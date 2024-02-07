Staff Picks: Super Bowl

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don swept the conference championships while Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen split. Payne, Del Don and Erickson lead the playoff standings at 9-3.
Pianowski joined Del Don in staying perfect on playoff best bets, each improving to 3-0.
Majority picks went 2-0 to improve to 9-3 in the playoffs.
The gang wraps up a season of picking games with the Super Bowl this week — and the postseason picking crown in the balance.
Erickson, Whalen and Del Don like the underdog Chiefs while Pianowski and Payne are riding with the 49ers.
If the Chiefs win, Erickson and Del Don will tie for the postseason title. If the 49ers win, Payne, the regular-season champ, will sweep the season.
Thanks for reading all year. Good luck picking the Super Bowl. We'll see you next season.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|49ers -2 vs. Chiefs
|Chiefs
|49ers
|Chiefs
|49ers
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1
|2-0
|2-0
|Playoff Record
|9-3
|8-4
|5-7
|9-3
|9-3
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|2-1
|3-0
|1-2
|2-1
|3-0
|Playoff Unanimous Pick Record
|2-0
|Playoff Majority Pick Record
|9-3
|2023 Regular-Season Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2023 Best Bet Record
|9-8-1
|10-7-1
|11-7
|9-9
|7-11
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|19-16-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|128-136-8
Odds from BetMGM.
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I think that the Chiefs have the better defense at this point, and have fixed some, if not all, of their offensive woes. Favorite props: Christian McCaffrey more than 90.5 rush yards, Isiah Pacheco more than 16.5 carries, and Justin Watson less than 17.5 receiving yards.
|Pianowski
|Game probably should be a pick'em, but even at -2 you're probably just choosing a winner, and I feel better about San Francisco's balance. The key is getting Brock Purdy to settle down quickly; Purdy started very poorly against both Green Bay and Detroit, and the Niners were lucky to survive both games. But I can't ignore San Francisco's overall depth advantage.
|Whalen
|If it's a crime to be cliche and say I'm afraid to bet against Patrick Mahomes at this point, then lock me up. The Niners might be the more talented team, but KC is playing better now and won't commit the same mistakes that Green Bay and Detroit did to allow San Francisco to survive back-to-back letdowns.
|Payne
|I have a bad feeling the points might come in play and was surprised at this line thinking KC would be favored by a point or two. It's going to come down to the 49ers' offense vs the Chiefs' defense, and I think the 49ers win that battle despite how good the Chiefs have been in the playoffs.
|Del Don
|The Chiefs' defense has allowed the fewest yards per play when healthy this season, so there's certainly an argument this is Patrick Mahomes' best team yet (despite the misconception it's one of his worst thanks to his glaringly weak WRs). I'll be rooting hard for the 49ers as a fan (and someone with an SF futures bet), but Mahomes as an underdog is my pick.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
