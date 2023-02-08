Staff Picks: Super Bowl

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

The RotoWire gang wraps up a season of picking games with the Super Bowl this week, though Kevin Payne already clinched the postseason crown.

Payne swept conference championship weekend to improve to 8-3-1 in the postseason. Jeff Erickson, who went 1-1 two weeks ago, is only a game back at 7-4-1, but both he and Payne have the same Super Bowl pick — the Eagles.

Nick Whalen also picked the Eagles in the big game, while regular-season champ Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don both like the Chiefs.

Thanks for reading this season. Good luck picking the Super Bowl.

