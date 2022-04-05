DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features 10 games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Most of Tuesday's games are expected to be competitive, but there are still some clear favorites to build around, highlighted by the Hurricanes in Buffalo. The Bruins in Detroit, Oilers in San Jose and Rangers in New Jersey are all expected to care of business on the road as well. Oilers-Sharks is one of two games with an over/under of 6.5 goals, along with Blue Jackets-Flyers, but Maple Leafs-Panthers is expected to be the highest-scoring game, coming in with an over/under of 7.0 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at BUF ($8,500): The Sabres have played better of late, but Carolina's the far superior team. Andersen's 33-11-3 with a 2.03 GAA and .928 save percentage, so poor performances have been few and far between for him.

Darcy Kuemper, COL at PIT ($7,800): Kuemper limited the Penguins to two goals on 40 shots in his last start, and he allowed just one goal on 45 Flames shots in his previous outing. The locked-in Colorado goalie will look to keep the good times rolling in this rematch with Pittsburgh, and Kuemper's a bargain at $7,800 given his 32-9-3 record, 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage.

Jake Allen, MON vs. OTT ($7,500): Despite going just 3-3-1 in his last seven starts, Allen has been excellent from a fantasy perspective over that stretch, topping 20 fantasy points in five of those seven games. His heavy workload has been the key to Allen's success, as he's faced 40-plus shots in each of his last six outings. Another busy yet effective performance could be on its way against a Senators team that's averaging only 2.65 goals per game.

Semyon Varlamov, NYI at DAL ($7,100): Varlamov has been locked in since Ilya Sorokin suffered a lower-body injury. In three subsequent starts, the veteran Russian has set aside 99 of 104 shots en route to three consecutive wins. Varlamov should keep rolling against a below-average Dallas offense that's scoring 2.90 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM at SJ ($9,400): An average stretch for McDavid is a hot streak for most players, but right now, McDavid's hot even by his own lofty standards. He has topped 30 fantasy points in each of his last three games thanks to a 4-3-7 line on 24 shots, and McDavid's current 13-game point streak includes 11 multi-point performances. With plenty of affordable value options available, finding enough cap space to pay up for McDavid shouldn't be too difficult.

Josh Norris, OTT at MON ($6,300): Norris extended his current point streak to five with a hat trick in his last game, and Ottawa's first-line center has an 11-5-16 line in his last 13 games. He's unlikely to cool off against a rival Montreal team that has hemorrhaged shots recently and is allowing 3.77 goals per game for the season.

Mason Marchment, FLA vs. TOR ($3,700): Marchment's excellent season has been lost in the shuffle a bit, but he's been a productive part of Florida's league-best offense with a 15-25-40 line in just 44 appearances. That output includes a goal, three assists and 18 shots during his current four-game point streak. Forwards with a mean streak like Marchment have historically given the skilled but soft Maple Leafs trouble, and Toronto will be deploying inexperienced backup goalie Erik Kallgren for this second leg of a back-to-back.

Jakub Voracek, CLS at PHI ($3,400): Voracek's two-assist performance Monday against Boston gave him a 2-6-8 line in his last nine games. The former Flyers forward will look to keep rolling against his former team. Considering Philadelphia's looking up at Columbus in the standings and allowing 3.51 goals per game while Voracek has a top-six role with first-unit power-play time, he should provide nice value at $3,400 here.

Andre Burakovsky, COL at PIT ($3,100): Burakovsky currently occupies one of the most fantasy-friendly lineup spots around, sharing the ice with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on Colorado's top line. He has a goal, an assist and eight shots over the past two games, and Burakovsky's $3,100 valuation is likely to make a substantial jump before long.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Red Wings

Patrice Bergeron (C - $7,400), Brad Marchand (W - $7,500), Jake DeBrusk (W - $3,600)

Boston's top line should dominate a league-worst Detroit defense that's giving up 3.86 goals per game. Marchand has eight goals and five assists in his last nine games, pushing his season line to 31-40-71 in just 58 appearances. Bergeron's chipped in a 2-8-10 line in his last eight while adding at least four shots on goal in all but one of those games. DeBrusk offers a nice value opportunity alongside his pricey linemates, and he comes into this one with a 6-2-8 line during his current five-game goal streak.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,000), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,300), Seth Jarvis (W - $3,500)

Aho has a 4-4-8 line during his current seven-game point streak, and he leads the Hurricanes in both goals and points overall with a 31-38-69 line in 66 games. Teravainen leads the team in assists, having mustered an 18-39-57 line in 64 games, including a 2-8-10 output over a seven-game point streak of his own. Jarvis has four multi-point performances in his last nine games, including a pair of two-goal outings, which makes the affordable rookie a low-risk, high-reward play as part of Carolina's surging top line against a Sabres team that's allowing 3.50 goals per game.

Rangers at Devils

Andrew Copp (C - $5,400), Artemi Panarin (W - $6,500), Jonny Brodzinski (W - $2,500)

It hasn't taken long for Panarin and Copp to build chemistry, as Copp can credit Panarin's playmaking ability for a substantial chunk of the former Jets forward's 3-5-8 line through seven games in New York. Panarin has a 3-7-10 line during those same seven games, including three multi-point performances in the past four. Brodzinski would be a nice value at $2,500 if he sticks on this line all game against a Devils team that's allowing 3.68 goals per game, but there are a couple of alternative scenarios that could bump him off. If Ryan Strome (lower body) makes his return, Copp would likely shift to wing on this line with Strome in the middle. There's also the possibility that coach Gerard Gallant moves Barclay Goodrow ($2,500) into Brodzinski's spot, which is what happened part way through New York's previous game.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at DET ($5,500): McAvoy has dished out nine helpers in his last five games, and Boston's top defenseman is a reliable source of shots and blocks to boot. With the Bruins likely to pile up goals against the defensively challenged Red Wings, McAvoy should have no trouble extending his five-game point streak.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($4,900): Rielly was slowed down by the Lightning on Monday, but he posted a robust 3-6-9 line over the previous four games. With offense expected to be plentiful in this one, look for Rielly to bounce back and outplay his sub-$5,000 valuation.

Ivan Provorov, PHI vs. CLS ($4,600): Provorov has compiled double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games, piling up 12 shots on goal and seven blocked shots over the three games while posting a two-goal, three-point masterpiece against Toronto. Philadelphia's top defenseman is playing some of his best hockey of the season ahead of a matchup with a Columbus team that's been the most generous in the league to opposing defensemen.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. TOR ($3,100): Aaron Ekblad's lower-body injury has paved the way for Forsling to step up offensively. The affordable Forsling has a 3-2-5 line, 15 shots and five blocked shots in his last three games. Given his recent success and affordable valuation, Forsling's a no-brainer here.

