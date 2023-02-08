Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Staff Picks: Super Bowl

Staff Picks: Super Bowl

February 8, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

The RotoWire gang wraps up a season of picking games with the Super Bowl this week, though Kevin Payne already clinched the postseason crown. 

Payne swept conference championship weekend to improve to 8-3-1 in the postseason. Jeff Erickson, who went 1-1 two weeks ago, is only a game back at 7-4-1, but both he and Payne have the same Super Bowl pick — the Eagles.

Nick Whalen also picked the Eagles in the big game, while regular-season champ Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don both like the Chiefs.

Thanks for reading this season. Good luck picking the Super Bowl.

 Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a bonus bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chiefs +1.5 vs. EaglesEaglesChiefsEaglesEaglesChiefs
Last Week's Record1-10-21-12-02-0
Playoff Record7-4-14-7-16-5-18-3-16-5-1
Playoff Best Bet Record2-11-1-11-22-11-2
2022 Regular-Season Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2022 Regular-Season Best Bet Record8-108-9-19-98-9-110-8
2022 Unanimous Pick Record13-12-3    
2022 Majority Pick Record135-139-9    
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record

The RotoWire gang wraps up a season of picking games with the Super Bowl this week, though Kevin Payne already clinched the postseason crown. 

Payne swept conference championship weekend to improve to 8-3-1 in the postseason. Jeff Erickson, who went 1-1 two weeks ago, is only a game back at 7-4-1, but both he and Payne have the same Super Bowl pick — the Eagles.

Nick Whalen also picked the Eagles in the big game, while regular-season champ Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don both like the Chiefs.

Thanks for reading this season. Good luck picking the Super Bowl.

 Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a bonus bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chiefs +1.5 vs. EaglesEaglesChiefsEaglesEaglesChiefs
Last Week's Record1-10-21-12-02-0
Playoff Record7-4-14-7-16-5-18-3-16-5-1
Playoff Best Bet Record2-11-1-11-22-11-2
2022 Regular-Season Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2022 Regular-Season Best Bet Record8-108-9-19-98-9-110-8
2022 Unanimous Pick Record13-12-3    
2022 Majority Pick Record135-139-9    
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5
2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThis was a tough call because the Chiefs have two weeks to prepare, and we all know Andy Reid's track record with extra time to prepare for a game, let alone giving Patrick Mahomes an extra week to heal. But I think that the Eagles' front four will get to him enough to make a big difference, without them having to blitz, and the injuries to the wide receiver corps for the Chiefs only exacerbate this problem. I also have a small lean to the under.
PianowskiChiefs 27, Eagles 23. I expect a competitive game and I have little conviction with this pick. But I think Super Bowl experience has some value, and that's obviously an advantage for Kansas City. Andy Reid on extra prep time, sign me up. 
WhalenI wish I felt more strongly about it, but it stands to reason that this is one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. While Kansas City has the advantage at quarterback, I think the Eagles have the better overall roster top to bottom.
PayneWhile the Chiefs have made improvements on defense, they're nowhere close to the Eagles. The Eagles also have the superior offensive line and, of course, Patrick Mahomes' ankle is still an issue. I have to think the Eagles have found a way the last two weeks to at least slow Travis Kelce, and I don't think there's a strong lean between the two coaches. Eagles 28-21.
Del Don

The two weeks off seemingly benefited a banged-up KC team. I'll take Patrick Mahomes and

Andy Reid with extra prep as dogs. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Legal sportsbooks recently launched in Maryland and Ohio. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Dynasty Watch: Rashid Shaheed Dossier
Dynasty Watch: Rashid Shaheed Dossier
Target Breakdown: 2022 Tight End Recap and 2023 Early Fantasy Rankings
Target Breakdown: 2022 Tight End Recap and 2023 Early Fantasy Rankings
5 Players To Watch For The Patriots In The 2023 NFL Draft
5 Players To Watch For The Patriots In The 2023 NFL Draft
Who Could The New England Patriots Sign In NFL Free Agency?
Who Could The New England Patriots Sign In NFL Free Agency?