NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Early Watch

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud is averaging over 300 yards and two TDs in his last three games despite missing four linemen.

Mitch Trubisky took over when Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury. He'd be the likely starter if Pickett misses time.

Mitch Trubisky took over when Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury. He'd be the likely starter if Pickett misses time. Running Backs With Javonte Williams suffering a hip injury, Jaleel McLaughlin led the Denver RBs with seven carries and three targets. He posted 104 yards and a TD against a bad Chicago defense.

With the Bears playing a competitive game, Khalil Herbert led the Bears with 18 carries and five targets which resulted in 122 yards and a score.

Tyjae Spears is averaging five carries and 3.5 targets as Derrick Henry's backup. Wide Receivers Tyler Boyd has 24 targets over the last three games. Tee Higgins (ribs) could miss time, which could keep the targets high, but he hasn't had more than 52 yards in a game.

When Mike Evans left the Bucs game with