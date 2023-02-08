Staff Picks: Super Bowl

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
The RotoWire gang wraps up a season of picking games with the Super Bowl this week, though Kevin Payne already clinched the postseason crown.
Payne swept conference championship weekend to improve to 8-3-1 in the postseason. Jeff Erickson, who went 1-1 two weeks ago, is only a game back at 7-4-1, but both he and Payne have the same Super Bowl pick — the Eagles.
Nick Whalen also picked the Eagles in the big game, while regular-season champ Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don both like the Chiefs.
Thanks for reading this season. Good luck picking the Super Bowl.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chiefs +1.5 vs. Eagles
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Last Week's Record
|1-1
|0-2
|1-1
|2-0
|2-0
|Playoff Record
|7-4-1
|4-7-1
|6-5-1
|8-3-1
|6-5-1
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|2-1
|1-1-1
|1-2
|2-1
|1-2
|2022 Regular-Season Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2022 Regular-Season Best Bet Record
|8-10
|8-9-1
|9-9
|8-9-1
|10-8
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|13-12-3
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|135-139-9
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|This was a tough call because the Chiefs have two weeks to prepare, and we all know Andy Reid's track record with extra time to prepare for a game, let alone giving Patrick Mahomes an extra week to heal. But I think that the Eagles' front four will get to him enough to make a big difference, without them having to blitz, and the injuries to the wide receiver corps for the Chiefs only exacerbate this problem. I also have a small lean to the under.
|Pianowski
|Chiefs 27, Eagles 23. I expect a competitive game and I have little conviction with this pick. But I think Super Bowl experience has some value, and that's obviously an advantage for Kansas City. Andy Reid on extra prep time, sign me up.
|Whalen
|I wish I felt more strongly about it, but it stands to reason that this is one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. While Kansas City has the advantage at quarterback, I think the Eagles have the better overall roster top to bottom.
|Payne
|While the Chiefs have made improvements on defense, they're nowhere close to the Eagles. The Eagles also have the superior offensive line and, of course, Patrick Mahomes' ankle is still an issue. I have to think the Eagles have found a way the last two weeks to at least slow Travis Kelce, and I don't think there's a strong lean between the two coaches. Eagles 28-21.
|Del Don
The two weeks off seemingly benefited a banged-up KC team. I'll take Patrick Mahomes and
Andy Reid with extra prep as dogs.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
