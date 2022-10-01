Week 4 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Week 4 NFL action kicks off with the Vikings taking on the Saints in the first London game of the year. The DFS action is highlighted by a 12-game main slate, and I'll highlight some of my favorite targets that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition. Coming off a solid week in which I highlighted Jalen Hurts, Rhamondre Stevenson and Zay Jones, I'll look to find some more targets to help you gain leverage in large GPPs.

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Las Vegas vs. DEN ($5,800 DK, $7,200 FD)

Carr has had a good start to his season, posting 250+ passing yards and a pair of TDs in every game thus far yet comes in as just the 10th highest priced QB at a below average salary. Even with Hunter Renfrow out this week, he still has Davante Adams and Darren Waller at his arsenal while Mack Hollins emerged with a big game last week.

Baker Mayfield, Carolina vs. ARI ($5,200 DK, $6,600 FD)

If you're looking for a low-cost and contrarian QB play this week, Mayfield is an intriguing target against the Cardinals who rank 30th in DVOA pass defense and are allowing 287 yards per game through the air. A great opportunity to get DJ Moore going and big plays are also a possibility with Robbie Anderson and Laviska Shenault.

Running Backs

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh vs. NYJ ($6,700 DK, $7,000 FD)

Harris has started off the season slow as he's yet to post 60 rushing yards or 100 total yards through three games, but his snap count has increased as each week has gone on. He also gets a great spot here to have a breakthrough performance against the Jets who rank dead last in overall DVOA defense.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay vs. NE ($6,000 DK, $6,500 FD)

With the Packers being a 9.5-point favorite, this is a great spot to use Dillon as the game script will favor him, and he may see 20 touches. The Patriots gave up 188 yards on the ground last week and the Packers should dominate the time of possession with Mac Jones out.

Antonio Gibson, Washington @ DAL ($6,000 DK, $6,600 FD)

The Cowboys' stout defense will keep roster percentages from Washington players low, as they've allowed less than 200 yards passing in 2-of-3 games and have been more susceptible in the running game. That makes Gibson worth the risk in GPPs, considering he's seen double-digit carries every week and already has 10 catches.

Wide Receivers

Amari Cooper, Cleveland @ ATL ($6,300 DK, $7,500 FD)

Weak QB play had Cooper overlooked by season-long players, and he still seems to be somewhat forgotten by DFS players despite coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances. The Browns/Falcons matchup is the third highest over/under on the slate and Cooper has been the clear go-to option with 27 targets compared to David Njoku's 16.

Nico Collins, Houston vs. LAC ($4,000 DK, $5,300 FD)

Collins has been the clear No. 2 WR behind Brandin Cooks, garnering nine targets in Week 2 but hasn't had a big game yet. This could be the week after the Chargers gave up 38 points last week, including a 10-85-1 stat line to Zay Jones.

David Sills, NY Giants vs. CHI ($3,000 DK, $5,200 FD)

The Giants' receiving corps is a mess right now with Sterling Shepard out for the season, while Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney are out again with injuries. They've been unable to get any production out of the tight ends, either, while Kenny Golladay has just five targets and two drops. Sills should see at least a 75 percent snap share and is a great lineup filler at a minimum salary.

Tight Ends

Zach Ertz, Arizona @ CAR ($4,700 DK, $5,500 FD)

Ertz has led all TEs in snap count in consecutive weeks, giving him a high ceiling in a game that has potential to be high scoring. He's turned those snaps into double-digit targets the last two weeks but has yet to find the end zone. I expect a 20-point fantasy week if does.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. JAX ($4,500 DK, $6,200 FD)

Goedert is as efficient as they come at the TE position, catching 11-of-14 targets with at least nine fantasy points in each game. So far, it has mainly been A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith who have flourished but that should open up some opportunities for Goedert. The Jags haven't given up much to the TE position thus far but haven't faced anyone nearly as good as Goedert yet.

