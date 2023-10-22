Sunday Night Football NFL Betting Picks: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 7

The Miami Dolphins got off on the wrong foot against a winless Carolina Panthers squad in Week 6, but before long, the Fins' vaunted offensive firepower exerted its will on the way to a 42-21 win. Mike McDaniel's squad hasn't had much trouble against clearly inferior opponents, but the one team on the level of Philadelphia that they've faced, the Bills, administered a 48-20 thumping that serves as the Dolphins' only loss to date.

The Eagles were one of two undefeated teams left – the 49ers being the other – going into Week 6, but like San Francisco, that unblemished record was no more by day's end. The defending NFC champs sustained an upset defeat at the hands of the Jets at MetLife Stadium that saw Jalen Hurts throw three interceptions.

Dolphins @ Eagles Betting Odds for Week 7

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Eagles -135 (PointsBet Sportsbook) / Dolphins +120 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Dolphins +2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 51.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Under 52 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread has narrowed since its initial figure this summer, certainly understandable given how well Miami's offense has played for most of the season and how many close games the Eagles have been involved in. The number was down to 2.5 before Week 6, and has continued to toggle between that figure and two points since then.

The total has been on an upswing since its open at 49.5, with some of the Dolphins' explosive showings, as well as the 48 points they gave up to the only other upper-echelon team they faced, playing a part. The number was up as high as 53.5 before Week 6, and although it's had a few ebbs and flows since, it's still holding at a solid 52.

Dolphins @ Eagles Betting Picks This Week

Fair or not, the Dolphins' 4-1 record is deserving of at least some skepticism. There's no denying how dominant Miami has looked, not when it already has a franchise-record 70-point tally on the board this season and the offense is averaging a whopping 498.7 yards and 37 points per contest.

Yet, the Dolphins' success has truly been built on the back of the weakest in NFL 2023 competition. Miami did upend the Chargers in Week 1, although how good Los Angeles is remains up for debate. McDaniel's squad then went on to notch victories over the Patriots, Broncos, Giants and Panthers, who'll head into Week 7 with a combined 3-21 record.

The one hiccup thus far truly stands out, because it came against a team the caliber of the Eagles and saw the Dolphins mostly get overwhelmed for more than a half. That was the aforementioned drubbing at the hands of the Bills in Week 4, one that came just a week after the Dolphins' own 50-point thrashing of Denver.

The Dolphins' defense surrendered 414 total net yards to Buffalo and a 320-yard, four-touchdown tally to Josh Allen that earned the quarterback a perfect 158.3 rating for the afternoon. Like Buffalo, the Eagles will attack Miami with a highly mobile, strong-armed quarterback in Jalen Hurts with a big-bodied No. 1 receiver in A.J. Brown and a blazing fast No. 2 option in DeVonta Smith.

To make matters more daunting, the Dolphins are facing the prospect of facing the Philly onslaught in enemy territory without their best cornerback. Xavien Howard is listed as questionable with a groin injury and practiced in limited fashion on the two occasions he did take the field during Week 7 prep.

Miami fields a high-octane offense irrespective of the setting, but this matchup is particularly difficult, even when factoring some the Eagles' struggles in pass defense early this season. Darius Slay's projected return from a knee injury should certainly help in that regard, and it's very likely Tua Tagovailoa has an extremely challenging time communicating play calls and hearing himself in what should be an especially loud environment.

There's no question the Dolphins are well aware of the pressure to play much better against a high-quality opponent and prove they deserve to be mentioned in the upper echelon of clubs. Consequently, I expect a much more competitive showing than the one against the Bills, but a high-scoring Dolphins loss nonetheless.

Dolphins at Eagles Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay- Eagles moneyline and Over 51.5 points (+216 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dolphins @ Eagles Prediction

Eagles 30, Dolphins 27

Offense will predictably take center stage in this matchup, but I don't see either team hitting its top-end potential against the other's defense. Nevertheless, Philly will have the emotional edge in front of its always-raucous home crowd, which will have some pep in its collective step given the prime-time clash. Miami is a different team away from South Florida and against top-tier competition until proven otherwise, and although I see the Dolphins giving a better accounting of themselves than in Buffalo, they'll still come up short here.