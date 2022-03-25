FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are five games on Friday's slate, with only the Jets and Flyers playing the second half of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Flames, Capitals and Blue Jackets will be on the first of consecutive nights.

The marquee matchup will be Rangers-Penguins, and it's just their second head-to-head this season after a 1-0 decision for the Pens on Feb. 26. They sit second and third in the Metro Division and are only separated by three points with the Rangers having one game in hand. Of note, NYR have won just two of their past nine meetings dating back to last year.

Vitek Vanecek, WSH at BUF ($8,000): The Sabres are on a roll and Vanecek has lost two straight with seven goals allowed, so there's some caution in this selection. However, Buffalo's only beaten Washington twice in regulation since 2019 and lost both meetings earlier this season. Vanecek has also managed a 7-1-1 record with a .925 Sv% over his career against the Sabres.

Eric Comrie, WPG vs. CBJ ($7,700): The goalie pool isn't very deep with five games, but the Jets have been more consistent than the Jackets of late with six Ws in eight games. Comrie last played on Mar. 10 and Winnipeg lost Thursday, but he enters with a four-game winning streak with a combined eight goals allowed.

Marcus Johansson, WSH at BUF ($4,100): Johansson gets the top assignment in between Alex Ovechkin with Evgeny Kuznetsov on the top line. The veteran playmaker didn't produce a point and finished with a minus-1 in his Washington return debut, but did log 18 minutes and that marks one of his highest totals this season. Johansson has notched 12 goals in 26 career games against the Sabres, the most he's scored against any other team.

J.T. Compher, COL vs. PHI ($4,100): Compher has only scored one goal over four games, but played 17 minutes with Artturi Lehkonen yet to join the team due to a visa issue. If Lehkonen misses another matchup, look for Compher to keep skating on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky.

Jack Roslovic, CBJ at WPG ($4,000): Roslovic can be hit or miss, but it's been more hit these days centering the first unit with Patrik Laine on his wing and posting four points across five games. Other than a shutout against the Golden Knights, the Jets' defense and goaltending have been very subpar having given up at least three goals in six of seven.

Flames at Coyotes

Elias Lindholm (C- $8,200), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,200), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $9,000)

Gaudreau and Lindholm both found the scoresheet in their previous meeting against the Coyotes, one that saw Karel Vejmelka face 50 shots. The Flames' attack should dominate again, and Toffoli replacing Matthew Tkachuk on this line brings some salary savings.

Avalanche vs. Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,700), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,700)

Look for MacKinnon and Nichushkin to extend their point streaks in this favorable matchup for the Avs. The trio played on separate lines during their last meeting with Philly, but combined for four points in a 7-5 win. The Flyers allowed 50 shots that time and may let through even more with a depleted roster. It's an expensive line stack that could be very popular, but it could also be easily the most productive line on Friday.

Devon Toews, COL vs. PHI ($6,100): Toews is a sneaky way to get exposure in what could be a blowout win for the Avs, and playing alongside Cale Makar certainly helps. All the other elite defensemen either face tougher matchups and Toews notched two assists in his last appearance against the Flyers.

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI vs. CGY ($5,600): Just in case the Coyotes' offense blows the doors open – it's happened a few times this season – Gostisbehere should be the biggest beneficiary with Jakob Chychrun still out. He's averaged over 24 minutes in six games with four assists from five and should be quite productive, even against the Flames' third-ranked PK.

