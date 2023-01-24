Weekly Preview: Farmers Insurance Open

This article is part of our Weekly Preview series.

As for this week, there a couple things to keep in mind. First, this event starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday. Second, there are two courses in play -- the North and South courses at Torrey Pines. The North Course

Before we get to that, let's talk about Jon Rahm . Rahm has been one of the best golfers on the planet almost since he first hit the PGA Tour, but as good as he's been, there's always been this sense that there's more to come. After what he's accomplished the past few months, we might be finally getting the "full Rahm," and that's bad news for everyone else on the PGA Tour. His odds are reaching "Tiger territory," and as ridiculous as that might seem, they might be justified. Just a year ago we saw what an elite player can accomplish when on a heater, but what happens when a player of Rahm's caliber finds another gear? We're about to find out and maybe we'll see something that we haven't seen in a while. It looks like Rahm is ready to put himself on a different level and we all know he has the talent to do so, but does he have the mental fortitude? That's the hard part and the reason we've seen only one like Tiger Woods in the past 30 years.

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines

San Diego, CA

The PGA Tour heads to San Diego for the latest edition of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Before we get to that, let's talk about Jon Rahm. Rahm has been one of the best golfers on the planet almost since he first hit the PGA Tour, but as good as he's been, there's always been this sense that there's more to come. After what he's accomplished the past few months, we might be finally getting the "full Rahm," and that's bad news for everyone else on the PGA Tour. His odds are reaching "Tiger territory," and as ridiculous as that might seem, they might be justified. Just a year ago we saw what an elite player can accomplish when on a heater, but what happens when a player of Rahm's caliber finds another gear? We're about to find out and maybe we'll see something that we haven't seen in a while. It looks like Rahm is ready to put himself on a different level and we all know he has the talent to do so, but does he have the mental fortitude? That's the hard part and the reason we've seen only one like Tiger Woods in the past 30 years.

As for this week, there a couple things to keep in mind. First, this event starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday. Second, there are two courses in play -- the North and South courses at Torrey Pines. The North Course is easier, but the difference between the two isn't nearly what it used to be. The North is no longer a cake walk.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Tuesday.

LAST YEAR

Luke List shot a final-round 66 on his way to a playoff victory over Will Zalatoris.

FAVORITES

Jon Rahm (43-10)

These odds are generally reserved for an elite player in a weak field, so the fact that this week's field is not short on talent shows you what both the oddsmakers and the public think of Rahm right now. Everything is lined up perfectly for Rahm. His game could not be in better shape and his track record here is very impressive, with a win, a runner-up, a T3, a T5 and a T7 over six starts. Only once has he not finished top-10. These odds are too low for my liking, so I would wait and see if you could get a better number before the event starts.

Xander Schauffele (11-1)

Schauffele put any injury concerns to rest with T3 at the American Express. He closed with a 62, which gives us even more hope for this week. That's the good news. The bad news is, unlike the previous player and the next one, Schauffele does not have a good track record here. In fact, it's quite bad, with four missed cuts in seven starts. He posted a T2 here in 2021, so we know he can get around this course. It's just a matter of if he will.

Tony Finau (12-1)

Entering the 2022 edition of this event, Finau had played the weekend in all seven of his appearances and had finished top-10 four times. He doesn't have the high-end finishes that Rahm has here, but his consistency is almost unmatched, which makes last year's missed cut so inexplicable. Regardless, Finau is on the brink of something special, and I'd be surprised if he plays poorly this week. The odds are a little light -- especially with Rahm in the field -- but Finau is definitely worth a look, and he seems like a better play than Schauffele.

THE NEXT TIER

Will Zalatoris (14-1)

I was surprised when I saw Zalatoris open at 18-1, and this number makes more sense. His current form isn't great, but it's not bad either. Zalatoris shot under 70 in all eight rounds he has played this year, so he's not that far off. His track record here is solid as well with a runner-up and a T7 in three starts.

Max Homa (20-1)

Homa's track record here is exactly what you want to see from someone on a win ticket. There's enough upside to make you believe he could make a run, and enough poor play to drive his odds up. The four missed cuts in six starts is a concern, but we aren't looking for a OAD pick here, we're looking for a win. If Homa misses the cut, it's no different than a runner-up.

Jason Day (22-1)

The fact that Day has odds under 25-1 is a testament to how far he's come since his game hit a wall a couple years ago. He never fell off the cliff, but he hasn't resembled the player he was at his peak for a few years now, but that could be changing. Day played well this past week, but a 3rd-round 70 set him too far back in what was a birdie fest at the Farmers. His track record here is very nice, with six top-10s in 13 starts, including two wins and a runner-up. If he's truly back, he'll make a serious run this week.

LONG SHOTS

J.J. Spaun (50-1)

Spaun had a breakthrough season this past year and he wasted no time in backing that up this season. He's already over the $1 million mark in earnings and we haven't even reach February yet. His track record here is a bit scattered, but I dare say he's a better golfer now than he's been at any point in his career.

Luke List (80-1)

I'm generally not a fan of backing the defending champion unless it is an elite player, but at this price -- which has already dropped from 90-1 -- I think there is a lot of value. List is coming off a missed cut, so expectations are low, but maybe that actually helps him. The reason he's listed here is his play here over the past two years. He won this event this past year and finished T10 the year prior. That T10 included an second-round 77, and if he doesn't blow up in that spot, we might be talking about a back-to-back champion.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-owned Pick: Tony Finau - Judging by my OAD pool, most players are waiting for a bigger purse before using Rahm, so I doubt he'll be atop of the ownership list this week. With that in mind, OAD players will be looking for someone who is almost elite, yet not so valuable that you can't use him here. Finau fits the profile as he's not someone you are saving for a major and while it might be nice to have him for an elevated event, you have to use some high-end players in spots like these.

Moderately-owned Pick: Jason Day - Day fell so far off the radar this past year that he probably wasn't even used by most OAD players, but the signs are there that he's making his way back and if that's the case, this is a great spot to use him as you aren't saving him at this point and you probably won't find another spot on the scheduled where he has a better track record.

Lightly-owned Pick: Luke List - List hasn't been the most consistent player over the past few seasons, but he definitely has Torrey Pines figured out. If his form were better entering this week, he'd be a much more popular choice, but maybe that works in our favor here as his odds are bound to drive away most OAD players.

Buyer Beware: Justin Thomas - Thomas has just one start this year and it resulted in a T25 at the Sentry, which against a short field is not a good result. His track record here is okay, but the problem is that he's rarely played here. In fact, he hasn't been here once in the past seven years. That to me says that he's not overly fond of this venue.

This Week: Jason Day - I might be developing a bad habit here, but I'm having a hard time using any top-tier players in non-elevated events. Seeing as how this is non-elevated, I'm looking past the favorites this week. With that said, I don't see any issues with Day this week as his track record here is solid and his form is looking pretty good lately.

Previous Results

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Jon Rahm ($12,400)

Middle Range: Jason Day ($10,500)

Lower Range: Robby Shelton ($8,900)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

This Week: Luke List - I'm going all-in on my theory that List has these courses figured out and we'll see a really solid effort this week. The missed cut this past week is a little concerning, but a MC often results in a more-focused effort the following week and that's what I'm expecting in this spot.

Previous Results