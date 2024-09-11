2024 Procore Championship: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

Procore Championship Betting Preview

Following a week off after the conclusion of the playoffs, the action resumes this week for the annual Procore Championship at Silverado County Club in Napa, California. It's the beginning of the FedExCup Fall – an eight tournament stretch in which those that finish the year 51st-60th in the standings qualify for the first two signature events of 2025 and those in the top 125 secure their Tour card for next year. Sahith Theegala and Wyndham Clark headline a field that consists of five players in the top-50 of the OWGR as co-favorites at 12-1 odds. Last year, Theegala (18-1) captured his first Tour victory with a two-shot win over S.H. Kim.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Wednesday

Check out the best sports betting websites for other odds, offers and promotions.

Course Overview

Par 72, 7,123 yards

These are the average rankings of the event champions over the last five years.

SG: Off-the-Tee: 14.8

SG: Approach: 13.8

SG: Around-the-Green: 13.4

SG: Putting: 14.2

SG: Tee-to-Green: 2.4

Driving Distance: 10.6

Driving Accuracy: 21.4

Silverado has hosted the event since its inception in 2007 and plays short by Tour standards as a par 72 at approximately 7,100 yards. That's not to say that it's a birdie fest as we've only seen the winner reach 20-under on two occasions. Off the tee, players are faced with tree-lined fairways that average about 25 yards wide. You think that might put a premium on accuracy but it can be difficult for even the straighter hitters to find a lot of the narrow fairways and there isn't a big penalty for misses with minimal water and playable rough. As we can see from the statistics above, tee to green play stands out as a key metic this week, with the winner ranking first or second in the category four out of the last five years. I'll also be targeting good wedge players as we'll see a lot of approach shots from inside 125 yards.

Silverado Slayers

The following golfers have the lowest scoring average at Silverado since 2019 (minimum eight rounds).

There's a lot to like about Theegala this week and it starts with his success at the venue which prior to his win last year also included T6 and T14 finishes. His California ties help make him a fan favorite, and he comes in with plenty of confidence after finishing third at East Lake in which he led the field in SG: Approach. Another player on the list that's shown an affinity for the venue is Todd, who has improved his finish in each of the last three years going T22-T9-6. One of the shortest hitters on Tour, he isn't held back that much here as Silverado doesn't play that long and good putters tend to do well. At 63rd in the FedExCup, a couple of good finishes this fall should lock him into at least the first two signature events next year.

Tee-to-Green Tacticians

These five golfers, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes from tee to green over their last 20 rounds.

The top-ranked amateur in the world and junior at Florida State has had a stellar summer, highlighted by a T2 finish at the John Deere Classic and a fifth-place finish at the Wyndham to close the regular season. He's shown the ability to go low, posting three rounds of 63 or better in only six tournaments. His tee to green excellence shows he can't be overlooked as the fifth favorite at 22-1 odds. Another player on the list that's had a solid summer is Kim with three top-15s over his last five starts He's gained strokes on approach in five of his last six tournaments and is up to 21st in the category this season. Kim would be a darkhorse winner at 55-1 odds, and a good putting week would likely put him in contention.

Procore Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Maverick McNealy (20-1)

McNealy seems like an obvious pick with his ties to the area and runner-up finish here in 2021. He had a strong summer with five top-25s across his last nine starts that was highlighted by a T3 at the 3M. I don't expect him to have to wait much longer for his first win.

Eric Cole (40-1)

This is the part of the season when Cole plays his best golf as evidenced by his four top-5s in five events last fall. That included a solo fourth result here last year in which he was second in SG: Approach.

Doug Ghim (60-1)

From 2018-2021, we had four consecutive 60-1 winners in this event, so how about another? Ghim ranks highly in a lot of categories for someone at 60-1, most notably eighth in SG: Approach, 13th from tee to green and 12th in driving accuracy. He's posted two top-20s here in four trips.

Procore Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

John Keefer (6-1)

Keefer graduated from Baylor this spring and went straight to PGA Tour Americas, where he won three weeks ago and has amassed a whopping eight top-10s across 10 starts. We've seen several collegiate players have immediate success this year, and Keefer may be the next.

Hayden Springer (7-1)

It was somewhat of a boom-or-bust type season for Springer, who managed three top-10s despite only making 10-of-20 cuts. Two of those came against weaker fields this summer, and he's gained strokes with his ball striking in five of his last six tournaments.

Joel Dahmen (10-1)

Dahmen ranks 44th in SG: Off-the-tee and 24th on approach this year, showing that he's playing better than his one top-10 would indicate. He also showed good form with two top-15s in four events last fall. The once reliable putter ranks just 157th on the greens, however.

Procore Championship Bets: To Miss the Cut

Harris English (+185)

English has been trending downwards this summer with a best finish of T34 across his last seven starts, and he beat just six golfers in the first playoff event in his most recent start. He's lost strokes off the tee and on approach in each of his last two tournaments, so I'll be fading him here.

Corey Conners (+300)

Conners has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at the event and would've missed the cut in Memphis had there been one. He's likely playing just to keep his game fresh for the Presidents Cup as he's already locked into next year's signature events.

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!