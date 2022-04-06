Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are five NHL games Wednesday. At least one team in every game still has playoff hopes or is battling for postseason seeding. That makes the games more exciting, which makes them more fun to watch as you check in on your DFS lineups. Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups Wednesday.

GOALIE

Ville Husso, STL vs. SEA ($25): The schedule makers didn't know it, but they have been quite kind to Husso when he needed it. After some struggles he got to play the Coyotes in his last game, where he made 21 saves on 22 shots in a win. Now, he gets to host the Kraken, who have averaged 2.61 goals and 28.9 shots on net per contest, both bottom five in the league.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at WAS ($32): Things aren't looking as favorable for Vasilevskiy as compared to Husso. The Russian's last game was against the Maple Leafs, where he allowed six goals. Now, Vasilevskiy is on the road against the Capitals, who have averaged 3.20 goals and 31.2 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WPG vs. DET ($17): While Dubois has cooled down recently, he has 25 goals on 203 shots on net in 69 games. That includes 13 goals with the extra man. The power-play prowess could be relevant Wednesday, as the Wings have the league's worst penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. CGY ($18): Zegras has used panache to tally 50 points in 64 games, including 14 with the extra man. Having said that, Jacob Markstrom has a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage, and the Flames have the sixth-ranked penalty kill.

WING

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. VAN ($23): It tracks that the Red Wings have the league's worst penalty kill. They also have the league's highest GAA, after all. It's a little more surprising that the Canucks have the second-worst penalty kill, but it's true. Marchessault has 19 power-play points, and he's also on a five-game point streak.

Tyler Toffoli, CGY at ANA ($17): Since joining the Flames, Toffoli has 18 points in 24 games and has put 67 shots on net. In fact, over his last four games he's put 14 shots on goal. John Gibson has been on an awful run of epic proportions recently, as over his last 17 games he has a 4.59 GAA and .865 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

T.J. Oshie, WAS vs. TAM ($12): Since returning from his latest injury, Oshie has been down on the third line. That means no Evgeny Kuznetsov or Nicklas Backstrom at center. He also has zero points and three shots on net in that time. Vasilevskiy's last start was poor, but on the season he has a 2.43 GAA and .917 save percentage.

Jordan Eberle, SEA at STL ($12): Eberle stuck around at the trade deadline, and he has 16 goals and 21 assists in 67 games. There's not much talent in the Kraken lineup right now, though, and Eberle is on the road facing Husso and his 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. DET ($18): Over his last 10 games Morrissey has seven points and 30 shots on goal. Detroit's defensive collapse in the second half of the season has it all but locked in to having the league's highest GAA. Right now, the Red Wings sport a 3.84 GAA.

Nick Leddy, STL vs. SEA ($14): Leddy has stepped onto St. Louis' top power-play unit while Torey Krug has been out. He has four points in eight games, including one with the extra man. The Kraken have a bottom-five penalty kill, so it's a good time for Leddy to be in this favorable role.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM at WAS ($18): Sergachev had a multi-point game a few outings ago, but those are his only points in his last 14 contests. The Capitals have only allowed 29.2 shots on net per contest, and are just outside the top 10 in GAA, so the Russian defense is in a sticky situation on the road.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. CGY ($14): Fowler has 16 power-play points this season, but only one in his last 14 games. Of course, the Flames also have the sixth-ranked penalty kill. Not only that, Markstrom has a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage.

