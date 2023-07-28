Training Camp Notes: July 28

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Training camp is in full swing with every team at least a few days into sessions with the full team present. In addition to big injury news, we're starting to hear some hype come out about rookies and other young players' potential roles. As always, it's important to try to distinguish real from the hype, which can be difficult with six weeks still remaining until kickoff.

Injury Notes

Joe Burrow is the biggest news item for the second straight day. We knew he had a strained calf Thursday, but on Friday coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow will be out "several weeks." That's a bit ambiguous but certainly could spill over into the regular season. Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning are the two healthy quarterbacks remaining on the roster. While the potential fantasy effect on Burrow himself is obvious, pass catchers such as Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Irv Smith could get off to slower starts as well.

Amari Cooper returned to individual drills after missing four consecutive days of practice. He was reportedly moving well and should ramp up activity quickly. The issue shouldn't affect him come Week 1, though it would be good to see him get as many reps with Deshaun Watson as possible.

Another story that broke Thursday that gained more clarity Friday was regarding Jalen Ramsey. He underwent meniscus surgery and is now expected to be out until December. The news isn't particularly fantasy relevant, though will affect the Dolphins D/ST value and obviously Ramsey's own IDP value.

Odell Beckham didn't play at all in 2022, but he says he has no limitations to begin camp. Nevertheless, the team seems to be watching his reps carefully, a smart move given his own injury history and Baltimore's struggles to keep its receiving corps healthy in recent seasons. Beckham's ability to build quick rapport with Lamar Jackson will be important, particularly the longer that Rashod Bateman (foot) remains sidelined.

Darnell Mooney was limited to 12 games last season and is being eased into camp after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason. He has stiffer competition for targets this season after the Bears added DJ Moore, but it could actually benefit Mooney in the sense that he won't have the route and coverage pressure of being out of place as the team's alpha.

Job Battles