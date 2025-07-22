Maverick McNealy has been racking up quality results, and Len Hochberg believes he will maintain the momentum in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.

Take advantage of the start of training camp before this deal ends today. Use promo code CAMP

3M OPEN

Purse: $17M

Purse: $8.4M

Winner's Share: $1.512M

FedEx Cup Points: 500 to the Winner

Location: Blaine, Minn.

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Yardage: 7,431

Par: 71

2024 winner: Jhonattan Vegas

Tournament Preview

If the FedExCup Playoffs started today -- they don't, they start in three weeks -- here are some golfers who would not be participating: Max Homa, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Nick Dunlap and Rasmus Hojgaard. Some pretty big names there. Rickie Fowler, Nicolai Hojgaard and Cam Davis currently would get in, but they are not locks.

At a time when sports leagues are adding more and more rounds of playoffs, the PGA Tour has gone in the opposite direction. In the second year since the format was rejiggered, only 70 players will qualify for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, down significantly from the 125 it used to be.

There are two more events, beginning this week at the 3M Open, to get into the playoffs. The regular season ends next week, as always, with the Wyndham Championship.

So it makes sense that most of those aforementioned golfers will be in the 156-man field this week at TPC Twin Cities. In fact, all but two of the players ranked from 60th to 80th in the FedExCup Standings are playing -- only the Hojgaard twins are missing. Other names of note playing this week include Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im, 2022 3M winner Tony Finau, Akshay Bhatia, Luke Clanton and defending champion Jhonattan Vegas. And joining as a late entry on Monday morning was Haotong Li, fresh off a final pairing with Scottie Scheffler at the Open and a tie for fourth that got him into this field. The Chinese star is also third in the Race to Dubai standings, so there's a good chance he will be on the PGA Tour full-time next season.

The wait is over, it's time! Announcing the official player field for the 2025 3M Open‼️ Who do you think will be this year's champion?🏆 pic.twitter.com/rr4vD7vOuA — 3M Open (@3MOpen) July 18, 2025

Besides jockeying for playoff position, Burns, Clark, Gotterup and McNealy are all still hopeful of qualifying for the U.S. Ryder Cup team or being a captain's pick. That will play out over the next five weeks. The six automatic qualifiers will be known after the second playoff event, the BMW Championship, on Aug. 17. Keegan Bradley will announce his six captain's picks the day after the final playoff event, the TOUR Championship, on Aug. 25.

One final note about the playoffs: The 70-man cutoff has nothing to do with Tour cards for 2026. That chase continues through the fall season, but that number also has been reduced starting this season, from 125 to 100.

TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000, an Arnold Palmer design with an assist from Minnesotan Tom Lehman, who further assisted with a renovation seven years ago in an effort to toughen the track for a new PGA Tour event.

Even though the course is long and has water on 15 holes (this is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all), the wind needs to be blowing to really thwart the golfers. The fairways are very wide -- more than 30 yards at the 300-, 325-, and 350-yard checkpoints. That lets the golfers fire at the bigger-than-average 6,500-square-foot bentgrass greens that will run about 12 on the Stimpmeter.

There are some super long holes: All three par-5s are 590+ yards, there are two par-4s more than 500 and three of the four par-3s are at least 200. There are 72 bunkers.

Last year, the hardest holes were three of those long ones: the 502-yard 9th, the 501-yard 3rd and the 228-yard 13th.

TPC Twin Cities ranked 16th on difficulty meter among all Tour courses last season, after being 38th in 2023 and 14th in 2022. There have been many 63s and even 62s shot there through the years. Yet the course annually ranks near the top in double bogeys or worse. That's because it has led the Tour in water balls ever since becoming a tournament in 2019. That's right, more water balls than PGA National or TPC Sawgrass. There were 184 double bogeys and 27 triples last year, and a good chunk of those were wet.

With the course often playing so easy in spots yet with so much trouble lurking, this might be the one week of the year to factor in bogey avoidance AND birdie average.

As for the weather, thunderstorms were in the forecast for practice rounds and into Thursday morning, but after that there will be sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 and the wind, right now, is forecast to be pretty moderate, hovering under 10 mph. That would indicate more of a birdie-fest is on tap.

3M Open notes: The PGA Tour returned to Minnesota in 2019 after a half-century absence. There had been a lot of big-time golf there in the interim, including the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, which has also played host to U.S. Opens, PGA Championships, the 2019 Women's PGA Championship and nearly two decades' worth of a Champions Tour stops. But as for the PGA Tour, there had been nothing since the Minnesota Golf Classic in 1969. As you'll recall, Frank Beard came away with the title, ending the tournament's nearly four-decade run dating to 1930.

Key Stats to Winning at TPC Twin Cities

The most important indicators every week are current form and course history. "Key Stats" follow in importance.

• Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee/Driving Distance and Accuracy

• Strokes Gained: Approach/Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green

• Strokes Gained: Putting

• Bogey Avoidance

• Birdie Average/Birdie or Better Percentage

Past Champions

2024 - Jhonattan Vegas

2023 - Lee Hodges

2022 - Tony Finau

2021 - Cameron Champ

2020 - Michael Thompson

2019 - Matthew Wolff

Champion's Profile

The 3M Open is a real conundrum.

There are lots and lots of birdies every year with many rounds in the low 60s. There are also lots and lots of double and triple bogeys.

Vegas won at 17-under last year, one stroke ahead of Max Greyserman. Hodges won at 24-under in 2023, but he was seven clear of second place. Finau won at 17-under in 2022. Champ won at 15-under in 2021. So in the past four years, only one golfer has exceeded 17-under. All of them are pretty long hitters and of course Champ is very lo