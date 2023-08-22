NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Matthew Stafford , LAR - After a tough season riddled by injuries and an overall disappointing campaign for the Rams, everyone seems to be down on them. However, Stafford is only two seasons removed from throwing for almost 4,900 yards and 41 touchdowns. Stafford is supposedly completely healthy, and Cooper Kupp returned to practice Monday, suggesting his hamstring injury could just be a minor knock. Week 1's matchup in Seattle could end up being a shootout, as only two other games have a higher over/under total for points. While he's going to be a gamble due to last year's injuries, Stafford should have a higher floor initially than most of the first-year starters. FAAB: $2-$4

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

This week there are a couple of veteran quarterbacks highlighted who, along with some names from last week's article , provide some good options for two-quarterback leagues. There was a lot of noise this week regarding job battles and other drama from camp, but be wary of taking anything a beat reporter reports on (see Najee Harris below) too seriously.

QUARTERBACKS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jimmy Garoppolo, LAV - If you look at Jimmy's G's numbers in San Francisco, you'll see he was very good from an efficiency standpoint, averaging almost 8.5 yards per attempt. He had a 16:4 TD:INT ratio last season, showing he's not extremely turnover-prone, and he now gets to throw to Davante Adams. Adams has thrived running shorter, quick-hitting routes, which are primarily what Garoppolo threw in San Francisco. Jakobi Meyers is a capable No.2 option and, as highlighted last week, Michael Mayer should be able to make an impact as the season goes on. Garoppolo should be very familiar with the Josh McDaniels offense so there shouldn't be the usual concern for a quarterback learning a new system. FAAB: $2-$4

RUNNING BACKS

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jaylen Warren, PIT - The fantasy world had some buzz about Warren on Saturday night after he rushed for a 62-yard touchdown against my Buffalo Bills. Speculation immediately followed that Najee Harris' starting job could be in jeopardy but that was quickly refuted by offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Monday. That said, Warren is a very capable backup who will see plenty of third-down work as a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield. He averaged a respectable 4.9 yards per carry last season in a limited role and has the ability to be a three-down back if anything happens to Najee. FAAB: $3-$6

Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, IND - It it wasn't for a broken arm, Moss would be listed all by himself here. That injury should make him unavailable for the start of the season, but the Colts haven't ruled him out yet. The Jonathan Taylor saga took another turn Monday night when the Colts gave him permission to seek a trade. The tough part of getting a deal done for Taylor will be the asking price; the Colts have put it out there they are looking for a first round pick for the talented running back. Moss is the more talented option here but if he's unavailable to start the season and Taylor is gone, Jackson and rookie Evan Hull should handle backfield duties. Once healthy, Moss should back up Taylor (if he's still there) or assume get the bulk of the workload. FAAB: Moss $3-$6, Jackson $2-$4

WIDE RECEIVERS

PRIMARY TARGETS

Elijah Moore, CLE - I'm breaking my "discuss only players over 50 percent available" rule, so this is more for people yet to draft. Moore is available in one third of most formats and has had plenty of time to get acclimated to Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland offense. It sounds like the Browns plan to deploy Moore in different spots in the offense with their goal being to get him plenty of touches. Nick Chubb will command a lot of attention, and Watson has proven to be an effective quarterback despite having below-average receiving options. Moore's struggles last season can be primarily directed at the anemic Jets' offense and Zac Wilson in particular. Expect Moore to show why A.J. Brown predicted he would be rookie of the year last season. FAAB: $4-$8

SECONDARY TARGETS

Zay Flowers, BAL - Flowers is around 50 percent rostered in most formats so it's basically a coin flip as to whether or not he's out there. His Monday night performance will inflate his value in upcoming drafts, but from watching him, it's probably warranted. The biggest obstacle to Flowers' fantasy value is the Baltimore offense and all of the weapons they have. Lamar Jackson will hopefully throw more and run less this season, but the presence of Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman make predicting Flowers' role a bit difficult. Still, Beckham and Bateman haven't been the healthiest players recently, so any setback for either should mean more snaps for Flowers. FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT ENDS

HAIL MARY

Luke Musgrave, GB - While it typically takes time for rookie tight ends to develop, it's possible this year bucks that trend given the amount of talent in this particular rookie class. Musgrave is completely over the knee injury that hampered him last season and saw a team-high three targets in Sunday's preseason game. There isn't much in the way of competition for being the pass-catching tight end on the Packers, making Musgrave an interesting end-game option. FAAB: $1-$2