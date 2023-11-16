Thursday Night Football, Week 11 NFL Betting Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 11

The NFL starts off Week 11 with an exciting matchup between the Ravens and Bengals in Baltimore. Let's dig into the betting market for the game and highlight some wagers to consider taking a chance on.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Ravens: Spread -3.5 (-110), -180 Moneyline

Bengals: Spread +3.5 (-110), +150 Moneyline

Game Total: 46 points

One of the biggest injuries of note for this matchup is that Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss his second straight game for the Bengals. On the Ravens side, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is listed as doubtful.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Picks This Week

The absence of Higgins last week against the Texans opened up added opportunities for Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Chase finished with six targets, which he turned into five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Boyd was targeted 12 times, finishing with eight catches for 117 yards.

This is not an easy matchup against the Ravens, who have given up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the league. However, with Humphrey likely out, that should help the Bengals. The Ravens will likely focus their efforts on trying to slow down Chase with Higgins out, which could leave Boyd with added targets. When these two teams met in Week 2, Boyd caught six passes for 52 yards even with Higgins playing. Given his modest receiving yards prop total, the over is the way to go.

Ravens vs. Bengals Best Bet: Tyler Boyd over 43.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Ravens have registered the most rushing attempts in the NFL. Not only does quarterback Lamar Jackson contribute to that total, but they have three running backs that they are comfortable with in Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. While Edwards and Hill are the two veterans, Mitchell has started to work his way into a larger role.

It all started for Mitchell in Week 9 when he turned nine carries into 138 yards and a touchdown versus the Seahawks. Despite only receiving three carries last week against the Browns, he finished with 34 yards and a touchdown. Head coach John Harbaugh said this week that Mitchell will be more involved in this game, so if he can approach 10 carries again, his explosiveness could help him blow by his rushing yards prop.

Ravens vs. Bengals Best Bet: Keaton Mitchell over 36.5 rushing yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jackson was busy on the ground when these two teams met in Week 2, turning 12 carries into 54 yards. Jackson has four games this season with at least 10 carries. He also has seven games with at least eight carries. That includes him posting at least eight rushing attempts in four of his last five games. He also had 12 carries in the one game that he played against the Bengals last season, so look for him to be busy on the ground again.

Ravens vs. Bengals Best Bet: Lamar Jackson over 7.5 rushing attempts (-158 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction

The Ravens emerged with the victory over the Bengals in Week 2 when the two teams played in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow was still battling a calf issue in that matchup, which contributed to him throwing for just 222 yards. Burrow is healthy now and playing well. Meanwhile, Jackson hasn't looked great lately, totaling just two touchdowns over the last three games. This should be a close matchup, so taking the Bengals to cover the spread is the most appealing.