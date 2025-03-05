VSiN: Len's Best Bets for Arnold Palmer Invitational

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Joe Bartel, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, preview the Arnold Palmer Invitational with award-winning RotoWire Golf Writer Len Hochberg. Bettors are spending on big Scottie Scheffler, who has had a lot of success at Bay Hill. They then discuss the rest of the field and Len's favorite bets. (Segment aired March 5th, 2025)

