NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- C.J. Stroud is averaging over 300 yards and two TDs in his last three games despite missing four linemen.
- Mitch Trubisky took over when Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury. He'd be the likely starter if Pickett misses time.
Running Backs
- With Javonte Williams suffering a hip injury, Jaleel McLaughlin led the Denver RBs with seven carries and three targets. He posted 104 yards and a TD against a bad Chicago defense.
- With the Bears playing a competitive game, Khalil Herbert led the Bears with 18 carries and five targets which resulted in 122 yards and a score.
- Tyjae Spears is averaging five carries and 3.5 targets as Derrick Henry's backup.
Wide Receivers
- Tyler Boyd has 24 targets over the last three games. Tee Higgins (ribs) could miss time, which could keep the targets high, but he hasn't had more than 52 yards in a game.
- When Mike Evans left the Bucs game with a hamstring injury, Deven Thompkins had four targets and one rush which resulted in 56 yards and a TD.
- Marvin Mims has at least 47 yards in three straight games, but he has exactly two targets in three of four games.
- With Chase Claypool inactive, Darnell Mooney was the clear No. 2 WR, though it resulted in just four targets, but he caught each of them for 51 yards.
- Michael Wilson had nine targets through three games, but with Arizona playing from behind, Wilson caught all seven targets and scored twice against the 49ers.
- Braxton Berrios caught all six targets for 43 yards and a TD with River Cracraft on IR.
- Terrace Marshall has 18 targets, 14 catches and 91 yards over the last two games.
- Calvin Austin has between four and six targets in each game, but he's likely dependent on a big play for fantasy.
- Derius Davis has three rushes and two targets that turned into 67 yards in the Chargers' first game without Mike Williams.
- Deonte Harty has two or three catches in each game, though he's yet to top 15 yards in a game.
Tight Ends
- Jake Ferguson has seven targets in three of four games while also seeing regular red-zone targets.
- Cole Kmet has at least six targets and 38 yards in three of four games. He scored twice against the Broncos.
- Zach Ertz has at least six catches and eight targets in three of four games.
- Jonnu Smith has 20 targets over the last three games to 18 for Kyle Pitts. Smith has at least 37 yards in his last three games.
- Kylen Granson has at least four targets in each game this season, though he's yet to have a 40-yard game.