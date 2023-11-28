Streaming Defenses: Week 13 Options for Fantasy Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

We're looking at another week with plenty of streaming choices, as about one-fourth of the league's offenses can be described as dismal and hopeless. In some cases, like with the Bengals or Jets, there's a QB injury to blame. In other cases, e.g. New England and Carolina, it's been a joint venture of incompetence between the front office, coaching staff and players.

Top Streaming Options for Week 13

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

3`1% Yahoo, 7% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.25 Opponent implied total: 15.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 15th (at ATL), Week 15: 16th (at GB)

I debated putting the Jaguars here before ultimately deciding that their opponent (Cincinnati) isn't nearly as hopeless as Tampa's (Carolina), even with Jake Browning at QB for the Bengals and a new coach taking over for the Panthers. Neither dead cat is likely to bounce this week, but the Bengals at least have competent leadership and coaching, while the Panthers are a top-down disaster with a meddlesome owner and an overmatched rookie QB. Interim coach Chris Tabor, formerly the special teams coordinator, won't be able to turn this mess around with a "rah rah" act.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. CIN)

33% Yahoo, 10% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.5 Opponent implied total: 15.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 4th (at CLE), Week 15: 24th (vs. BAL)

The Jags are as strong of a No. 2 as you'll ever find in this space, having mostly played solid defense this season and now getting a home matchup with an undrafted, 27-year-old QB making his second career start. Browning hasn't been terribly inaccurate, but his seven sacks on 48 dropbacks suggest he doesn't have the necessary pocket presence to be an NFL starter and likely will continue to provide a friendly matchup for fantasy D/ST units.

The Jags then have another premium matchup Week 14 at Cleveland, and later they'll get a home game against Carolina for Fantasy Super Bowl week. The last part, in particular, is worth making note of, because most of the top matchups for Week 17 belong to defenses that are widely rostered in fantasy leagues (KC, BUF, SF, PHI, etc.). If you're looking toward the semifinals there are probably better choices available, with stash options for Week 16 including Green Bay (at CAR), Denver (vs. NE), Houston (vs. CLE), Washington (at NYJ), the Jets (vs. WAS) and Jacksonville (at TB).

3. Los Angeles Rams (vs. CLE)

7% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.5 Opponent implied total: 17.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 28th (at BAL), Week 15: 7th (vs. WAS)

The Rams haven't really been on my streaming radar this year, as they had a tough schedule before a Week 10 bye and scored six or fewer fantasy points in seven of their first eight games. They've since tallied nine, five and five points (at GB, vs. SEA, at ARI), with additional success likely ahead given the miserable slate of QB remaining on their schedule (apart from a visit to Baltimore in Week 14).

First up to assist the Rams' belated wild-card run is either Dorian Thompson-Robinson (head) or P.J. Walker, a duo that's combined for two TD passes and nine interceptions. I'm not sure which guy is worse, but I am pretty sure that neither should be starting games in the NFL — at least not at this stage of their respective careers. The Broncos beat up on both last week, showing how the Browns have once again become an elite matchup for D/STs.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (at NE)

16% Yahoo, 5% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.0 Opponent implied total: 17.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 20th (vs. DEN), Week 15: 12th (at LV)

The Chargers defense has been surprisingly good against weak opponents, scoring 14 fantasy points against the Raiders (Week 4), nine against the Bears (W8) and 27 against the Jets (W9). Results against better offenses mostly have been ugly, but there's no doubt which category the Patriots fall in, and they've only gotten worse as the season has progressed. It's been more than a month since the Patriots scored 20 points in a game, and their past two contests saw the Colts defense put up 16 fantasy points and the Giants defense score 12. The Chargers' defense may not be good, but it's at least one the same level as those two teams'.

5. Atlanta Falcons (at NYJ)

10% Yahoo, 5% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.25 Opponent implied total: 15.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 14: 14th (vs. TB), Week 15: 8th (at CAR)

Between their subpar O-line and miserable QB play, the Jets repeatedly have made bad defenses look good this year, allowing the Patriots, Raiders, Chargers and Dolphins to score at least eight fantasy points apiece. Three of Gang Green's last four opponents topped 20, including the Chargers and Dolphins, which leaves the Giants as the only team that's given up more points to D/STs for the season. The only reason I don't have Atlanta ranked higher is that I think both teams will be content to play a slow-paced, run-heavy game, potentially allowing the Jets to minimize Tim Boyle's impact on the outcome. There's massive upside for Atlanta's defense nonetheless, especially if Bijan Robinson and Co. can provide an early cushion.

Week 13 Rankings

Buccaneers (vs. CAR) Jaguars (vs. CIN) Cowboys (vs. SEA) Steelers (vs. ARZ) Dolphins (at WAS) Chiefs (at GB) Rams (vs. CLE) Chargers (at NE) Falcons (at NYJ) Jets (vs. ATL) Colts (at TEN) Lions (at NO) Browns (at LAR) Texans (vs. DEN) Cardinals (at PIT) Titans (vs. IND) Broncos (at HOU) 49ers (at PHI) Eagles (vs. SF) Panthers (at TB)

Looking Ahead to Week 14

Steelers (vs. NE) Saints (vs. CAR) Dolphins (vs. TEN) Jaguars (at CLE) Colts (at CIN) 49ers (vs. SEA) Ravens (vs. LAR) Packers (at NYG) Texans (at NYJ) Vikings (at LV) Jets (vs. HOU) Lions (at CHI) Patriots (at PIT) Browns (vs. JAX) Chiefs (vs. BUF) Falcons (vs. TB) Raiders (vs. MIN) Buccaneers (at ATL) Chargers (vs. DEN) Giants (vs. GB)

Rest-of-Season Rankings