NFL Waiver Wire: Week 13 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

It's been an odd year for quarterbacks. There seems to have been a lot of injuries at the position as well as starting changes. A few of these happened last week after this article was posted. Please use the comments section if you're thinking about a player when news breaks later in the week. I'll respond in a timely fashion.

Two teams on bye this week — Cardinals and Panthers — but wait until Week 14 when six teams are off.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Mike White, NYJ - The difference between Zach Wilson and Mike White was pretty drastic based on White's game Sunday. I mentioned White last week, but his performance Sunday has earned him another mention. White finished with one of the best fantasy days for a quarterback with 315 passing yards and three touchdowns. He spread the ball around to 10 receivers and didn't hesitate to check down to his running backs. White has an even easier matchup this week on paper against the Vikings, though it's on the road against a team that will have had 10 days to prepare after playing on Thanksgiving. While this could be a one-game hit, it looks like White is the real deal and worth considering given the injuries at the position. FAAB: $4-$8

Jordan Love, GB - Has the Jordan Love era begun in Green Bay? As of this writing, the extent of the rib injury to Aaron Rodgers is unknown, and even if Rodgers suits up this week, it's likely the Packers are eliminated from the playoffs when they come back Week 15 from their Week 14 bye. Love looked like a calm veteran in relief of Rodgers on Sunday night throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson with no interceptions in 13 pass attempts. Love isn't a Jalen Hurts/Justin Fields type of runner but is mobile (more so than Rodgers) to scramble if he needs to pick up a first down with his legs. Love could be under center this week; if he's not, there's a good chance he is Week 15. FAAB: $4-$8

RUNNING BACK

Secondary Targets

Zonovan Knight, NYJ - It seems as though James Robinson has fallen out of favor quickly in New York, being a healthy scratch Sunday against the Bears. That gave Knight his chance to shine, as he finished with 17 touches for 103 yards. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and may have become the lead back for the Jets. Michael Carter is dealing with an ankle injury and could return this week, and it's possible Robinson gets another shot. Ty Johnson is worth a bid of a dollar or two, but Knight is the preferred option. Keep an eye on Breece Hall as well; he could come off IR in the near future. FAAB: $4-$8

Benny Snell, Jaylen Warren, PIT - Najee Harris suffered an abdominal injury Monday night, though the extend of the injury is unknown. Warren is the backup, but he was inactive Monday with a hamstring injury. Snell filled in nicely, finishing with 13 touches for 68 yards and a touchdown. This is definitely a situation to monitor this week, especially considering the Steelers' backfield has a good matchup against the Falcons. FAAB: $4-$8; adjust based on injury news this week

JaMycal Hasty, JAC - Hasty was extremely effective in relief of Travis Etienne, totaling 95 yards on 17 touches. Unfortunately, his carries were extremely ineffective as he rushed 12 times for 28 yards. The injury to Etienne sounds minor and it's likely he returns this week. The other factor is recently signed Darrell Henderson, who should be good to go this week and could easily supplant Hasty as the backup to Etienne. However, if Etienne is out, Hasty is the backup to own. FAAB; $2-$4

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Van Jefferson, LAR - Jefferson is now the de facto No.1 receiver for the Rams with Cooper Kupp on IR and Allen Robinson about to undergo season-ending ankle surgery. Jefferson led the team with seven targets Sunday in Kansas City and cashed in for a touchdown. It's tough to get excited about the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford likely done for the season, but there's something to be said about a receiver who'll get six-plus target per game. Many of his fantasy points will probably be in garbage time, but they all count the same. FAAB: $4-$8

Zay Jones, JAC - Jones played the role of the hero Sunday, catching the game-winning two-point conversion and finishing with 11 catches for 145 yards. He's has at least 10 targets in three of his last six games but only has one touchdown this season. Jones has the best two matchups the next two weeks against the Titans and Lions, which is why he's this high this week. Just don't expect him to contribute much in the touchdown category, and Christian Kirk is still the top receiver for the Jaguars. FAAB: $4-$8

Elijah Moore, NYJ - As a card-carrying member of the Moore fan club, nothing made me happier than seeing him score his first touchdown of the season Sunday. He's almost impossible to cover but hasn't been given a legitimate chance this season, especially in the slot. The switch to Mike White can only mean better things are on the horizon for Moore, who gets a great matchup this week against the Minnesota secondary. Let's see if he can put in another good fantasy outing. FAAB: $3-$6

Richie James, Darius Slayton, NYG - With the season-ending injury to Wan'Dale Robinson, someone has to catch the ball at wide receiver for the Giants. Both players got six targets on Thanksgiving with Slayton leading the way yardage-wise while James found the end zone for the second straight game. Both should continue to see five-plus targets per game. If I had to pick one, I'd lean toward Slayton, though it remains to be seen if either can be a consistent fantasy contributor. FAAB: $3-$6

Isaiah McKenzie, BUF - McKenzie led all Buffalo receivers last week with a 10-6-96-1 line, putting up a fruitful fantasy day. The problem with McKenzie is he did it against the hapless Lions and had 57 receiving yards in the previous four games. He could be useful Week 14 with six teams on bye but shouldn't be counted on in standard formats this week. FAAB: $2-$4

Hail Mary

Skyy Moore, KC - Moore had his second consecutive game with five catches Sunday against the Rams, though he lost another fumble on a punt return. The next five games are brutal for the Chiefs' receivers — every opponent ranks eighth or better against the position — or Moore would be higher. Kadarius Toney could return this week as well, further putting Moore's future fantasy value into question. He deserves a mention in this space this week but most likely not a spot in your fantasy lineup. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT ENDS

Secondary Targets

Juwan Johnson, NO - Johnson has been an excellent red-zone target this season, scoring in three consecutive games leading up to last Sunday and five touchdowns in five games. He laid the proverbial goose egg Sunday against a tough 49ers defense, but this week has a great matchup against Tampa. The Buccaneers rank 28th in the league against tight ends and J.J. had a 4-40 line against them the first time they played. That was with Jameis Winston and not Andy Dalton who appears to have a good rapport with Johnson. FAAB: $2-$4