DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Singapore Cash and GPP Strategy

LIV SINGAPORE

Purse: $20M Individual, $5M Team

Winner's Share: $4M Individual, $3M Team

Location: Sentosa Island, Singapore

Course: Sentosa Golf Club

Yardage: 7,406

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

LIV Golf will head from Australia to Singapore and play in consecutive weeks for the first time this year. Talor Gooch stole the show in Adelaide, posting back-to-back rounds of 62 to start the week and coasting to a three-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri. Patrick Reed also continued his stellar run, posting a T3 for his third straight top-5 result. Winning the team event for the first time this year was the 4Aces, led by Reed, Pat Perez (T3), Peter Uihlein (T7) and Dustin Johnson (10).

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka headline this week's field and are the golfers to beat in Singapore, with oddsmakers giving both of them 11-1 odds to win. Unlike last week's venue, Sentosa has a history of hosting professional golf tournaments, having held the Singapore Open on the Asian and Japan Tours since 2005. That event was won by notable players Matt Kuchar in 2020 and LIV's own Sergio Garcia in 2018. This is the second longest course -- behind Tucson -- that LIV has traveled to this year and should play differently than last week's track, with more of a priority on driving distance and off-the-tee play rather than precision. Scoring should be more difficult, as over the last five editions of the Singapore Open, the winning score averaged 14-under par.

The only change in the field is Laurie Canter subbing in for Sam Horsfield. Canter replaced Horsfield due to injury for the team portion in the final round in Australia.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Dustin Johnson - $10,800 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +1100)

Johnson got off to a slow start in Adelaide but finished with rounds of 65-67 for his second straight top-10 LIV finish, so he has momentum on his side. Cameron Smith is the highest-priced player this week, but I prefer Johnson, who is the better course fit.

Brooks Koepka - $10,600 (+1100)

Following a hot stretch in which he won LIV Orlando and held the 54-hole lead at the Masters, Koepka had a disappointing 19th-place finish last week. I expect him to get back on track at a course where his elite driving play will be much more of a benefit.

Talor Gooch - $9,800 (+1200)

Gooch and Lahiri were both in this article last week, and despite a slight bump in salary Gooch is still a solid value under $10k. It's not uncommon for GPP players to fade the previous week's winner, so that could deflate the number of rosters he is on. Gooch has finished outside the top 20 just once over 11 LIV starts, so he's a safe bet for cash game lineups, too.

Tier 2 Values

Sergio Garcia - $8,500 (+2200)

Garcia is coming off a respectable 14th-place finish, and as a prior champion at Sentosa he is a great value at a roughly average salary. He hasn't been the most consistent of the golfers in this price range but may offer the highest ceiling.

Paul Casey - $8,400 (+2500)

Casey finished tied for second in his only trip to Sentosa in 2019, and that appearance should give him a bit of an advantage this time around. He's been in a slump lately, but he does have three LIV Golf top-5s, and this should be a great place for him to round back into form.

Brendan Steele - $8,100 (+4000)

I highlighted Steele last week and he disappointed with a 29th-place finish, but with two of his four LIV starts resulting in a top-5, it's hard to go wrong with him at this price point. He's one of the best ball strikers in the field and is capable of winning the event at generous odds.

Tier 3 Values

Jason Kokrak - $7,800 (+3500)

Kokrak tied for the low round of the day in the final round in Adelaide, and he has quietly posted back-to-back top-15 finishes. While those results may not jump off the page, they're similar to what we saw out of Gooch before he won.

Thomas Pieters - $7,400 (+4500)

Pieters' LIV career has gotten off to a rocky start with just one finish in the top half of the field through four events. With that comes a discount in salary, and Pieters is still a quality golfer, having posted six top-10s in 10 starts on the DP World Tour before joining LIV.

Kevin Na - $7,200 (+4000)

Na put to rest any questions about his health after withdrawing from the Masters, posting three rounds in the 60s in Adelaide. He's a good bet to deliver gain this week.

Tier 4 Values

Phil Mickelson - $6,900 (+5000)

Mickelson has had a sudden resurgence, finishing T2 at Augusta and following that up with his best LIV result of the season. If you want to spend up on Koepka and Johnson, Mickelson -- who seems to bring his best golf on longer courses -- is a good salary relief option.

Danny Lee - $6,700 (+6500)

It's hard to determine which Lee is going to show up in a given week -- the one who won in Tucson or the one who hasn't had a top-20 in his other three LIV starts? Either way, he's one of just a few guys under $7k that is capable of winning, so I'm willing to risk that the Lee we saw in Arizona shows up here.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $6,300 (+13000)

The last time LIV traveled to this part of the world, Lopez-Chacarra pulled off the upset by winning in Bangkok. That was his only top-20 through 10 LIV starts, so he looks like a GPP-only play due to his boom-or-bust nature. He was the second-ranked amateur in the world before joining LIV last summer.

