Training Camp Notes: July 23

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We aren't quite into training camp fully, but the majority of rookies have reported and injury news is starting to trickle in. We'll have enough notes to keep us busy every day, but we can use our first edition of Training Camp Notes as a way to track some of the biggest injury news that has emerged the last few days.
- Michael Thomas is on the PUP list to start camp. No official word from team nor player has emerged, but there seems to be cautious optimism he'll be activated fairly quickly. Thomas posted videos of himself running routes, but hr reportedly isn't expected to be sidelined much longer. Despite missing all last season, Thomas is a mid-seventh-round pick in NFFC leagues.
- The Browns spent a third-round pick in this year's draft on David Bell, though he'll also begin training camp on the PUP list with a foot injury. He's expected to practice within a few weeks, but he adds to the questions swirling around the Browns' offense. If Bell returns quickly as expected, he could replace Jarvis Landry adequately in the slot.
- J.K. Dobbins made headlines Monday after he very publicly refuted a report from Ian Rapoport that he is in danger of missing the start of the regular season. Any timeline for Dobbins' return has been cryptic, as coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins is "on schedule" but quickly followed up by questioning, "what is the schedule?" Drafters seem a bit concerned, as Dobbins' ADP has dipped about
We aren't quite into training camp fully, but the majority of rookies have reported and injury news is starting to trickle in. We'll have enough notes to keep us busy every day, but we can use our first edition of Training Camp Notes as a way to track some of the biggest injury news that has emerged the last few days.
- Michael Thomas is on the PUP list to start camp. No official word from team nor player has emerged, but there seems to be cautious optimism he'll be activated fairly quickly. Thomas posted videos of himself running routes, but hr reportedly isn't expected to be sidelined much longer. Despite missing all last season, Thomas is a mid-seventh-round pick in NFFC leagues.
- The Browns spent a third-round pick in this year's draft on David Bell, though he'll also begin training camp on the PUP list with a foot injury. He's expected to practice within a few weeks, but he adds to the questions swirling around the Browns' offense. If Bell returns quickly as expected, he could replace Jarvis Landry adequately in the slot.
- J.K. Dobbins made headlines Monday after he very publicly refuted a report from Ian Rapoport that he is in danger of missing the start of the regular season. Any timeline for Dobbins' return has been cryptic, as coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins is "on schedule" but quickly followed up by questioning, "what is the schedule?" Drafters seem a bit concerned, as Dobbins' ADP has dipped about half a round to the back of the fifth since July 1. Gus Edwards is also on the PUP list from the Baltimore backfield.
- The Packers added a number of players to the PUP list, some more than surprising than others. Rookie Christian Watson is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, which is particularly concerning both because he is projected for a large role in the Packers' passing attack and because he made it through OTAs without incident. Robert Tonyan and David Bakhtiari are also out, though neither is a shock given the news leading up to camp.
- We have some relevant news for the Super Bowl champion Rams as well. Van Jefferson is healthy after having a minor procedure this offseason. Even with Allen Robinson in the mix, Jefferson should find his way onto the field regularly in three-receiver sets. Given the explosiveness of the unit, that should provide him with the chance to be a fantasy contributor depending on league depth.
- Less positive is that rookie Kyren Williams is on the PUP list while recovering from a broken foot that he suffered in June. Thanks to his ability in pass protection and as a receiver, Williams was threatening to take both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson off the field on third down. Williams' health could have an outsized effect on the fantasy upside of those ahead of him on the depth chart as a result.
- Justyn Ross is on the PUP list due to a foot injury. Typically a UDFA isn't going to make his way into this column, but Ross could have challenged to be the top receiver in the class if not for a number of serious injuries while at Clemson. With Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, Ross has the chance to showcase his talent if he can get back on the field consistently. Unfortunately, that seems like a large question at this point.