NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive

Congrats if you've advanced this far in the fantasy season. It's likely most teams have a fairly consistent lineup due to the lack of bye weeks, though there are a few variables at play that make this week a bit tricky. First is key injuries to running backs, such as Jonathan Taylor and Kenneth Walker . The other is weather. Cleveland seems to be the biggest concern at this point, though the Thursday night matchup between the Jaguars and Jets may get dicey along with the Bears and Bills.

Quarterbacks

Zach Wilson vs. Jaguars (nine percent ESPN)



It wasn't pretty, but Wilson put up a near 20-point performance against the Lions on Sunday. The matchup isn't quite as positive this week, but Jacksonville is still allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks over the last five weeks. And as just mentioned, watch the weather.

Sam Darnold vs. Lions (two percent ESPN)

The Panthers have done what they can to hide Darnold since he's been inserted as the starting QB having thrown no more than 24 passes in any of his three outings. However, Detroit remains the friendliest team to face as a quarterback, and the way to move the ball against them is through the air. If Carolina is paying attention, they'll adjust their offensive attack accordingly.

Kenny Pickett vs. Raiders (eight percent ESPN)

Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and is set to return after a one-game absence. The Raiders haven't allowed many ceiling games to opposing QBs this season, but they've also given up 18.8 fantasy points per game.

Desmond Ridder at Ravens (three percent ESPN)

Ridder looked overmatched in his NFL debut, and a matchup against the Ravens isn't likely to do him any favors. On the other hand, he could be worth stashing for a Week 17 matchup against an Arizona team that has gotten crushed by competent quarterbacks in recent weeks.

Carson Wentz at 49ers (seven percent ESPN)

Coach Ron Rivera hinted a QB change could be on the way in Washington if the offense doesn't get on track this weekend. If he sticks to his word, there's a strong possibility Wentz returns to the starting role Week 17 against the Browns.

Nick Foles vs. Chargers (zero percent ESPN)

Trace McSorley vs. Buccaneers (zero percent ESPN)

It's hard to imagine any team still alive being reliant upon either of these quarterbacks, but they were each named starters for their respective teams this week.

Running Backs

Travis Homer at Chiefs (22 percent ESPN)

DeeJay Dallas at Chiefs (one percent ESPN)

Kenneth Walker has yet to practice as of Wednesday, which leaves Thursday as his last chance to put in any activity. If he doesn't, Homer would likely operate as the lead back with Dallas - who's also battling an injury – as a potential change-of-pace option. Tony Jones was waived Wednesday, so there's less potential backfield contributors.

Chuba Hubbard vs. Lions (26 percent ESPN)

Detroit is stout against the run, so it could be another tough game for D'Onta Foreman. In contrast, Hubbard has been productive as a receiver by posting three catches in each of his last two contests and could be the more productive back, even on fewer touches.

Jaylen Warren vs. Raiders (eight percent ESPN)

The hype of Warren taking over the backfield in Pittsburgh has died down, but he did get a season-high 11 carries in Week 15. That likely had more to do with game script than anything as Najee Harris still earned 24 carries. Harris been on the injury report due to a hip issue, so Warren could see a slight uptick in his workload.

Marlon Mack at Rams (six percent ESPN)

Apparently, we've turned the clock back to 2018 as Latavius Murray and Mack have formed a competent 1-2 punch out of the Denver backfield the last two weeks. Mack is clearly the backup, but he's made the most of his opportunity by scoring in each of the Broncos' last two games. To be clear, this is chasing production – generally not what we want to be doing -- but depending on injury situations, Mack could still be the best option for some fantasy managers.

Wide Receivers

Corey Davis vs. Jaguars (16 percent ESPN)

Davis was the only consistently productive Jets receiver to begin the season with Zach Wilson under center, topping 70 yards in three of the first four games. He's battled injury since and Garrett Wilson has taken over as the top receiver, but Davis is off the injury report heading into Thursday. This is a potential bad weather spot, so watch for updates closer to kickoff.

Romeo Doubs at Dolphins (15 percent ESPN)

Doubs only played 22 offensive snaps in his return from a four-game absence, but showed a strong rapport with Aaron Rodgers by hauling in all five of his targets for 55 yards. The Packers will have to keep pace with the Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, so look for Doubs to get more involved.

Chris Moore at Titans (15 percent ESPN)

It looks like Brandin Cooks will be back in action, but Moore should still operate as Houston's second receiver. This matchup could be an ugly, low-scoring affair, but the way to attack Tennessee is through the air. If the Texans have any intention of trying to win this game, Moore should get some opportunities.

Terrace Marshall vs. Lions (nine percent ESPN)

The case for Marshall is the same as it was for Darnold. Carolina will have to throw to keep pace with Detroit, and Marshall represents the second option behind DJ Moore in the offense.

Demarcus Robinson vs. Falcons (nine percent ESPN)

Robinson has emerged as Tyler Huntley's favorite target, and his role should be further solidified with Devin Duvernay sidelined. There's minimal chance for a big performance, but he offers a solid opportunity for a 10-12 PPR-point performance.

Marquise Goodwin at Chiefs (four percent ESPN)

Goodwin is poised to step into the second wide receiver role in the absence of Tyler Lockett. Seattle is another club likely to throw a lot in a must-win game. He presents a more explosive option compared to Robinson, albeit with a lower floor.

Rashid Shaheed at Browns (one percent ESPN)

Shaheed has posted a reception of 20 or more yards in three straight games and 40 or more in consecutive contests. He's one of the few explosive players in the Saints' offense, but he gets downgraded this week because the weather suggests no deep passes will be completed in Cleveland.

Tight Ends

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Texans (16 percent ESPN)

Austin Hooper vs. Texans (11 percent ESPN)

Treylon Burks looks to be in line to return from a two-game absence, which could ding the opportunity for both Okonkwo and Hooper. The Titans' passing attack – which is already mediocre at best – will also be hurt by the likely absence of Ryan Tannehill. It's still worth noting Okonkwo has at least four catches in three straight matchups while Hooper has at least three in five of his last six.

Trey McBride vs. Buccaneers (three percent ESPN)

McBride showed some rapport with Trace McSorley late in Arizona's loss to Denver. That may not carry over, but his involvement is worth noting at a weak position.

Daniel Bellinger at Vikings (11 percent ESPN)

It hasn't translated to big fantasy performances, but Bellinger has seen at least three targets in all three games since returning from an eye injury. He also has two targets inside-the-20 during that span, so he's at least getting looks around the end zone.

Cameron Brate at Cardinals (one percent ESPN)

Brate seemed to retake the lead role and has managed at least four targets in each of his last three games. The Cardinals have also allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.