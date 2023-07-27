Training Camp Notes: July 27

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Joe Burrow was carted off the field Thursday after grabbing the calf on which he was already wearing a compression sleeve. According to Ian Rapoport

, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the star quarterback suffered a calf strain, which could mean he'll miss the rest of the preseason. Given that calf injuries can linger and/or reoccur easily, the Bengals will surely take a cautious approach with the 26-year-old. Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will handle most of the signal-calling duties while Burrow is out. Cooper Kupp was a full participant in the Rams' first practice of training camp, indicating he's fully healthy after ankle surgery ended his 2022 campaign. Assuming he avoids the injury bug the rest of the preseason, the 30-year-old looks primed to be a top option at receiver once again.

After tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season, Javonte Williams has been cleared for contact. The Broncos will surely proceed cautiously with their 2021 second-round pick, but this news bodes well for his ability to start the regular season on time.

Garrett Wilson injured his ankle in Jets camp Thursday, but coach Robert Saleh said it was nothing to worry about. Nevertheless, coaches are often overly optimistic and this news bears monitoring as the Ohio State product is expected to expand on an 1,100-yard rookie