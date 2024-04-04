Bruins at Hurricanes Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for April 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Bruins at Hurricanes

The Bruins (44-17-15) travel to meet the Hurricanes (47-21-7) in a matchup we could see down the road with much bigger implications in the postseason. Boston and Carolina meet at PNC Arena on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C., and the puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

MLB fans can gear up for the season with BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

Boston enters the game with a little swagger, coming off a 3-0 victory in Nashville behind Linus Ullmark, who kicked aside all 31 shots he faced. The B's were actually scoreless late in that game until Charlie Coyle struck for a shorthanded goal at 13:18 of the final period, while Pavel Zacha added an even-strength goal at 17:18 of the third, and David Pastrnak deposited one into the empty net.

Carolina has picked up shutout wins in consecutive outings, beating Montreal 3-0 on Saturday in the team's most recent outing, while dusting Detroit 4-0 in the most recent home game last Thursday.

The Hurricanes' offense has totaled just 10 goals in the past four games, or 2.5 goals per game (GPG), but the defense/goaltending has allowed one or more goals in three of those games. It's been a perfect recipe for the Under, cashing in four straight, and six of the past six outings.

Frederik Andersen (11-1-0, 1.88 GAA, .930 SV%, 2 SO) has been on fire since returning from a blood-clotting issue which caused him to miss four months. He is 7-0-0 with a sparkling 1.15 GAA and .957 SV% with two SO in seven starts since returning March 7. He has allowed two or fewer goals in all seven of those starts, and 11 straight since Oct. 14.

While Ullmark shimmered in the Music City last time out, it's likely to be Jeremy Swayman (24-8-8, 2.56 GAA, .916 SV%, three SO) in between the pipes. The 25-year-old Alaskan backstop has won back-to-back starts, and he wrapped up March going 5-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA and .896 SV% in seven starts.

My men's team skated on the Red Rink at the Carolina Hurricanes practice facility last night, so hopefully the stink of our loss doesn't jinx the Canes. For some reason, I think the Hurricanes will be just fine. They'll be getting great goaltending and defense, and Carolina is the play in what should be a low-scoring, entertaining battle with a playoff-like atmosphere.

NHL Money Line Bets for Bruins at Hurricanes

Hurricanes ML (-155 at DraftKings)

Get excited, hockey fans! The much-anticipated North Carolina sports betting launch took place this spring and the latest North Carolina betting promos are already available, making thousands of dollars in bonuses now up for grabs. The DraftKings North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets instantly.

The best play on the board might be the Under. The total has gone low in four in a row for the Hurricanes, while going 6-1 in the past seven. The Under is also 5-0 in the past five games on home ice.

For the Bruins, the Under is 3-0 in the past three games, averaging just 2.3 GPG in the span, while allowing just 1.7 GPG. Timely offense and strong defense and goaltending have been the rule for Boston, too, just like it has for Carolina. That's what good teams do.

When these teams get together, the goals are usually at a premium. We saw a total of just five goals in a 3-2 win by Carolina in the first meeting on Jan. 24, and the Under is 4-1 in the past five meetings in the series.

NHL Totals Bets for Bruins at Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-105 at Caesars)

At Caesars Sportsbook, players can deposit or withdraw using credit card and PayPal to suit your banking preferences. If you're not registered at Caesars, try the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code for $250 in bonus bets after placing an initial wager of at least $10.

NHL Players Props for Bruins at Hurricanes

Again, we're calling for an Under result, so basically we won't play against our total by taking Anytime Goal Scorers (AGS). Sometimes, both can work together, but it's a little unusual. Instead, we'll take a look at some other statistical areas for this potential low-scoring affair.

For the visitors, if they're going to score, it's a good bet it's going to come off the stick of Pastrnak. The 27-year-old fan favorite from Havirov, Czechia had the ENG and an assist with seven shots on goal (SOG) last time out in Nashville, and he has four or more SOG in six of his past 10 games.

David Pastrnak Over 3.5 Shots on Goals (-150 at BetMGM)

Looking to the home side, Brett Pesce has managed just two blocked shots in the previous three outings, and he hasn't had multiple blocks since sacrificing his body three times in the 2-1 win over Toronto on March 24. Go low, and feel confidently in doing so.