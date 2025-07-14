Rory McIlroy will play The Open on home turf, and that's just one reason why he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Purse: $17M

Winner's Share: $3.1M

FedEx Cup Points: 750 to the Winner

Location: Portrush, Northern Ireland

Course: Royal Portrush Golf Club (Dunluce Links)

Yardage: 7,381

Par: 71

2024 champion: Xander Schauffele (Royal Troon)

Tournament Preview

When the R&A made the historic decision to award the 2019 Open Championship to Royal Portrush, staging the world's oldest golf tournament outside of England and Scotland for only the second time, it mainfested into a near-perfect week. Ireland's very own Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug, setting off a jubilant celebration and uniting two nations -- Ireland and Northern Ireland -- as had rarely happened before.

It was "near-perfect" because "perfect" would've been native son Rory McIlroy becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year. That ended in total disaster, beginning with his very first shot.

The Open now returns to Royal Portrush for the third time (also 1951), with McIlroy and Lowry front and center among the most prominent storylines, along with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and others.

McIlroy : From the moment Portrush was chosen until the tournament began, a crescendo built throughout the UK to see the homegrown star win in his own backyard. McIlroy already had the course record, a 61 he shot there as a 16-year-old amateur. But the pressure proved too great. McIlroy astoundingly hit his opening tee shot out of bounds, wound up with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the first hole, then later had a double bogey before closing his round with a triple for an unfathomable 8-over 79. It's hard to tell whether it was good or bad that the next day McIlroy shot 65 ... to miss the cut by one stroke . So what happens this year? Presumably, it will go at least somewhat better, with the enormity of an Open in Northern Ireland somewhat reduced by this being the second one just six years later. McIlroy also has won another major since then -- the career-Grand-Slam-completing Masters -- to greatly reduce the major urgency factor. Augusta was one of the Mount Everests on McIlroy's bucket list; he said Royal Portrush is another (along with an Open win at St. Andrews and a U.S. Open win at Pebble Beach).

Okay, let's talk Portrush, on the northern tip of Northern Ireland hard by the North Atlantic. It's an 1888 design by the legendary Henry Colt, with Martin Ebert renovating in 2017 and doing some further small modifications since the last Open there, notably to the fourth tee. In 2019, Portrush was the fourth hardest course on the PGA Tour. Lowry was the only golfer in double figures, winning at 15-under to finish six clear of Fleetwood.

The Dunluce Links, named after the nearby ruins of the medieval Dunluce Castle and one of two 18-hole courses on the property, will again be front and center. This links golf through and through. The one difference from other Open courses is that there are a mere 57 bunkers, the fewest in the Open rota by far. They are still deep and penal, just not a lot of them.

But there is plenty of trouble awaiting the golfers, with an awkward stance on many shots. There are undulations throughout the fescue fairways and undulations on the fescue greens, which feature run-offs and collection areas. The greens average a medium-size 5,400 square feet, though in links golf sometimes it's hard to tell where the fairway ends and the green begins, and putter can be used from far away.

There are three par-5s on this par-71, ranging from the very short 532 yards to 607, which is still not overly long by today's standards. All three appear in the first 12 holes. Of the 11 par-4s, only five them are at least 450 yards. And of the four par-3s, only one exceeds 200 yards, though it does so by a lot. That would be the 236-yard 16th.

Importantly, there is a lot of out of bounds, as McIlroy illustrated. There is internal OB on both sides of No. 1, OB on the right side of Nos. 2 and 4, OB behind the green on No. 5 and there's OB again on No. 18. No. 5 is a risk/reward drivable par-4 at 372 yards, and six years ago it featured four eagles but also 13 double bogeys. The hardest hole in 2019 was the 475-yard 11th. No. 12 was the easiest hole, a par-5 at a mere 532 yards, but it also is one of the two holes with water on the course.

The DraftKings prices are fascinating. Scheffler landed at an eye-popping $14,200, $2,700 more than McIlroy and $3,800 clear of Rahm. $3,800? That's like half a golfer. But prices go all the way down to $5,000, and almost 80 percent of the field is under $7,000. So if Scheffler is in your plans, it's easily doable, even at that enormous price. As always, some very good golfers fall into the $8,000s, $7,000s and even $6,000s. There are only 32 golfers at $7,000 or above.

As for the weather, showers are in the forecast every day -- and not just during the tournament, also during the practice rounds. But that's to be expected and they should be able to play through most of it. Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and the wind is forecast to be moderate, though we'll believe that when we see it.

Key Stats to Winning at Royal Portrush

The most important indicators every week are current form and course history. "Key Stats" follow in importance.

• Driving Accuracy/Ball Striking

• Strokes Gained: Approach/Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green/Greens in Regulation

• Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green

• Strokes Gained: Putting

• Major Experience

Past Champions

2024 - Xander Schauffele (Royal Troon)

2023 - Brian Harman (Royal Liverpool)

2022 - Cameron Smith (St. Andrews)

2021 - Collin Morikawa (Royal St. George's)

2020 - No Tournament

2019 - Shane Lowry (Royal Portrush)

2018 - Francesco Molinari (Carnoustie)

2017 - Jordan Spieth (Royal Birkdale)

2016 - Henrik Stenson (Royal Troon)

2015 - Zach Johnson (St. Andrews)

Champion's Profile

The key stat that stood out for Lowry was greens in regulation. He hit a remarkable 59 of 72 for almost 80 percent. Remarkable in any conditions, but especially in windy weather. Tony Finau, who finished third, and Lee Westwood, who tied for fourth, hit 56 of 72 each for 75 percent. So you can see how significantly GIR correlated to success.

Lowry also ranked 12th in driving distance at an average of 301 yards and 22nd in fairway accuracy, hitting 62.5 percent. His scrambling was so-so, ranking 39th, but he also was second in the field in putting average.

When you get the ball on the green as efficiently as Lowry did, that minimizes the need to scramble. But short of that, great wedge play will go a long way in deciding things, especially with all the greenside run-offs.

For what it's worth, three of the four Open winners since Lowry have been American.

As is usually the case with majors, this tournament will be decided by those who make the fewest mistakes. Lowry led the field with 23 birdies vs. only eight bogeys. Fleetwood had only six bogeys, but one was a double, vs. 16 birdies.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

$10,000 and up

Rory McIlroy - $11,500 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +700)

We won't know what is going on in McIlroy's head when he steps to the first tee on Thursday until we see that opening drive. But how could he not, even for a millisecond, think back to that moment six years ago? Nonetheless, McIlroy is a pick here and Scheffler is not. Scheffler should do well, but how well? And