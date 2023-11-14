NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget

The 49ers staked a claim last week as the league's best team and the Bengals somehow fell at home to the Texans. The Cinderella story is Joshua Dobbs , and we are finally done with early games coming to us from Germany. For once, I'm really looking forward to the Thursday night game as Cincinnati travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. If that game isn't good enough, we get the Eagles at the Chiefs on Monday night. I'm purposely not mentioning who might be in attendance for that game (though isn't she in South America?).

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

Quarterback

Primary Targets

Joshua Dobbs, MIN - A repeat offender in this column, he's been nothing but fantastic since joining the Vikings. His rushing ability adds to his fantasy value, and he hasn't even played with Justin Jefferson ... yet. T.J. Hockenson has been a fantasy monster this season and is on pace for more than 1,150 receiving yards, and Jordan Addison is arguably the best rookie wide receiver in the NFL. The next two weeks lines up nicely for Dobbs as the Broncos (26th) and the Bears (28th) have not been good defending quarterbacks. FAAB: $5-$10

Running Back

Primary Targets

Devin Singletary, HOU - Singletary might have taken over the starting running back spot for good even once Dameon Pierce returns. Singletary only averages 3.9 yards per carry, but that's much better than Pierce's 3.0 yards per carry. Singletary also showed he's capable of handling a big workload with 31 touches Sunday in the Texans' win against the Bengals. Two of the next three games are excellent matchups as the Cardinals rank 32nd against running backs while Denver is 30th. FAAB: $10-$20

Keaton Mitchell, BAL - Once again Mitchell found the end zone against a tough Browns defense. I'd be higher on him if got more touches. Gus Edwards has established himself as the lead and goal-line back, so it's a bit hard to trust Mitchell given the lack of touches. Still, he's looked like the most explosive Ravens back (a bit like De'Von Achane) and it should be a matter of time before he gets more touches. FAAB: $8-$16

Ty Chandler, MIN - Chandler had a nice game Sunday, finishing with 15 carries for 45 yards and a score. He also had a second touchdown called back due to a penalty. Notably, his performance came against a stout New Orleans defense that is top-5 in the league against the run. It remains unclear on how much time Alexander Mattison will miss, if any at all. Chandler likely has carved out a role in the offense even once Mattison returns, considering the latter is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry this season. FAAB: $8-$16

Wide Receiver

Secondary Targets

Noah Brown, HOU - OK, maybe I was wrong dismissing Brown as a one-week wonder as he went off again Sunday in Cincinnati. Perhaps being buried in Dallas behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb didn't allow for him to show his talents, but he's getting every opportunity now in Houston. He's listed lower this week due to the likely soon return of Nico Collins and Tank Dell is definitely ahead of him on the depth chart. With 325 receiving yards the last two weeks, it's hard to ignore someone with that production. FAAB $4-$8

Brandin Cooks, DAL - Cooks scored for the third time in the last four games Sunday and had a season-high nine catches for 173 yards. It's a tough matchup for him this week against the Panthers, who rank fourth against wide receivers. The volume Sunday seems to be a bit of an anomaly given that he's had four targets in five of his eight games this season. It does seem that he has the trust of Dak Prescott in the red zone and the presence of CeeDee Lamb will give him softer coverage. FAAB: $3-$6

Trenton Irwin, CIN - It looks as though Tee Higgins will miss Thursday night's game with the Ravens and puts Irwin in another good spot as the Bengals' third wide receiver. Irwin's two games without Higgins — 10-8-60 and 4-2-54-1 — have been productive and he would be worth a flex spot if Higgins is in fact still out Thursday. Just remember there's little upside with Irwin once Higgins resumes his starting spot. FAAB: $2-$4

Tight End

Primary Targets

Trey McBride, ARI - I probably should have been more on McBrid'e bandwagon a few weeks ago and he's probably past my threshold being rostered in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues. I think I can buy into Kyler Murray depending on his tight end, but we also need to consider that Zach Ertz should be back in December (Week 15 after their bye makes a lot of sense). The two upcoming games look great for McBride as the Texans (29th) and Rams (27th) both are good matchup for tight ends. FAAB: $6-$12