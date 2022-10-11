NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Geno Smith , SEA - I've probably been a tad hard on Geno this season. He's actually been ... excellent. He's scored at least 19.2 fantasy points in four of his five starts and has produced 24.2, 34.9 and 26.7 fantasy points in his last three games. He has two extremely gifted receivers with different skills sets in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett , and the Seahawks might rely more on the passing game with the injury to Rashaad Penny . It doesn't hurt that Seattle's defense isn't good, which should put the Seahawks in a few shootouts this season. Look for his 35 percent roster-ship on Yahoo to increase this week especially with bye weeks upon us. FAAB: $10-$15

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Another week in the books and we've got some significant potential pickups based on the injuries from Week 5. I think there are opportunities to use a lot of FAAB this week or even the top waiver wire pick if you've been hanging onto it, depending on the availability of players. Also, we have byes this week for the first time so the waiver wire should be a bit more important than normal.

Byes: Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans

QUARTERBACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Kenneth Walker, SEA - The season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny puts Walker as the starting running back for the Seahawks and the top waiver-wire add at the position this week. Unfortunately, Walker is rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues, so there's a decent chance he's not available. He averages 6.3 yards per carry and showed his upside Sunday with a 69-yard touchdown run. The only knock is it's not clear if Seattle sees him as a workhorse (he's never had more than eight carries in a game this season) and his touches could be capped at 12-15 per game. The positives is he has the starting role and is an excellent pass-catching back who can handle all three downs. DeeJay Dallas is on the radar as he's in line for a few touches every game, and the team signed Tony Jones on Monday for more depth. At this point in the season, it's hard to find a legit starting running back, and if you're 2-3 or 1-4, there's no reason to hold onto your FAAB. FAAB: $33-$60

SECONDARY TARGETS

Joshua Kelley, LAC - So here's a weird stat for Kelley: he's had exactly two targets in each of his five games this season. The good news is he's starting to get worked into the rushing attack more, logging a season-high 10 carries Sunday in the Chargers' win over the Browns. Those 10 rushes included his first touchdown of the season, though it'll be tough to trust him on a week-to-week basis while Austin Ekeler is healthy. This add is merely speculation that if Ekeler misses time, Kelley is a capable three-down backup ready to assume that role should the situation arise. FAAB: $3-$6

Tevin Coleman, SF - Coleman has worked himself into the backup role for the run-heavy 49ers and appears to be firmly entrenched as San Francisco's backup running back. Coleman is familiar with the offense with his past experience with Kyle Shanahan and should be expected to see about 10 touches per game until Elijah Mitchell returns. His role would obviously increase should anything happen to Jeff Wilson. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

Phillip Lindsay, IND - Maybe it was the revenge factor or maybe it was his time spent on the practice squad, but Lindsay had a decent game last Thursday with the absence of Jonathan Taylor. The unfortunate news for Lindsay is that Taylor should be back this week. Lindsay has probably earned a roster spot for the rest of the season, though. It'll take more absences of Taylor for Lindsay to be worth any consideration, but he should be on everyone's fantasy radar now. Deon Jackson, discussed in this space last week, is also at least worth stashing on your bench. FAAB: $1-$2

WIDE RECEIVER

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jakobi Meyers, NE - Meyers made a big splash in his return Sunday finishing with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown despite third-string Bailey Zappe being under center. DeVante Parker had some buzz a couple weeks ago, but Meyers is the Patriots receiver you should want to own. The knock on him is his lack of touchdowns, but considering his usage and targets the last two seasons, those low TD numbers can be chalked up to being unlucky. He's clearly the top receiving option in New England, and the team's formidable running attack will help keep defenses honest. His availability is the only issue; he's rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues. FAAB: $6-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Alec Pierce, IND - Pierce has firmly taken over the role as the Colts' second receiving option and had 9.1, 12 and 16.1 PPR fantasy points in his last three games, all of which were without finding the end zone. This week he has a matchup with Jacksonville, which is eighth against wide receivers, but then his schedule gets better as the next seven games are against teams that are no better than 18th against wide receivers. I talked about Pierce earlier this season. His size (6-foot-3, 211) makes him a big target for Matt Ryan, and it's a matter of time before he springs a long touchdown using his 4.41 40 speed. FAAB: $4-$8

HAIL MARY

Randall Cobb, GB - Cobb gets a mention after his 13-7-99 day Sunday morning in London. However, his first four games were not notable and it'll be hard to count on him for consistency in any fantasy format. Maybe Aaron Rodgers will turn to him a bit more after Sunday's game. He has a decent home matchup against the Jets, who have been around league-average against wide receivers. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT END

SECONDARY TARGETS

Hayden Hurst, CIN - Cincinnati has arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the league, so tight end can easily get lost in the shuffle. Hurst scored for the second game in a row Sunday night and has at least seven targets in three of his four games this season. He's up to six red-zone targets and is a viable option in standard leagues given how volatile the position has been this season, outside of the elite options. FAAB: $4-$8

DEFENSES

HAIL MARY

Chicago Bears D/ST - It's never a good sign when your head coach calls you out publicly and says you are the difference between your team and the other teams in the division. Coach Ron Rivera did just that and Carson Wentz's stats — six interceptions and a 6.6. yards per attempt average — are evidence that Wentz has been bad. The Bears have been a great defense at home, using the weather elements to their advantage, and are a great defense to stream this week. FAAB: $1-$2