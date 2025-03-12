Fantasy Preview and Picks for LIV Golf Singapore

Following a three-week break, the 2025 LIV Golf season resumed at Hong Kong Golf Club. The top of the leaderboard saw plenty of changes over the course of the tournament; Paul Casey jumped out to a commanding lead after the first round, only to be caught by Peter Uihlein and Sergio Garcia heading into Championship Sunday. It was in the final round where Garcia was able to separate himself from the rest of the pack thanks to four consecutive birdies from hole Nos. 9-11. His made putt for par on the 18th hole not only sealed Garcia's second LIV Golf individual trophy of his career, but it also gave Fireballs GC a one-stroke victory over Stinger GC for a second straight team victory.

Garcia started the season with finishes of T6-T18 over the first two tournaments of the LIV Golf season, but his victory in Hong Kong now has him at the top of the individual standings with 54 points. Just 0.5 points behind is Jon Rahm, who has finished T6 or better through three tournaments and has yet to fall out of the top-10 of a LIV Golf tournament he has completed since joining in 2024. Dean Burmester sits third with 51.66 points while Riyadh and Adelaide winners Joaquin Niemann and Adrian Meronk round out the top five with 44.66 points each.

The team standings are dominated by Fireballs GC (72 points) and Legion XIII (62 points). The Fireballs have won two consecutive tournaments after finishing fifth in Riyadh, which Legion XIII won in convincing fashion. Ripper GC (34 points) sit in a distant third thanks to two podium finishes, and Stinger GC (25.50 points) round out the top four thanks to their second-place finish in Hong Kong.

It's a quick turnaround for the LIV Golf League as they head to Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore for the next tournament starting Friday, March 14. Like The Grange in Adelaide, Sentosa will host a LIV Golf tournament for a third consecutive year. Its debut event in 2023 saw Talor Gooch win a second straight individual trophy after outlasting Garcia in a one-hole playoff, and in 2024 we saw Brooks Koepka capture his then fourth LIV Golf trophy with a two-stroke victory over Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.

The par-71, 7,406-yard Sentosa course is littered with trees, lakes and other hazards that will leave the players with little room for error. Water plays a factor on five holes, including the par-four 15th that runs along the bay. There's the stretch from hole Nos. 3-7 known as the Dragon's Tail, with the par-4 fifth hole being one of the most difficult on the course with its vast bunker on the right-hand side of the fairway right before the green. It's easy enough to say that staying out of trouble with accurate drives and approach shots will be key to winning in Singapore; it could be more accurate to say that getting out of trouble is more important, which is highlighted by Koepka topping the field in scrambling opportunities in 2024.

PLAY LIV GOLF FANTASY NOW: Read what the experts have to say and submit your own picks. Set your lineup by the shotgun start on March 13 at 9 p.m. EST.

Individuals

Group 1

Tyrrell Hatton - Legion XIII

It's been a relatively slow start to the 2025 LIV Golf season for Hatton, who sits 21st in the individual season standings with 12.88 points with finishes of T6-T23-T20. The Englishman enters this weekend as the league's leader in scrambling opportunities (80.95%) and is T9 in GIR (74.07%), and he would be in serious contention for his second LIV Golf trophy if he can improve on his accuracy off the tee (58.37% - T32). Hatton finished T5 in Singapore last year with a cumulative score of 11-under.

Sergio Garcia - Captain, Fireballs GC

Garcia carded a better score in each subsequent round in Hong Kong and went bogey free over the final two days of the tournament to capture his second LIV Golf individual trophy. The Fireballs GC captain leads the league in driving accuracy (75.40%) through the first three LIV Golf tournaments of the year and also ranks second in both scrambling opportunities (75%) and putts per hole (1.55) and T3 in birdies per round (5.22). Garcia finished T14 in Singapore in 2024, but he nearly captured his first LIV Golf trophy in 2023's tournament before losing on the first playoff hole to Talor Gooch.

Honorable mention: Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - Rahm has yet to finish outside of the top-10 of a LIV Golf tournament he has completed, and he ranks in the top-5 in GIR, birdies per round and scrambling opportunities this season.

Group 2

Marc Leishman - Ripper GC

Leishman started out slow in Hong Kong, but he went 9-under across the final 36 holes of the tournament to snatch a T12 finish. The Australian has struggled with his driving accuracy (55.56% - T42), but he ranks sixth in scrambling opportunities (70.21%) and T5 in putts per hole (1.57). Leishman has had previous success at Sentosa Golf Club, finishing 16th in 2023 and tied for second behind Koepka in 2024.

Tom McKibbin - Legion XIII

McKibbin has had no trouble getting acclimated to the LIV Golf League. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman has finishes of T15-T7-T6 through the first three tournaments of the season and sits 11th in the LIV Golf individual season standings with 26.63 points. McKibbin ranks fourth in driving distance (312.9 yards), T5 in GIR (75.31%) and in the top-20 in putts per hold, birdies per round and scrambling opportunities. His driving accuracy is in the bottom half of the field (58.73% - T32), but McKibbin would be in strong contention in Singapore if he's able to shore up that part of his impressive game.

Honorable mention: Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) - Varner III already has more points in 2025 (13.80) than he did in all of 2024 (13.75). He ranks T1, sixth and seventh in GIR, driving accuracy and scrambling, respectively.

Group 3

Kevin Na - Captain, Iron Heads GC

Na opened the 2025 season with a disastrous T52 outing in Riyadh, but he has bounced back nicely with finishes of T18-T12 over the past two tournaments. The Iron Heads GC captain ranks T9 in driving accuracy (65.87%) and in the top-20 in putts per hole and scrambling opportunities. Na finished 21st in Singapore in 2023, but he improved to T7 in 2024.

Thomas Pieters - RangeGoats GC

Pieters failed to crack the top-20 of a LIV Golf tournament through the first four tournaments of the 2024 season, but he's done so already twice so far in 2025. His putting game (1.64 putts per hole - T38) and accuracy off the tee (52.38% - T47) need work, but he ranks T5 in GIR (75.31%) and 11th in scrambling opportunities (67.50%).

Honorable mention: Talor Gooch (Smash GC) - It's hard to fathom Gooch's start to the 2025 season. However, one of his three victories in 2023 was in Singapore and he finished fourth in 2024, so this weekend presents a prime opportunity for him to get back on track.

Group 4

Max Lee - Wild Card

Lee earned his first points of the LIV Golf season in Hong Kong with a T12 finish. The Taiwanese golfer ranks third in the league in driving accuracy (72.22%), and in Hong Kong he finished T4 in GIR (79.63%) and T13 in scrambling opportunities (72.73%), which should translate nicely at Sentosa Golf Club.

Andy Ogletree - HyFlyers GC

Like Lee, Ogletree also earned his first individual points of the season in Hong Kong and was one of 10 golfers to finish 20th. He ranks T12 in the league in scrambling opportunities (66.67%), and in Singapore he was T14 in driving accuracy (71.43%).

Honorable mention: Branden Grace (Stinger GC) - The South African ranks T13 in driving accuracy (64.29%) and T21 in both scrambling opportunities (63.04%) and GIR (71.60%), making him a worthy dart throw in Group 4.

Teams

Rahm's team is on the heels of the Fireballs in the team standings thanks to Legion XIII's victory in Riyadh and its T2 finish in Adelaide. They check all the boxes for what you'd want out of a team heading into Sentosa; Legion XIII ranks first in GIR, scrambling and driving distance, second in putting average and third in birdies made. The only blemish in the Legion's game is their driving accuracy, which ranks 11th in the league.

It's hard to not put the Fireballs on this list, given that they've won back-to-back team trophies thanks to Ancer's and Puig's performances in Adelaide (T2 and fourth, respectively) and Garcia's victory in Hong Kong. They're second in the league in total birdies, third in driving distance and top-5 across most other statistical categories heading into Singapore.

Honorable mention - Ripper GC; although the all-Australian team ranks last in driving accuracy, they do rank third in scrambling opportunities and lead the league in putting average. They also won the event last year thanks to Smith and Leishman tying for second.