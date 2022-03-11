DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are four NHL games on the docket after 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Most lineups will likely be built around the Wild, as Minnesota's the biggest favorite in what's also supposed to be the night's highest-scoring game – over/under 6.5 goals in Columbus. The Penguins are modest home favorites at home against a Golden Knights team that's playing its second game in as many nights, while Jets-Islanders and Capitals-Canucks toss-ups round out the action.

GOALIES

Kaapo Kahkonen, MIN at CLS ($8,300): Kahkonen should get the nod here after Cam Talbot played Thursday, and while he's in the best position among goalies to notch a win, it will be tough to trust the slumping Finn here. He comes in having lost four consecutive starts while posting a sub-.900 save percentage in each of the last three.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at NYI ($7,800): Hellebuyck got the night off Thursday in New Jersey, so he'll be fresh for this matchup with an Islanders team that's also playing its second game in as many nights. At 2.63 goals per game, the Islanders average the fewest goals among teams in action Friday and eight-fewest in the NHL overall.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. WAS ($7,500): Demko has won each of his last six starts and is 8-1-0 over his last 10 appearances. Washington's 3-0-1 in its last four games, but Demko's 12-7-0 record, 2.25 GAA and .930 save percentage on home ice suggest he should hold his own here and has a good chance to outperform his modest $7,500 valuation.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at VAN ($8,500): Ovechkin had a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak snapped by the Oilers in his last game, but he still put eight pucks on net for another strong fantasy performance. Washington's leader in both goals (10) and points (20) on the power play should capitalize on facing a vulnerable Vancouver penalty kill that ranks last in the league at 70.9 percent, making Ovechkin a strong choice to build your lineup around in this one.

J.T. Miller, VAN vs. WAS ($6,800): Miller has been phenomenal during his active 10-game point streak, posting a 7-14-21 line. He's showing no signs of slowing down, with goals in three straight games and six points in the last two, so keep locking Miller in while he's hot.

Patrik Laine, CLS vs. MIN ($6,200): Laine was shut down by the Islanders on Thursday, but there should be a lot more open ice against a Minnesota team that plays a much more entertaining, fast-paced game. The sniper still has a 3-3-6 line in his last five games and 16 goals in his last 17 games, so he's in rarified air as far as his recent scoring pace.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at PIT ($5,400): Marchessault had a six-game point streak snapped Thursday in Buffalo, but he still has a 4-4-8 line over his last seven games. The most affordable member of Vegas' top line also skates on the top power-play unit, so Marchessault should continue to get plenty of scoring opportunities.

Brock Nelson, NYI vs. WPG ($4,800): Nelson's three-game goal streak has him up to 22 goals in 45 games. Players flirting with a 40-goal full-season pace are rarely available at a sub-$5,000 valuation, especially while they're hot. Nelson has put at least four pucks on net in each of his last five games and nine of the last 11, mustering seven goals over the latter stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild at Blue Jackets

Frederick Gaudreau (C - $3,500), Kevin Fiala (W - $5,100), Matthew Boldy (W - $4,900)

Minnesota's second line has provided excellent value recently, and that's unlikely to change against a Blue Jackets team that's giving up 3.69 goals per game. Fiala has a 3-5-8 line over a five-game point streak and is approaching a point per game overall with 52 in 56, while Boldy's on a similar pace with an 11-12-23 line in 25 games since being promoted to the NHL. Gaudreau has been more than just a passenger in between this pair of skilled wingers, chipping in a 3-3-6 line over his last eight games.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,500), Bryan Rust (W - $7,200), Jake Guentzel (W - $6,900)

With Robin Lehner sidelined by a lower-body injury and Laurent Brossoit having just played in Thursday's loss to Buffalo, the Golden Knights will likely be forced to turn to seldom-used third-string goalie Logan Thompson for this game. If Thompson's off his game at all, expect this trio to take advantage. All three are averaging at least 1.12 points per game. Crosby has a 19-37-56 line in 46 games, Rust's at 19-26-45 in just 36 appearances, and Guentzel has a 28-30-58 output over 52 games.

Jets at Islanders

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $5,700), Kyle Connor (W - $6,800), Evgeny Svechnikov (W - $2,600)

Winnipeg's second line offers a nice mix of productivity and affordability here. The Islanders started top goalie Ilya Sorokin on Thursday, so the Jets will likely face Semyon Varlamov, who has taken six consecutive regulation losses. Connor's fifth in the league with 35 goals and has added 30 assists in 58 games. Dubois is second on the team in goals (23) and third in points (45), trailing Mark Scheifele (50) in addition to Connor. The affordable Svechnikov's mired in a three-game point drought, but he posted a 3-3-6 line over the preceding four games.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, WAS at VAN ($6,500): Like Ovechkin, Carlson should capitalize on this favorable matchup against the generous Vancouver penalty kill. He's been one of the top power-play producers from the blue line for years, as Carlson's 122 power-play points over the last five years lead all defensemen.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. WPG ($5,700): Dobson has five points in his last four games and is producing at a point-per-game pace over his last 13. The 22-year-old defenseman has added three-plus shots on net in nine of those 13 games, as Dobson's blossoming into one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL.

Jonas Brodin, MIN at CLS ($4,200): Brodin's not a flashy player, but he's effective everywhere on the ice, making him a strong value at $4,200 in what should be a high-scoring game. The Swede has a 1-2-3 line in his last five games and is coming off a six-shot effort in Detroit.

Nicolas Hague, VGK at PIT ($3,200): Hague's 15-game point drought is certainly a turn-off, but he's actually a nice target if you're looking for an affordable high-floor option on the blue line. He's scored at least 9.9 fantasy points in four of the past sven games thanks to 19 shots and 12 blocked shots in that stretch, as Hague has remained active on both ends despite his lack of point production.

