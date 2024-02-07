Staff Picks: Super Bowl

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don swept the conference championships while Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen split. Payne, Del Don and Erickson lead the playoff standings at 9-3.

Pianowski joined Del Don in staying perfect on playoff best bets, each improving to 3-0.

Majority picks went 2-0 to improve to 9-3 in the playoffs.

The gang wraps up a season of picking games with the Super Bowl this week — and the postseason picking crown in the balance.

Erickson, Whalen and Del Don like the underdog Chiefs while Pianowski and Payne are riding with the 49ers.

If the Chiefs win, Erickson and Del Don will tie for the postseason title. If the 49ers win, Payne, the regular-season champ, will sweep the season.

Thanks for reading all year. Good luck picking the Super Bowl. We'll see you next season.

