Training Camp Notes: July 23

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We aren't quite into training camp fully, but the majority of rookies have reported and injury news is starting to trickle in. We'll have enough notes to keep us busy every day, but we can use our first edition of Training Camp Notes as a way to track some of the biggest injury news that has emerged the last few days. Michael Thomas is on the PUP list to start camp. No official word from team nor player has emerged, but there seems to be cautious optimism he'll be activated fairly quickly. Thomas posted videos of himself running routes, but hr reportedly isn't expected to be sidelined much longer. Despite missing all last season, Thomas is a mid-seventh-round pick in NFFC leagues.

The Browns spent a third-round pick in this year's draft on David Bell, though he'll also begin training camp on the PUP list with a foot injury. He's expected to practice within a few weeks, but he adds to the questions swirling around the Browns' offense. If Bell returns quickly as expected, he could replace Jarvis Landry adequately in the slot.

J.K. Dobbins made headlines Monday after he very publicly refuted a report from Ian Rapoport that he is in danger of missing the start of the regular season. Any timeline for Dobbins' return has been cryptic, as coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins is "on schedule" but quickly followed up by questioning, "what is the schedule?" Drafters seem a bit concerned, as Dobbins' ADP has dipped about