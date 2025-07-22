FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: 3M Open Cash and GPP Strategy

3M Open

Course: TPC Twin Cities (7,431 yards, par 71)

Purse: $8,400,000

Winner: $1,512,000 and 500 FedExCup points

Tournament Preview

With the final major of the year in the books, all focus turns towards the FedExCup Playoffs. The PGA Tour has made it increasingly more difficult to qualify for golf's version of the postseason. Now only the Top 70 in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the opening leg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Just this week's 3M Open and next week's Wyndham Championship remain for players outside the cutoff to gain some points and make it into the playoffs. The consequences are huge as all players to qualify for the postseason will be assured of full status in 2026, all players who make the Top 50 and earn a spot at the BMW Championship will be locked into all the signature events in 2026, and all players who crack the Top 30 and make the TOUR Championship not only will have an equal shot to win the FedExCup at East Lake, but also earn a spot into all four major championships in 2026. Everyone in the field at the 3M Open regardless of position in the standings are fighting for something.

While many of the top players will likely skip these next two weeks to decompress from The Open Championship and make sure they are 100 percent for the playoffs, there's still plenty of names to watch in the Twin Cities. The highest four ranked players in the OWGR are Maverick McNealy (18th), Sam Burns (22nd), Wyndham Clark (25th) and Chris Gotterup (27th), all of which will be hoping for a late season push to catch the eye of U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and earn a spot on the American team for Bethpage in late September. Gotterup is perhaps the most interesting case as he was not on the radar to make the team a few weeks ago, but after winning the Genesis Scottish Open and following that up with a third place showing at The Open, he's firmly planted his flag as one to watch. McNealy and Burns are right in the mix for a captain's pick and a win or top finish at TPC Twin Cities could go a long way.

There's also a solid international contingent looking for a strong showing at the 3M Open. Haotong Li is coming off a strong T4 showing at The Open. He's been one of the top players on the DP World Tour much of 2025 and is in line to earn a PGA Tour card for 2026. The T4 at Royal Portrush not only gave him a spot in this week's field, but will also earn him a place at The Masters next year. Erik van Rooyen is coming off a runner-up finish at the alternate field event at the Barracuda Championship last week. Meanwhile players like Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Scott, Byeong Hun An and Tom Kim will be hoping to kick start what have been somewhat quiet seasons with a strong finish.

Keith Mitchell holds the final spot in the FedExCup Playoffs entering the week with Emiliano Grillo, Davis Thompson, Eric Cole and Alex Smalley right there looking to jump inside the cutline at TPC Twin Cities. Last year Jhonattan Vegas returned to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour with a one-stroke victory at the 3M Open. Max Greyserman was the runner-up on that day, and he has since added three additional second place finishes, including a few weeks ago at the Rocket Classic. Greyserman enters the week with the fifth-best odds and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see him finally get that much-deserved first PGA Tour victory.

Scoring in the six-year history of the 3M Open has been quite good. That said, Lee Hodges had the most dominant performance we have seen at this event back in 2023 when he posted 24-under-par and won by seven strokes. The weather forecast for this year's tournament will be hot with some threat of thunderstorms throughout. The wind will be pretty mild and shouldn't have too much of an impact on things. Given that the course should play relatively soft, it wouldn't surprise me to see someone get hot and reach the 20-under-par mark.

Recent Champions

2024 - Jhonattan Vegas (-17)

2023 - Lee Hodges (-24)

2022 - Tony Finau (-17)

2021 - Cameron Champ (-15)

2020 - Michael Thompson (-19)

2019 - Matthew Wolff (-21)

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach/Proximity

SG: Putting/Putts per GIR

SG: Around-the-Green/Scrambling

Driving Accuracy/Birdie Average

Champion's Profile

Last year Vegas won the 3M Open by finishing top-10 in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and SG: Putting. He also ranked seventh in driving distance, T7 in GIR's and first in putts per GIR. Funny enough, the other four players that finished inside the top-5 with him all led in one of the four strokes gained categories. Greyserman led in SG: Putting, Matt Kuchar led in SG: Approach, McNealy led in SG: Around and Pendrith led in SG: Off-the-Tee. Quite simply, there's a lot of different ways to get it done around TPC Twin Cities.

That's a good thing that really every type of player has a chance to do well at this course, but it also does make handicapping this for DFS purposes a bit of a challenge. We do expect to see good scoring this week, and to me that puts the biggest emphasis on approach play and putting. Players who have been gaining a lot of strokes recently in those two areas are who I'm going to try to target. Short game has also been historically more important than average at the 3M Open, and I would lean towards accuracy over distance off the tee. There's a lot of water around this course that can quickly derail a really good round, so avoiding the big numbers are going to be crucial to being able to contend on Sunday.

FanDuel Value Picks

The Chalk

Sam Burns ($12,000)

Burns didn't have the two weeks he was looking for across the pond, but his finishes of T13-T5-T30-T19-T12-2nd-T7-T17 in his last eight starts in America are pretty impressive. Burns struggled with his iron play for much of the year, but has gained on approach in five of his last six starts. He is also the best putter on the PGA Tour, leading in SG: Putting by a sizable margin. Burns has solid history at TPC Twin Cities making the cut in all three starts, including a T7 in 2019 and a T12 last year.

Maverick McNealy ($11,800)

McNealy is playing some really solid golf with three straight top-25 finishes. He also has shown the ability to pop with four top-5 finishes in 2025. There's really no weaknesses with his game right now. McNealy sits 38th in SG: Off-the-Tee, 43rd in SG: Approach and 31st in SG: Approach on the season. He has made the cut in all three tries at the 3M Open, including a T3 last year when he led the field in SG: Around-the-Green.

Max Greyserman ($11,400)

I expect a fair amount of people to be hesitant on Greyserman after