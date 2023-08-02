Training Camp Notes: Aug. 2

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We are just one day away from preseason action. On Thursday, the Jets and Browns play in the Hall of Fame game. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.

Injury Notes

Cooper Kupp may miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Should this timeline be accurate, Kupp could be ready for Week 1. However, every player recovers at their own rate. And there are times when players suffer setbacks. Those who are risk averse may choose to move Kupp slightly down their draft boards. For those who are unconcerned about the injury, don't be surprised if his ADP drops a few spots, which could present a buying opportunity. Even though he missed half a season with an ankle injury last year, he was the WR1 in PPR scoring on a per-game basis after having one of the greatest seasons a WR has ever had in 2021.

J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed/PUP) has no timetable to return. We already know that Dobbins is unhappy with his contract situation. Add that to the fact there's no clarity about his injury, and that provides an unknown level of risk to those drafting Dobbins.Those who believe that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 could get a bargain on him in drafts. Dobbins is currently being drafted outside the top-15 backs.

Isiah Pacheco (hand/shoulder) is still working his way back from offseason surgeries. He suffered those injuries during the 2022 season. Pacheco is expected to be cleared for contact by August 20. He appears to be the favorite to get the majority of early-down rushing attempts in the Chiefs backfield. Although he was very effective last year, Pacheco's physical running style led to him having a tough offseason. Assuming the second-year player continues running violently, he presents risk for fantasy managers counting on him as a top-24 RB.

The Patriots history with WRs they've drafted early has not gone well in the Bill Belichick era. Last year's second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton caught just 22 of 45 targets as a rookie. He was used in a heavy role in Weeks 14-17, but was held to under 30 yards in three of those four games. The second-year WR is dealing with an undisclosed injury. As a result, Thornton's off to a slow start in camp. If he gets back soon, he could push DeVante Parker for snaps. Otherwise, Thornton could open the year as the No. 3 in an offense that may use a significant number of two-WR sets. His 4.28 40 time along with strong explosiveness testing at the 2022 Combine makes him an interesting upside play late in drafts.

Sticking with New England news, Ty Montgomery (leg) has missed time after suffering an injury last week. Although the coaching staff was excited to get him involved as a receiving RB last year, the 30-year-old played in one game. After not touching the ball more than 20 times in any of the last three seasons, it's tough to bet on Montgomery being a big factor.

Job Battles