The team let him go Wednesday.

