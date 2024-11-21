Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Browns vs. Steelers

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL kicks off Week 12 with an AFC North battle between the Steelers and Browns. Weather could be a factor with cold temperatures, precipitation and high winds in the forecast. Let's dig into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson ($10,000 DK, $15,500 FD) couldn't cash in a great matchup against the porous Ravens secondary last week, throwing for 205 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. While the Browns haven't been as bad in terms of defending the pass, they have allowed the fourth-most completions of at least 20 yards in the league. Wilson isn't exactly a slam dunk option in DFS for this game, but he has a higher floor than Jameis Winston ($9,600 DK, $15,000 FD). The Steelers have allowed just nine touchdown passes this season, while recording 11 interceptions. Winston has had problems with interceptions throughout his career and was recently picked off three times by the Chargers in Week 9.

Running Back

The Steelers are tied for the second-most rushing attempts in the league. With the potential for bad weather, they should continue to rely heavily on their ground game for this matchup. That might not be a bad thing, either, since the Browns have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Leading the way for the Steelers should be Najee Harris ($9,200 DK, $12,000 FD), who has received at least 18 carries in four consecutive games. He also had 22 carries inside the red zone the last five games, which helped him record three touchdowns. Even with him being so busy, Jaylen Warren ($6,200 DK, $9,000 FD), has recorded at least nine carries and 41 rushing yards in four straight games. Warren could be worth the risk at his cheap salary.

Running against the Steelers will be difficult as they have given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league. The Browns have averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, which is tied for fifth lowest. Nick Chubb ($9,000 DK, $11,500 FD) is back, but he hasn't rushed for more than 52 yards in any of his four games since returning from injury. Jerome Ford ($4,400 DK, $8,000 FD) has just seven carries for 15 yards his last two games. It might be best to entirely avoid the Browns backfield in DFS.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

George Pickens ($11,000 DK, $13,500 FD) played well again last week, catching eight passes for 89 yards. He was targeted a season-high 12 times. Since Wilson took over at quarterback, Pickens has 22 receptions for 365 yards and two touchdowns in four games. It's difficult to get excited about any of the other wide receivers on the Steelers. Mike Williams ($3,200 DK, $9,500 FD) played just 23 snaps and was not targeted last week. Van Jefferson ($2,800 DK, $6,500 FD) has no receptions the last two games and Calvin Austin III ($2,000 DK, $7,500 FD) had three receptions for 19 yards in those same two games.

Jerry Jeudy ($8,000 DK, $11,000 FD) had a breakout performance last week, catching six of 11 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown. While that was an outlier for him, he has posted at least five catches and 73 receiving yards in three consecutive games. His teammate Cedric Tillman ($7,000 DK, $10,500 FD) has 24 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns since Amari Cooper was traded. Even Elijah Moore ($6,400 DK, $9,000 FD) has 23 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown since Cooper was dealt. Behind Pickens, these are the top three receivers to consider for DFS.

The clear top option at tight end is David Njoku ($7,600 DK, $12,500 FD). He has received at least seven targets in five consecutive games. In two of those games, he finished with at least nine receptions and 76 receiving yards. The top tight end option on the Steelers is Pat Freiermuth ($3,600 DK, $8,000 FD), but he has finished with fewer than 20 receiving yards in three of four games with Wilson starting.

Kicker

Chris Boswell ($5,000 DK, $10,000 FD) accounted for all of the Steelers offense last week, kicking six field goals, three of which were from at least 50 yards. He already has four games this season in which he has made at least four field goals. He has also nailed nine of his 10 attempts from at least 50 yards. While Boswell has been great for the Steelers, Dustin Hopkins ($4,800 DK, $8,500 FD) had made just 14 of his 20 field-goal attempts for the Browns. He has also missed two of his 12 extra-point opportunities. It's difficult to envision him having success in potentially bad weather.

Defense/Special Teams

As good as the Steelers ($5,400 DK, $9,500 FD) have been on defense, they have just 24 sacks. The Browns ($4,000 DK, $8,500 FD) have 28 sacks, but creating turnovers has been a problem. They have just two interceptions, which is tied for the second-lowest total in the league. The biggest difference between these teams is that the Steelers have allowed 16.2 points per game, while the Browns have given up 24.8 points per game. Throw in the turnover upside that comes with facing Winston and the Steelers defense is an appealing DFS option.

