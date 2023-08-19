Training Camp Notes: Aug. 19

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We had a big day of preseason action Saturday, which generally limited training camp news. Unfortunately, we did have several pieces of injury news, with one potentially serious issue for an exciting rookie.

Injuries

Jaylen Waddle sat out the team's preseason game Saturday with an abdomen injury. He's now been sidelined for over a week, and while there's no indication he's in jeopardy of missing any regular season action, it would be positive to see him get back on the practice field in the next week or so.

In what could be a more serious injury, De'Von Achane was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed it was a shoulder issue, though the severity was unclear. More information is expected Sunday.

Odell Beckham was back at practice Saturday as promised after getting a day of rest Friday. Suddenly, Baltimore's skill position group is healthy across the board, so it will be interesting to see how targets and touches are distributed.

Dawson Knox was forced to miss Saturday's preseason game with a finger injury. He also dealt with a lower leg issue during OTAs before being cleared at the start of training camp. Knox is considered day-to-day, so Week 1 doesn't seem to be in question, though he's missed a lot of offseason reps at this point.

Logan Thomas has dealt with concussions throughout his career, but it's been a calf strain that has sidelined him for most of training camp. He hasn't practiced since Aug. 4, though he was spotted with trainers on the side fields Saturday. While Thomas has plenty of talent, it's difficult to project him for reliable volume due to his history of missed games.

Jimmy Graham suffered from a medical episode Friday evening and was transported to a hospital in Southern California. He was released from medical care and was back with the team, though it's unclear when he'll be able to retake the field and what his potential role may be.

Tank Dell didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins after feeling "some tightness" during pregame warmups. After the contest, coach DeMeco Ryans said that Dell "will be fine." He's been a riser with his training camp and preseason performance, so hopefully he isn't derailed by the issue.

Job Battles