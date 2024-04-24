LIV Golf Adelaide: Team Power Rankings

The 2024 LIV Golf season continues down under in a return to The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. Each tournament week, we'll provide team power rankings, a brief breakdown of each team and predicted order of finish for the individuals in each team.

1. Torque GC

Moving up one spot to top this week's power rankings is Torque GC, who have been a model of consistency as the only team to finish fifth or better in all five events. Joaquin Niemann has been the star of the team with a pair of wins and four top-10s and is coming off a T22 finish at the Masters. Following a slow start to the year, Carlos Ortiz has kicked it into gear with three straight top-15 results.

Predicted order of Finish: Niemann, Mito Pereira, Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz

2. Legion XIII

Making the biggest jump in the rankings is Legion XIII fresh off their win in Miami – their second of the season to move them up to second in the season-long team standings. Captain Jon Rahm has had an excellent start to his LIV career, finishing in the top-10 in every event. Tyrrell Hatton has been in the top half of each tournament, while Kieran Vincent is coming off his best finish of the year.

Predicted order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Vincent

3. Crushers GC

Crushers GC takes a slight drop in the standings following their worst result of the season in which they placed sixth in Miami. They still lead the overall standings, led by Bryson DeChambeau's five straight top-10 finishes if you include his T6 result at Augusta National. Anirban Lahiri has been the most inconsistent player on the squad but did finish runner-up in Adelaide a year ago:

Predicted order of Finish: DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Lahiri, Charles Howell III

4. Stinger GC

Bouncing back after a ninth-place finish in Hong Kong, Stinger GC picked up their second top-3 result of the year in Miami. Captain Louis Oosthuizen has been much improved this year with three top-10 results already to match his output from 2023. Meanwhile, Dean Burmester is coming off his first career LIV victory, and he and Charl Schwartzel will look to duplicate their top-10 finishes in Adelaide from last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Burmester, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel, Branden Grace

5. Smash GC

Smash GC finds themselves fifth in the team standings even though they've recorded three seventh place finishes. The addition of Talor Gooch to this year's team has given them a boost, and he should help this week as the LIV Adelaide defending champion. Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell all sit between 18th-21st in the individual standings. The ceiling for this team is high if Koepka finds his form.

Predicted order of Finish: Gooch, Koepka, Kokrak, McDowell

6. RangeGoats GC

Looking to keep the momentum going following their best finish of the season with a runner-up in Miami, the RangeGoats should feel comfortable in Adelaide after a second-place finish here last year. Granted, this is a team with two new members from a year ago, which includes Peter Uihlein who finished T7 here in 2023. Matthew Wolff has had a resurgent 2024 with a solo third in Miami and a pair of top-5s.

Predicted order of Finish: Uihlein, Bubba Watson, Wolff, Thomas Pieters

7. Ripper GC

The home field advantage belongs to Ripper GC, as the quartet of Australians will be the fan favorite down under. That wasn't much of an advantage last year as they finished eighth, although Cameron Smith did post a T3 result. The group is eighth in the team standings having finished in the bottom half in three of five events with a best finish of third. Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert are still in search of their first top-10 of the year.

Predicted order of Finish: Smith, Marc Leishman, Herbert, Jones

8. Fireballs GC

The Fireballs ninth-place standing is a bit misleading as they've finished no worse than seventh but also lack a top-3 result. At some point that has to change as Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer both sit in the top-5 of the individual standings. Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing year for 24-year-old Eugenio Chacarra, a one-time LIV winner who has just one top-25 this year. The squad is hoping David Puig's Asian Tour success will translate over to LIV soon.

Predicted order of Finish: Ancer, Garcia, Puig, Chacarra

9. 4Aces GC

Serving as the LIV Adelaide defending champions are the 4Aces after coming from behind to win by a single shot last year. Overall, it has been a rough go of it for a team that was dominant in 2022, and outside of one runner-up finish, they've finished seventh or worse in the other four events. There's some potential as Patrick Reed played well in the first major two weeks ago, and Pat Perez finished T3 here last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Reed, Dustin Johnson, Perez, Harold Varner III

10. Cleeks GC

The Cleeks take a four-spot drop in this week's power rankings, as they were unable to follow up a solid week in Hong Kong by finishing ninth in Miami. Despite being one of the oldest players on LIV, Richard Bland has played well with five top-15 finishes. Newcomer Adrian Meronk has three such results himself, but the continued struggles of Martin Kaymer and Kalle Samooja (zero top-20s between them) has limited the potential.

Predicted order of Finish: Meronk, Bland, Samooja, Kaymer

11. HyFlyers GC

Finding themselves tied for last in the team standings we find HyFlyers GC, and they're coming off back-to-back 12th place finishes. Following a year in which he had five top-10 results, Cameron Tringale has a best result of T17 this year but returns to a venue where he posted a T3 last year. Brendan Steele continues to look for his old form as well, having failed to post a top-10 in nine straight starts.

Predicted order of Finish: Tringale, Steele, Andy Ogletree, Phil Mickelson

12. Majesticks GC

One of five teams without a top-3 finish this year, the Majesticks are coming off a T12 finish in which none of their players finished in the top half of the standings. Henrik Stenson's T11 result in Adelaide was the best of the group, and he leads the team at 29th in the individual leaderboard. Sam Horsfield hasn't shown much in his return from hip surgery, posting a best finish of T14 in eight starts since.

Predicted order of Finish: Stenson, Ian Poulter, Horsfield, Lee Westwood

13. Iron Heads GC

Coming in last in the power rankings once again are the Iron Heads, who didn't show much in Miami with an 11th place finish. Kevin Na gives the team the most hope as he posted a T11 at the event last year and has three top-20 finishes and is the only player on the team with such a result. Jinichiro Kozuma and Danny Lee are two of eight players that have failed to record a point in the individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Na, Kozuma, Scott Vincent, Lee