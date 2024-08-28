NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups & Late-Round Targets

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

So my favorite memory from the Bills' stadium? That same daughter won the Section 6 Flag Football Championship in the stadium in June, defeating Jamestown 33-6.

"Who is Frank Gore Jr.'s dad?" — Me to my 14-year-old daughter.

Let's get to more important stuff like the waiver wire and pickups for this week.

Quarterback

SECONDARY TARGETS

Kirk Cousins - Is he going to be a plus as far as his rushing ability a la Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts? No. However, he has a ton of weapons at his disposal and should easily throw for 4,000 yards this season. I'm targeting Kyle Pitts in everything this season (I've never been on him before) and Cousins is the reason why. Drake London, Bijan Robinson catching passes out of the backfield and that giant bag of money the Falcons handed Cousins are reasons enough to at least draft him as your second quarterback. FAA: $2-$4

Hail Mary

Deshaun Watson, CLE - Nick Chubb being placed on the PUP list seems like the Browns may heavily lean on the passing attack early in the season (more on the running back situation soon enough). Watson should be completely healthy to start the season and he has a solid corp of receivers. I've always had a soft place in my heart for Elijah Mitchell, Jerry Jeudy has a ton of upside and Amari Cooper is a legit No.1 wide receiver. David Njoku is easily a top-10 tight end in the league as well. It all sets up the table nicely for Watson. FAAB: $1-$2

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jerome Ford, CLE - Please file this under middle round targets. Now that we know that Nick Chubb will be out for at least the first four games of the season, Ford is a great target in the mid-rounds if you're punting running back early and going wide receiver rounds one and two (that's more of a consideration with CeeDee Lamb now under contract). Don't draft injuries and look for players who could be of immediate fantasy value. FAAB: $10-$20

Wide Receiver

PRIMARY TARGETS

Joshua Palmer, LAC - Look, someone has to catch the ball for the Chargers. Rookie Ladd McConkey could be that guy but seems like the shiney new object that everyone will be all over. Enter Palmer who has had an extra year with Justin Herbert and here we are. Someone in that offense is getting 1,000 receiving yards and eightish-touchdowns. Why couldn't that be Palmer? FAAB: $10-$20

Tight End

PRIMARY TARGETS

Trey McBride, ARI - You'd have to look hard across the fantasy community to find anyone higher than me on Marvin Harrison Jr. That said, someone else in Arizona needs to catch the football and that someone should be McBride. I'm always a wait on quarterback/tight end type of drafter and therefore McBride fits that bill. He's 24, had 825 receiving yards last season and just sheer logic suggests he'll get more than three receiving touchdowns. Look for him in the mid rounds if you wait (DON'T TAKE KELCE!). FAAB: $10-$20

Defense

HAIL MARY

Cincinnati Bengals - Week 1 vs. New England, reminder if you're streaming. FAAB: $1-$2