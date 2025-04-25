DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Mexico City Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Mexico City

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

Yardage: 7,385

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

We are nearing the halfway mark of the 2025 LIV Golf season. Through the first five tournaments of the year, we have seen two players lift an individual trophy for the first time, with Marc Leishman doing so in Miami three weeks ago in a one-stroke victory over Charl Schwartzel. Leishman and Fireballs captain Sergio Garcia were the only two players in the field at Trump National Doral to score under-par in all three rounds on the arduous Blue Monster course. Leishman's victory and captain Cameron Smith's T9 finish helped propel Ripper GC to its first team trophy of the season, beating out Crushers GC by eight strokes.

Schwartzel, Garcia and Smith were three of 12 LIV Golfers to represent the league at The Masters at Augusta National two weeks ago, and multiple LIV players had their moments. Tyrrell Hatton found himself near the top of the leaderboard after the first two rounds before settling for a T14 finish. Bryson DeChambeau briefly overtook Rory McIlroy on Championship Sunday, only for the latter to find the water twice in the final round to fade to a T5 finish. The best LIV Golfer at Augusta National was 4Aces' Patrick Reed, whose hole-out eagle on the par-4 17th propelled him to a solo third finish behind McIlroy and Justin Rose. Other LIV Golfers who made the cut at The Masters include Jon Rahm (T14), Bubba Watson (T14), Joaquin Niemann (T29) and Schwartzel (T36).



Turning back to the LIV Golf league, where Niemann still sits atop of the individual season standings despite a T33 finish at Miami, though Garcia and Rahm are less than 10 points behind the Torque GC captain. Leishman's victory in Miami earned him 40 points and propelled him all the way to fourth in the standings, and Phil Mickelson jumps to 12th thanks to his solo sixth at Trump National Doral.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Fireballs GC - 112 points (--) Legion XIII - 98.00 points (--) Ripper GC - 66.00 points (4) Crushers GC - 56.00 points (5) 4Aces GC - 37.66 points (8) Torque GC - 36.00 points (5)

The Fireballs remain at the top of the team standings despite having their win streak snapped at three tournaments. Ripper GC cracked into the top-3 thanks to their victory at Miami, and the 4Aces have quietly snuck into fifth place thanks to back-to-back solo thirds.

Champion's Profile

Mexico will host a LIV Golf tournament for a third consecutive year. Mayakoba Golf Club was the venue for 2023 and 2024, which was won by Charles Howell III and Niemann, respectively. This year, LIV Golf will shift over to Mexico City, where Club de Golf Chapultepec will serve as the host for the sixth tournament of the season. It also served as host to the World Golf Championship from 2017 to 2020, with all four winners playing in this weekend's tournament; Reed (2020), Mickelson (2018) and Dustin Johnson (2017, 2019).

The first thing that the field will need to adjust for is the altitude. Club de Golf Chapultepec sits 7,800 feet (approximately 1.36 miles) above sea level, so the practice rounds will be used to calculate distance. The altitude gives long hitters an opportunity to reach greens off the tee on par-4's, but it also levels the field out for those who don't hit the ball quite as far, like team captains Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na. Attempting to drive the green comes with its own drawbacks; higher altitude means draws and fades are more pronounced, so tee shots that lack accuracy will end up in the tree-lined edges of the fairway.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,600 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +500)

Rahm continued his top-10 streak in LIV Golf with a T9 finish at National Doral despite firing a two-over final round, and he went five-under in the final two days at Augusta to sneak into the top-15. Rahm's 2025 season on the LIV Golf tour has echoed the start of his debut season in 2024; fine finishes and near the top of the standings, but not in contention for an individual trophy. Rahm leads the LIV Golf league in birdies made (76) and ranks in the top-10 in GIR, putts per hole and scrambling opportunities.

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $11,200 (+700)

For two consecutive weekends, DeChambeau found himself in contention to lift up a trophy, only to fade in the final round. He was two shots clear of the lead heading into the final round in Miami, only to score four-over through the first 10 holes before finishing three-over for the day for a T5 finish. At Augusta National, DeChambeau held the lead briefly in the final round after McIlroy double bogeyed the first hole, but the former's putting game fell off dramatically, and after finding the water twice he was forced to settle for a T5 finish at The Masters. Those T5 finishes are fine outings on paper, but for DeChambeau it's two straight weeks of "what-ifs" that will surely be in his mind at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Patrick Reed (4Aces GC) - $10,000 (+1600)

Reed has been in form over the last two months. He earned a spot at The Open after finishing International Series Macau as the runner up to Carlos Ortiz, and Reid finished top-10 in two of the last three LIV Golf tournaments. He carded consecutive three-under rounds at The Masters to rise to solo third, and that finish guarantees his spot at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

Tier 2 Values

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) - $9,500 (+2200)

Like Reed, Ortiz has momentum behind him from his last two outings. He won in Macau by two strokes (his second victory on the International Series and Asian Tour) to qualify for The Open in Royal Portrush, and he surged to solo fourth at LIV Golf Miami thanks to a six-under 66 in the final round, tied with Schwartzel for the best round of the tournament. Ortiz ranks T3, T8 and 11th in birdies made (70), putts per hole (1.59) and scrambling opportunities (61.80 percent), respectively. The Mexican-born star will have some home-field advantage as he looks to earn his second LIV Golf trophy.

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) - $8,500 (+3000)

Herbert started the season strong with a T4 finish at LIV Golf Riyadh, and over his last three tournaments he finished 4-T14-T18. He's 11th in the individual season standings with 40.40 points, which is nearly as much as he earned in 2024 (47.35 points). Herbert sits in the top-3 in putts per hole (1.55) and ranks T6 and ninth in birdies made (66) and driving distance (311.1 yards), respectively.

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) - $8,300 (+2500)

Ancer didn't have a great outing at LIV Golf Miami, but he wasn't the only one, as all but eight players in the field finished over par on the Blue Monster course. Sandwiched between Riyadh and Miami, Ancer finished T2-T12-T10, and a victory on home soil would catapult him to the upper echelon of the individual season standings. He ranks T9 in driving accuracy (62.86 percent) and in the top-half of the field in GIR, birdies made and putts per hole.

Tier 3 Values

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) - $7,900 (+5000)

Varner continued his steady 2025 LIV Golf season, finishing T7 in Miami thanks to a four-under 68 final round. He's earned points in all five LIV Golf tournaments this season and sits 17th in the individual standings with 27.70 points. Varner leads the league in GIR (76.67 percent) and ranks T3, 10th and 17th in driving accuracy, scrambling opportunities and driving distance, respectively.

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) - $7,600 (+6500)

Schwartzel entered Miami with three consecutive top-20 finishes at LIV Golf tournaments, and he had his best outing of the season with a solo second at Trump National Doral thanks to his six-under 66 final round. The 2011 Masters Champion managed to make the cut at Augusta, finishing the tournament with three consecutive even-par rounds for a share of 36th. Schwartzel is the best putter through five LIV Golf tournaments (1.53 putts per hole) and is tied with Garcia as the top scrambler (70.83 percent).

Talor Gooch (Smash GC) - $7,200 (+6500)

Gooch had a poor start to the LIV Golf season, but the 2023 Individual Champion earned his first points of the year with a T12 finish in Miami. His accuracy off the tee and to the green should allow him to stay in contention in Mexico, but he would put his name back into the conversation as one of the best players in the league if he can steady his putting game (1.68 putts per hole -- T47).

Tier 4 Values

Bubba Watson (Captain, RangeGoats GC) - $7,000 (+12000)

Watson turned back the clock at Augusta National, carding a four-under 68 in the final round to finish T14, his best outing since 2019 (T12). In the LIV Golf league, Watson ranks 13th in driving distance (308.2 yards), 15th in driving accuracy (61.43 percent) and T19 in birdies made (58).

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) - $6,700 (+12000)

Steele has yet to crack into the top-20 through five LIV Golf tournaments, four of which he finished T30 or worse. He ranks in the top-20 in the field in driving accuracy, GIR, scrambling opportunities and driving distance, and a good streak of play could power the American to his first LIV Golf trophy since Adelaide in 2024.

Anthony Kim (Wild Card) - $6,000 (+100000)

Kim enters LIV Golf Mexico City as the longshot to win the tournament. He has yet to earn points towards the individual season standings since joining early in 2024 but is coming off a T29 finish in Miami thanks to a five-under 67 in the final round.

