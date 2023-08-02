Training Camp Notes: Aug. 2

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We are just one day away from preseason action. On Thursday, the Jets and Browns play in the Hall of Fame game. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.
Injury Notes
- Cooper Kupp may miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Should this timeline be accurate, Kupp could be ready for Week 1. However, every player recovers at their own rate. And there are times when players suffer setbacks. Those who are risk averse may choose to move Kupp slightly down their draft boards. For those who are unconcerned about the injury, don't be surprised if his ADP drops a few spots, which could present a buying opportunity. Even though he missed half a season with an ankle injury last year, he was the WR1 in PPR scoring on a per-game basis after having one of the greatest seasons a WR has ever had in 2021.
- J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed/PUP) has no timetable to return. We already know that Dobbins is unhappy with his contract situation. Add that to the fact there's no clarity about his injury, and that provides an unknown level of risk to those drafting Dobbins.Those who believe that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 could get a bargain on him in drafts. Dobbins is currently being drafted outside the top-15 backs.
- Isiah Pacheco (hand/shoulder) is still working his way back from offseason surgeries. He suffered those injuries during the 2022 season. Pacheco is expected to be cleared for contact by August 20. He appears to be the favorite to get the majority of early-down rushing attempts in the Chiefs backfield. Although he was very effective last year, Pacheco's physical running style led to him having a tough offseason. Assuming the second-year player continues running violently, he presents risk for fantasy managers counting on him as a top-24 RB.
- The Patriots history with WRs they've drafted early has not gone well in the Bill Belichick era. Last year's second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton caught just 22 of 45 targets as a rookie. He was used in a heavy role in Weeks 14-17, but was held to under 30 yards in three of those four games. The second-year WR is dealing with an undisclosed injury. As a result, Thornton's off to a slow start in camp. If he gets back soon, he could push DeVante Parker for snaps. Otherwise, Thornton could open the year as the No. 3 in an offense that may use a significant number of two-WR sets. His 4.28 40 time along with strong explosiveness testing at the 2022 Combine makes him an interesting upside play late in drafts.
- Sticking with New England news, Ty Montgomery (leg) has missed time after suffering an injury last week. Although the coaching staff was excited to get him involved as a receiving RB last year, the 30-year-old played in one game. After not touching the ball more than 20 times in any of the last three seasons, it's tough to bet on Montgomery being a big factor.
Job Battles
- First-round draft choice WR Zay Flowers is making a strong case for a role as a starter for the Ravens. While Flowers plays well, former Baltimore first-rounder, Rashod Bateman, continues to miss time while returning from a 2022 foot injury. There's a long way to go in this battle, but if Flowers wins a starting job, he could be in a great situation on an offense that figures to be more pass heavy with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in charge of the offense.
- The Cowboys have made little attempt to add RB depth to their roster aside from taking a flier on Ronald Jones. With Jones getting a two-game suspension to start the season, Malik Davis should have no competition for the No. 2 role behind Tony Pollard to start the season. Should Pollard miss time, Davis could have a clear path to playing time. Also, Dallas still possesses a solid offensive line. Taking a late flier on Davis for roster depth makes sense.
- In the NFL Draft, the Saints selected Kendre Miller in the third round. His role in college indicated that he might be an early-down runner with little ability in the passing game. However, Miller told reporters that his receiving skills were underutilized while in college. This certainly doesn't mean that he'll be used as a pass-catching back with New Orleans, but his usage in that capacity will be something to watch in preseason games. Miller is likely battling with Jamaal Williams for the No. 2 role behind Alvin Kamara. Don't forget that Kamara met with commissioner Roger Goodell about possible league discipline after pleading no contest to a battery charge. If Kamara misses time, Miller could see an expanded role.
- The Eagles didn't use their WR3 very much last year. With stars like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert, Jalen Hurts had little reason to throw the ball elsewhere. However, the No. 3 WR will play snaps and have occasional fantasy value. Although Philly brought in Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, Quez Watkins is having a solid camp and making this a job battle for now. Should the Eagles have injury issues during the year, the No. 3 WR could have increased value in a high-octane offense.
- Philadelphia added Rashaad Penny and DAndre Swift to their running back room this offseason. With five RBs competing for roles, Kenneth Gainwell seems set to have one of those roles while Boston Scott may not be a lock for the roster. Gainwell played well in last year's NFL Playoffs after a disappointing 2022 season when he rushed for 240 yards and caught 23 passes for 169 yards. With the injury histories that Penny and Swift possess, Gainwell makes sense as a late pick in fantasy drafts for those who gamble on him getting opportunity.