Training Camp Notes: July 27

With training camps now in full swing, there has been no shortage of news from across the league. Unfortunately, some big names are already injured. Let's dig right in.
Injury Notes
- Joe Burrow was carted off the field Thursday after grabbing the calf on which he was already wearing a compression sleeve. According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the star quarterback suffered a calf strain, which could mean he'll miss the rest of the preseason. Given that calf injuries can linger and/or reoccur easily, the Bengals will surely take a cautious approach with the 26-year-old. Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will handle most of the signal-calling duties while Burrow is out.
- Cooper Kupp was a full participant in the Rams' first practice of training camp, indicating he's fully healthy after ankle surgery ended his 2022 campaign. Assuming he avoids the injury bug the rest of the preseason, the 30-year-old looks primed to be a top option at receiver once again.
- After tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season, Javonte Williams has been cleared for contact. The Broncos will surely proceed cautiously with their 2021 second-round pick, but this news bodes well for his ability to start the regular season on time.
- Garrett Wilson injured his ankle in Jets camp Thursday, but coach Robert Saleh said it was nothing to worry about. Nevertheless, coaches are often overly optimistic and this news bears monitoring as the Ohio State product is expected to expand on an 1,100-yard rookie
- Garrett Wilson injured his ankle in Jets camp Thursday, but coach Robert Saleh said it was nothing to worry about. Nevertheless, coaches are often overly optimistic and this news bears monitoring as the Ohio State product is expected to expand on an 1,100-yard rookie season with Aaron Rodgers now under center.
- Calvin Ridley has had Jaguars teammates and beat writers buzzing about how good he's looked in camp. With 90 catches and 1,374 yards in his last full season of 2020, continued standout play in camp could mean another big year is on the horizon for the Alabama product.
- The Vikings' 2023 first-round pick, Jordan Addison, practiced fully Thursday, as he has recovered from the undisclosed injury that kept him out of spring practices. The rookie out of USC will battle Jalen Nailor for the No. 3 spot on Minnesota's wide-receiver depth chart but also has the upside and pedigree to edge out K.J. Osborn for the No. 2 job.
- Jalen Ramsey hurt his meniscus and will miss 6-8 weeks after surgery, meaning he won't be available for the Dolphins defense to start the year.
Job Battles
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has impressed both coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith with his hands and route-running early in Seahawks camp. The rookie is behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the target list, but Smith-Njigba is the likely choice to see a lot of time in three-receiver sets.
- David Montgomery is participating in Lions camp after he missed spring practices due to an undisclosed injury. What kind of workload he receives in the preseason alongside 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs will be worth tracking.
- Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday that he is 100 percent comfortable using James Conner as his bell-cow back this season. There isn't much after Conner on the depth chart in Arizona. He has missed multiple games in each season of his six-year career, though, so second-year player Keaontay Ingram is a good name to know as a possible handcuff.