DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Korea Cash and GPP Strategy

LIV Golf Korea

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea

Yardage: 7,344

Par: 72

Tournament Preview

The LIV Golf tour will make its third and final stop in Asia this weekend as the league heads to South Korea for the first time. It'll be the seventh tournament of the year and officially marks the halfway point of the 2025 season. While we have seen players win their first LIV Golf tournament in Adrian Meronk (Riyadh) and Marc Leishman (Miami), last weekend in Mexico City saw a familiar face hoist the individual trophy, with Joaquin Niemann defeating Bryson DeChambeau and Lucas Herbert by two strokes.

Niemann is up to three LIV Golf victories on the year and five for his career, which ties Brooks Koepka for most in league history. But the prevailing story from last weekend (and over the past month) has been on DeChambeau's struggles on Championship Sunday. The Crushers GC captain has entered the final round with the clubhouse lead in each of the last two LIV Golf tournaments but has failed to close things out. What'll sting more for DeChambeau was his final round at Augusta National; he briefly held the lead after birdying the first hole while Rory McIlory went double bogey. However, DeChambeau went bogey-bogey over the next two holes, and his two-over efforts on the back nine had him tumble to a share of fifth, the second-best finish out of the LIV Golf contingent behind Patrick Reed (solo third).

Playing good golf for all three rounds will be DeChambeau's aim in Korea, but his T2 finish in Mexico City has him in the top-five of the LIV Golf individual season standings for the first time this year. However, as we near the halfway point of 2025, the top of the standings looks eerily to this point in 2024, with Niemann on top thanks to his three victories while Rahm -- who has yet to finish outside the top-10 at a LIV Golf tournament since joining in 2024 -- lurks in the shadows.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Legion XIII - 130.00 points (2) Fireballs GC - 112 points (1) Ripper GC - 90.00 points (--) Crushers GC - 56.00 points (--) Torque GC - 52.00 points (6) 4Aces GC - 49.66 points (5)

After sitting in second for three straight weeks, Legion XIII reclaimed the top spot in the team standings following their victory in Mexico City. The Fireballs sit in second thanks to their three straight wins, but they have finished fifth and eighth over the last two LIV Golf tournaments and could be caught by the All-Australian Ripper GC if they cannot pull things together in Korea.

PGA Championship Closing In

For at least 12 players, LIV Golf Korea will serve as a tune-up tournament for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the second major of the season. Koepka won in 2023 at Oak Hill Country Club, becoming the first active LIV Golf player to win a major. He wasn't able to replicate his success in 2024 (T26), and the only two players to finish in the top-15 were DeChambeau (solo second) and Dean Burmester (T12) while nine others made the cut.

Joining Koepka, DeChambeau and Burmester at Quail Hollow for the first round May 15 include Rahm, Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, and Senior PGA champion Richard Bland, with John Catlin also earning a spot thanks to his top-3 rank in the International Federation Rankings.

Champion's Profile

South Korea becomes the 10th country to host a LIV Golf tournament, and there might not be a better course to host a debut event than one designed by the great Jack Nicklaus. It is one of 25 Signature Courses designed by Nicklaus, located in the Songdo International Business District and was named as the fourth-best course in South Korea by Golf Digest. It has hosted multiple premier events since opening in 2010, including the Presidents Cup in 2015 that included several current LIV Golf players including Johnson, Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen. In addition, three of the four members of Iron Heads GC were born in South Korea and will be playing in front of a home crowd; captain Kevin Na, Yubin Jang and Danny Lee.

Players will make the most of their practice rounds by figuring out which holes are worth going for birdie opportunities vs. those where escaping with par is the best-case scenario. Accuracy off the tee and around the green is going to be the name of the game in South Korea, and those who were able to navigate the challenging Blue Monster course at LIV Golf Miami could have similar success in Korea. Check out Mike McAllister's First Look at LIV Golf Korea for a rundown of the course and storylines to monitor.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $11,600 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +650)

While he hasn't been able to finish the job in his last two LIV Golf outings (and The Masters to a certain degree), DeChambeau has still been one of the best performing golfers in the league over the last month. He leads the league in driving distance (332 yards), but he's also been one of the most accurate players in the field, ranking T8, ninth and 12th in GIR, driving accuracy and scrambling opportunities, respectively. DeChambeau has demonstrated his capability of being in contention in every tournament he plays in, but in Korea his overarching goal should be to put together three strong, consistent rounds.

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,100 (+600)

Hopefully you're not tired of seeing Rahm featured on these lists (I still remember leaving him off the list before he won LIV Golf UK in July). Rahm has been so consistent since joining the league in 2024, and this season he leads the field in birdies made (95), though at times it feels that number should be much higher if he connected on an extra putt or two. Rahm also leads the league in stroke average (68.4) and scores on par-4's (25-under) and ranks second in GIR (73.77 percent) and eighth in both driving distance and scrambling opportunities.

Joaquin Niemann (Captain, Torque GC) - $10,900 (+700)

I considered Tyrrell Hatton ($10,500) and Cameron Smith ($9,900) as my third recommendation here, but it's hard to not include Niemann given his performance this season. Even though he's been near the middle of the pack in driving accuracy this season, Niemann ranks in the top-5 in driving distance, GIR, birdies made and scrambling opportunities while also ranking T8 in putts per hole (1.59). Starting this weekend in South Korea, Niemann has seven more opportunities to become the first player in league history to win four LIV Golf tournaments in one season.

Tier 2 Values

Sergio Garcia (Captain, Fireballs GC) - $9,000 (+2500)

Yes, Garcia is coming off a solo 50th in Mexico City and missed the cut at The Masters. But the Jack Nicklaus course is designed for guys like Garcia, who knows how to navigate difficult courses better than most. He's in the top-10 in the field in scrambling opportunities and driving accuracy and top-20 in GIR and birdies made.

Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC) - $8,900 (+2500)

Munoz has quietly put together a strong 2025 season with four top-10 finishes (and really could have been five had it not been for his disastrous second round in Miami). He's fifth in the field in driving accuracy and GIR, T6 in birdies made and top-15 in putts per hole and scrambling opportunities. Munoz is in search of his first podium finish since LIV Golf Orlando in 2023.

Dustin Johnson (Captain, 4Aces GC) - $8,500 (+3000)

Johnson missed the cut at The Masters by one stroke, but he bounced back nicely in Mexico City with a T7 finish after going nine-under in the final two rounds of the tournament. Part of his inclusion on his list is due to his experience on the course while playing in the Presidents Cup in 2015 on the U.S. team. He's T9 in birdies made, 11th in driving distance and top-20 in GIR and driving accuracy this season.

Tier 3 Values

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) - $7,900 (+5500)

Varner was in contention for his first top-5 finish of the season in Mexico City before fading on Championship Sunday with a four-over 75. Still, he's earned points in every LIV Golf tournament this season, leads the league with the 76.23 percent GIR and ranks fourth in driving accuracy. That accuracy should serve Varner well so long as he can round out his game with a dependable putting performance.

Talor Gooch (Smash GC) - $7,500 (+5000)

Gooch has strung together some nice performances as of late, finishing T12-T13 over his last two LIV Golf tournaments. He has yet to capture his dominant form in 2023 when he was crowned as the LIV Golf individual champion thanks to his three victories, but you can feel the confidence growing in his game. Gooch ranks 10th, T14 and T17 in scrambling opportunities, driving accuracy and GIR, respectively.

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC) - $7,300 (+5000)

Bland has been inconsistent in the first half of the season, but he is coming off a T11 finish in Mexico City, thanks in large part to his albatross on the par-5 16th hole in the final round. The two-time Senior major champion is in the field for the PGA Championship, and the Jack Nicklaus course in South Korea is a prime opportunity for the 52-year-old Englishman to fine-tune his game. Bland ranks in the top-15 in scrambling opportunities, putts per hole and driving accuracy.

Tier 4 Values

Bubba Watson (Captain, RangeGoats GC) - $7,100 (+8000)

Watson showed that his T14 finish at The Masters wasn't a fluke, following up his performance at the Masters with a T7 finish at LIV Golf Mexico City, his best finish since the start of the 2023 season. Watson ranks in the top-20 in driving distance and accuracy, GIR and birdies made, and his 18.50 points surpasses his total from the 2024 campaign (3.66 points).

Matt Jones (Ripper GC) - $6,800 (+20000)

Jones finished 30th or worse in each of the first four LIV Golf tournaments of the season, but he's gone T21-T17 over his last two outings and could have finished even higher in Mexico City had it not been for his four-over 75 final round. Jones' putting game (1.60 putts per hole, T12) is his strong suit, but he also ranks in the top-half of the field in scrambling opportunities and driving distance.

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC) - $6,600 (+25000)

Lee is coming off a poor performance in Mexico City (T41), but he did show flashes of his potential in Miami with a T9 finish, his best performance of the year. He ranks in the top-20 in the field in both putts per hole and birdies made.

