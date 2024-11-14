Eagles vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

There are countless great sportsbook promos available at NFL betting sites right now. This BetMGM bonus code gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 11 kicks off with an NFC East battle between the Eagles and Commanders. Let's try to add even more excitement to this matchup by winning some cash on the wagering side of things. Here are three top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 36-27 (+5.15 units)

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds

Eagles: Spread -3.5 (-109 BetRivers), -186 Moneyline (BetRivers)

Commanders: Spread +3.5 (-105 BetMGM), +168 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 48.5 points

The Commanders are finally healthy at running back with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) cleared to play after missing two straight games. DeVonta Smith was limited at practice this week for the Eagles by a hamstring injury of his own, but he doesn't have an injury designation for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Picks

Thursday Night Football, its on! There is no better time than now to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Bet just $5 and use this FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets

Saquon Barkley longest rush over 19.5 yards (+100 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley only had 14 carries last week in a blowout win against the Cowboys, which allowed the Eagles to rest him for a good portion of the second half. Prior to that, Barkley had four straight games with at least 17 carries. He finished with at least 108 rushing yards in three of those games.

Barkley can rip off big gains at any time thanks to his explosiveness. He has eight carries of at least 20 yards, four of which have come across his last four games. For the season, he averages 5.8 yards per carry. The Commanders have allowed 4.8 yards per carry and 10 carries of at least 20 yards, tied for the fifth-most in the league. This sets up as a great spot for Barkley to produce another carry of at least 20 yards.

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+126 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Hurts has racked up scores on the ground, posting eight rushing touchdowns over his last four games. However, he has also produced back-to-back games with multiple touchdown passes. Since the Eagles had their bye week, Hurts has recorded at least two passing touchdowns in three of five games.

The Commanders have allowed just one rushing touchdown to quarterbacks this season. What makes that even more impressive is that they have faced some mobile quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones (twice). They have allowed 17 passing touchdowns, tied for the sixth-most in the league. At these odds, taking a chance on Hurts to throw at least two touchdown passes is well worth the risk.

Noah Brown over 38.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Commanders are thin on talent at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. They have relied on veteran tight end Zach Ertz, but this does not set up as a great matchup for him. The Eagles are tied for the fifth-fewest receptions allowed to tight ends in the league, while also holding tight ends to the seventh-fewest yards per target.

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction

This is a true toss-up between the top two teams in the NFC East. If forced to pick a winner, I'll lean towards the Eagles. When it's a close matchup, lean towards the home team on the short week. Home teams are 6-4 on Thursday Night Football this season, including the last three.